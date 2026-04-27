Everton considering Sorba Thomas transfer ahead of the summer

Everton will reportedly attempt to sign 25-cap Welsh international Sorba Thomas from EFL Championship side Stoke City in the summer transfer window as they seek wide attacking reinforcements.

According to French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Stoke City winger Sorba Thomas is attracting interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen to strengthen their attacking options by signing a wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and the 27-year-old has emerged as a primary target. The EFL Championship outfit are expected to demand around £15 million to release the Wales international this summer.

Who is Sorba Thomas?

Born in London, Sorba Thomas came through the academies at West Ham United and Boreham Wood before establishing himself as one of the most productive wingers in the EFL Championship following his summer arrival at Stoke City from Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old represented multiple clubs across English football’s pyramid, and also embarked on a loan spell at FC Nantes, before finally finding consistency with the Potters. Thomas has delivered an exceptional 2025/26 campaign, recording ten goals and thirteen assists across 44 EFL Championship matches in 3,832 minutes.

That is a combined output of 0.52 per 90 minutes that reflects his importance to Stoke City’s attack. Despite the Potters’ failure to secure promotion to the Premier League, Thomas has significantly raised his profile and attracted attention from multiple Premier League clubs alongside Everton.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton’s pursuit of Thomas is strategically sound given uncertainties surrounding their current attacking options. The Toffees remain in talks over Jack Grealish’s future, with the Manchester City loanee keen to stay beyond 2025/26, though negotiations between the two clubs have stalled over terms. This has prompted Everton to explore additional wide attacking options.

Several wingers, including Ilan Kebbal, have emerged as alternatives, with Thomas also representing a viable option. His £15 million valuation offers good value for a player coming off a career-best season, making him an attractive cost-effective addition to the Merseyside club’s attacking ranks.

However, Sebastien Vidal has indicated Everton will face “intense competition” for Thomas’s signature from unspecified suitors. As a result, the Toffees must accelerate negotiations in the coming weeks to secure the Welsh winger ahead of potential rivals.