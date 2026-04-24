Newcastle United closely monitoring Jan Paul van Hecke situation

Newcastle United are closely monitoring Jan Paul van Hecke as his Brighton & Hove Albion contract situation has approached a critical juncture.

According to a report by Football Insider, Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke is the subject of intense interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026 summer transfer window, and the Netherlands international’s uncertain contract status has placed him firmly on their radar.

The 2024/25 EFL Cup winners are “keeping a close eye on” van Hecke’s contract situation, as he will enter the final year of his deal in summer 2026. While Brighton want to tie the 25-year-old to fresh terms, they have signaled a willingness to cash in on him if they fail to make progress “towards an extension” in the coming months. This potential opening has caught the attention of several top-flight clubs monitoring the situation.

How has Jan Paul van Hecke fared in the Premier League?

Jan Paul van Hecke has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dependable and productive centre-backs since joining Brighton from NAC Breda in September 2020. While the Dutchman had to bide his time before becoming a regular for the Seagulls, he has not looked back since establishing himself as Lewis Dunk’s first-choice central defensive partner. His commanding presence and progressive passing ability have become hallmarks of his game.

The Dutch defender has been impressive in the 2025/26 season, contributing three goals and three assists across 32 Premier League appearances. Beyond attacking contributions, van Hecke has demonstrated consistent defensive solidity that has helped Brighton maintain their top-six position. His progress has earned him 10 caps for the Netherlands national team, furthering his reputation among Europe’s elite clubs.

Will Newcastle United sign van Hecke this summer?

Jan Paul van Hecke has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist for some time. The continued interest is understandable, as the Magpies are building a succession plan for ageing centre-backs Fabian Schar and Dan Burn. While these experienced defenders have served the Tyneside outfit excellently, both are in the twilight of their careers and will need replacement.

Additionally, Sven Botman has endured recurring fitness issues in recent seasons, creating pressure on Newcastle to secure defensive reinforcement. Several candidates, including Ousmane Diomande, have emerged on Newcastle’s shortlist, with van Hecke also a viable target. The 25-year-old Dutchman’s uncertain contract situation enhances his appeal, as Newcastle could potentially secure him for a reduced fee this summer.

However, a critical factor could determine the outcome of Newcastle’s pursuit: their inability to offer Champions League football next season. With Brighton currently sixth in the Premier League standings and in genuine contention for European qualification, the Seagulls will hope to convince van Hecke to sign a new deal by promising European competition. Newcastle’s failure to secure European football could undermine their negotiating position and appeal to the Dutch defender.