Julian Ryerson poised to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

Julian Ryerson could leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a variety of factors, as Premier League sides are on alert.

Julian Ryerson could prove to be a smart signing for some of the clubs in the Premier League, as Manchester United and Newcastle United remain interested. Those English sides, and more, could be put on alert as Fussballdaten states the Norwegian full-back could leave Borussia Dortmund for a variety of reasons.

Julian Ryerson is one of the unique full-back profiles around, with the Norwegian’s ability to play both sides of the position making him a tactical masterstroke of sorts. Borussia Dortmund are protected by the player’s contract until 2028, which could see them demand as much as €40 million for the defender.

Coach Niko Kovac has insisted that Ryerson is currently indispensable, meaning he would more than love to keep hold of the Norwegian beyond the summer. However, the club’s policy could dictate the defender’s future, as a strategic sale could be on the cards, given that the Germans feel the player’s value has peaked.

Hence, the €40 million reported may seem reasonable enough for a Premier League team to bring in a two-sided full-back option. Ryerson certainly has a big interest in the market, as teams like Barcelona and Manchester United were reportedly keen.

Manchester United, in particular, are eager to bring in a quality full-back option, particularly for Ryerson’s preferred left-hand side. However, the Norwegian’s ability to play the other side too makes him a unique talent, one that the Red Devils would happily employ if they were given the chance.

Julian Ryerson to the Premier League?

Manchester United are not alone in the race, as Newcastle United have joined them in the pursuit of Ryerson. The Magpies could part ways with Tino Livramento in the summer, which does make the Dortmund star an ideal replacement, given that both players feature in similar roles for their respective sides.

Newcastle United could indeed make a strong push for the Norwegian, although should a Champions League club like Manchester United or others in the Premier League enter the race, things could look difficult for the Magpies. For now, those teams are waiting on Dortmund’s final decision on their full-back talent, as things could move from that point onwards.