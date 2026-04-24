Leeds United, Everton, Crystal Palace interested in Milton Delgado

Leeds United, Everton and Crystal Palace are among the teams involved in tracking Milton Delgado’s progress ahead of the summer.

Boca Juniors are likely to anticipate approaches for key midfield talent Milton Delgado, as clubs from all around are constantly tracking his situation. As per Sports Boom, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Everton are the English sides interested in signing the Argentine midfield dynamo, although Boca Juniors are in a strong negotiating position.

Boca Juniors are in the process of developing some precious talents through their system and hope that some European giants come in with big offers. They must have seen some of the big sales their rivals River Plate made over the last few years, and they, too, would love to join the bandwagon.

Aaron Anselmino’s sale to Chelsea was the big piece of business they did of late, but they might have a gem in Milton Delgado. The 20-year-old, already deemed the South American golden boy, is attracting considerable interest from top clubs from around different leagues in the world.

From England, there’s considerable interest from the likes of Leeds United, Everton and Crystal Palace, with the trio set to remain in the Premier League next season. They could potentially offer Delgado a good chance to put his foot in the English game and progress from there.

Opportunities might come in more handy at those clubs compared to some of the bigger names in the country, as those English sides also have the financial muscle to get a deal in place. Hence, there will be key competition from the trio of Premier League sides, which will end up benefiting Boca Juniors in their attempts to get the right price for the South American golden boy.

How are Boca Juniors placed with Milton Delgado?

Delgado is tied until December 2029 with Boca Juniors, which gives the Argentine club plenty of leeway in negotiations. While the report does not name a price point, the club will certainly demand significantly for the midfielder, who appears to have a bright future in the game, either within Argentina or abroad.

Delgado’s decision will also be key in any transfer, as he could choose between several options, including clubs from other leagues outside the Premier League. However, the chance to play in the English top tier will be a welcome proposition for the young midfield talent, as the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton or Leeds United could all be seen as viable destinations from a sporting standpoint at the very least.