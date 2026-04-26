Leeds United could gain a significant advantage in their pursuit of Jordan James, as the Leicester City loanee has a genuine desire to continue his career in England.

Jordan James has been Leicester City’s standout performer during an otherwise disappointing campaign. With his loan spell approaching its end, the midfielder is committed to staying in England, as per a report by Football Insider. This development is welcome news for Leeds United, where manager Daniel Farke is actively pursuing the player for Elland Road.

Leicester City’s relegation from the Championship to League One represents a catastrophic decline. However, James provided a rare bright spot in their collapse, delivering consistently impressive performances throughout the season. The midfielder earned the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award, a recognition he thoroughly deserved for his contributions and professionalism.

James arrived at Leicester City on loan from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais last summer, and he has contributed 15 goal contributions this term. With the loan concluding soon, Rennes must now determine his future. However, his eagerness to remain in England strengthens the hand of interested clubs, particularly those in the Premier League and Championship.

Crystal Palace previously registered interest, while Leeds United have emerged as serious contenders for the Leicester City standout. Rennes coule be open to a permanent sale, with James demonstrating flexibility about his destination, as he willing to consider both top-flight opportunities and Championship clubs.

Leeds United, having targeted a summer move, now face an encouraging situation. Daniel Farke’s enthusiasm for adding a promising midfielder to his squad could now accelerate negotiations with the Ligue 1 club.

Will Jordan James join Leeds United soon?

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is actively seeking to strengthen his midfield with a talented addition. While some observers initially wondered whether James might serve as Ao Tanaka’s successor, given ongoing speculation about Tanaka’s future, this now appears less likely.

Recent reports indicate Tanaka is expected to remain at Elland Road beyond the summer window. Nevertheless, James represents exactly the calibre of high-quality midfielder addition Leeds requires. Rennes’ asking price remains publicly unclear, but early indications suggest the Ligue 1 club will prove receptive to serious offers from well-established English clubs.