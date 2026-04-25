Manchester City, Manchester United handed blow in Sandro Tonali race

Manchester City and Manchester United have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United midfield star Sandro Tonali.

Sandro Tonali’s future has been a massive talking point in recent months. The Italian international has been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle United. Manchester United and Manchester City are two rival clubs that are interested in the midfield star.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, both Premier League giants have suffered a blow in their pursuit, as Tonali seems quite keen on securing a return to his homeland. While his agents have been in talks with clubs in England, the 32-cap Italian international has his heart set on a return to the Serie A.

The Magpies forked out £60 million to sign the 25-year-old midfielder in the summer of 2023, following his impressive performances for AC Milan. He has been one of the mainstays in Eddie Howe’s team since his arrival at the club.

Tonali is a complete midfielder who helps the Magpies control the tempo of games. He is versatile enough to take up any role, and given his consistent performances in England, Manchester United and Manchester City would both love to have him in their squad.

The Red Devils have their eyes on him, as they look to complete an overhaul in the centre of the park. With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold, Tonali could be the perfect signing for them.

Sandro Tonali looks set to leave England

While United have been linked with him, Manchester City have already tried to get ahead of the competition. With Bernardo Silva leaving and Rodri’s future uncertain, Pep Guardiola is looking for more quality in midfield.

He is a massive admirer of Tonali and would love to have him at his disposal. They have tracked him very closely of late and want him to be one of the cornerstones of their project moving ahead. They even held preliminary talks regarding a potential switch.

They were initially optimistic about luring him to the club. However, it seems Tonali isn’t too keen on remaining in England. He wants to return to Italy, and there is enough interest in him from Serie A clubs. Given his importance in their team, the Magpies will demand in excess of £75 million.

While that is a massive fee for an Italian club, the report mentions some existing financial arrangements that could make a deal more feasible. City have started looking at alternatives, and they look set to rival United in the race to sign Elliot Anderson.