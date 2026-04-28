Real Madrid want €60 million to sell Gonzalo Garcia

Gonzalo Garcia has been linked with a Real Madrid transfer exit ahead of the summer window, with Premier League clubs and Borussia Dortmund competing for the Spanish striker’s signature.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are hoping to bring Gonzalo Garcia to the Premier League, but they will face competition from Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign the Real Madrid attacking prospect. The 22-year-old is highly rated across Europe with a bright future, though he needs regular first-team football to fulfil his potential.

Moving to the Premier League could provide an exciting new challenge, and the outcome will depend on whether the English clubs can meet Real Madrid’s valuation. According to a report from Fichajes, the striker could cost around €60 million.

The asking price represents a significant investment, particularly as Garcia has scored 4 goals in 680 La Liga minutes this season, averaging 1 goal per 170 minutes. For Aston Villa or Newcastle United, spending such a sum on a largely unproven striker requires careful consideration given their squads have other needs. Real Madrid will likely need to prove more flexible in their demands for a deal to materialise.

Why Gonzalo Garcia must leave Real Madrid to reach his potential

The Spanish giants cannot guarantee the 22-year-old regular opportunities. His 680 minutes of La Liga football this season demonstrates the limited pathway to consistent first-team exposure at the Santiago Bernabeu. Sitting on the bench will not benefit his development.

Regular football in the Premier League could unlock his potential, while Borussia Dortmund offer a proven track record of developing young talent within a competitive framework. However, a €60 million valuation may prove prohibitive for Dortmund, given their financial constraints. All three suitors represent attractive destinations for Garcia’s next career move, although other clubs have also shown interest in him.

The Spanish striker’s eventual destination will likely be determined by Real Madrid’s flexibility on price and which club can offer the most compelling first-team prospects. Without a significant adjustment to the asking price of €60 million, completing a transfer may prove challenging for all interested parties.