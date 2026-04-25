Manchester United make move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao

Manchester United have reportedly made enquiries for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Italian club demanding over €50 million.

A report by Italian outlet Calciomercato has revealed that latest in the Rafael Leao transfer saga, as the 43-cap Portuguese international is a target for Mancheste United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, AC Milan will demand over €50 million to consider selling him in the coming months.

The Premier League giants have initiated their move for the Almada native, having “gathered detailed information” from the player’s representatives in recent days. While Manchester United will face competition from Barcelona for Leao’s signature, the Catalan outfit’s interest has become “tepid” ahead of the summer, giving the English club a potential advantage.

How has Rafael Leao performed at AC Milan?

Rafael Leao has established himself as a key player since joining AC Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2019. The 26-year-old quickly became integral to the Rossoneri’s system, making considerable impact at the Serie A club over the past five-and-a-half seasons. His individual performances have directly correlated with the team’s competitive results.

Leao has underperformed this season, managing 10 goals and 3 assists across 26 appearances. Nevertheless, the 43-cap Portuguese international remains a highly sought-after asset in the market, with several elite European elite, including Barcelona and Manchester United, competing for his signature ahead of the transfer window. Meanwhile, AC Milan’s asking price of over €50 million is justified, as his contract has over two years left to expire.

Rafael Leao transfer: A player in demand

Rafael Leao has been on Manchester United’s radar for an extended period. The sustained interest demonstrates strategic intent, as the Red Devils require depth on the flanks for next season. With Manchester United targeting success across four competitions, having two quality options for each position is essential. Pursuing Leao represents a calculated football decision.

Regarding Barcelona’s position, it remains uncertain whether Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford will secure a permanent transfer to Camp Nou following reduced playing time in recent weeks. The two clubs will hold key discussions to determine a summer transfer framework, meaning Barcelona must keep other options available, as they need an alternative to Raphinha on the left flank.

However, with Barcelona’s Leao interest described as “tepid,” Manchester United may have secured a competitive advantage in the race to sign the 26-year-old Portuguese winger. The English bigwigs possess the financial capacity to match AC Milan’s €50 million valuation and recruit the 26-year-old international following their recent enquiries.