Barcelona keeping tabs on five Tottenham players

Barcelona are plotting a massive raid on relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on five Tottenham players heading into the summer transfer window. Deco is looking to raid the North London club and is monitoring Xavi Simons, Lucas Bergvall, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham find themselves in deep waters as they are on the verge of getting relegated to the Championship. If they do go down, quite a few of their top players will look to move on, and the Catalan giants want to make the most out of it.

They are looking at key Tottenham players who could fit into Hansi Flick’s system and do wonders for the club. Simons, Bergvall, Porro, Romero, and Van de Ven are all quite high on Barcelona’s wishlist.

Given how big a financial blow relegation would be for Spurs, they will be forced to part ways with some of their biggest earners, and Deco sees this as a historic opportunity to bolster his squad. All five of the players will be available for a bargain fee, and since Barcelona don’t have the best financial situation, this could be a golden opportunity to reinforce their defence as well as midfield with some world-class stars.

Barcelona want to sign five Tottenham players

Simons will add creativity to their ranks, and his ability to feature as a number ten and on the flank could give Flick much-needed depth in the final third. While Bergvall will add competition in midfield, he could even feature as a full-back.

Porro, Romero, and Van de Ven could significantly bolster their backline. The Catalan giants might be on the verge of securing the league title, but they haven’t been at their best defensively, and these could be great acquisitions for the short and long run.

While Bastoni is their preferred choice for central defender, Romero could prove to be a cheaper alternative if Tottenham do go down. Deco has personally travelled to London to keep an eye on the players. Meanwhile, the names of Porro, Bergvall and Van de Ven have been extensively discussed at the Catalan club ahead of the summer.

While signing all five of them won’t be easy, given the competition for their signature, Barcelona will surely hope they can make multiple signings in case of Tottenham’s relegation.