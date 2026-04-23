Matt Targett wants Premier League move this summer

Matt Targett reportedly wants to join a Premier League club in the summer transfer window amid his links with Everton and Leeds United.

According to a report by Football Insider, Everton and Leeds United are interested in out-of-favour Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their defensive units by signing a left-back in the coming months.

Recent reports have also suggested that Middlesbrough will attempt to keep the Englishman at the Riverside Stadium beyond the 2025/26 season after his successful loan stint this term. However, Targett has thrown a spanner in the works for Boro, as he wants to join a Premier League club in the upcoming transfer window.

Matt Targett and his rollercoaster career

Matt Targett has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Newcastle United from Aston Villa. The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 30-year-old on loan in January 2022 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window for £15 million. However, after a superb first 18 months at Newcastle United, he became a backup option for Eddie Howe, forcing him to seek a loan exit last year.

The English left-back has enjoyed a resurgent run since joining Middlesbrough last summer, amassing over 3,000 minutes of game time in 40 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Targett’s exploits for the EFL Championship club have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Everton and Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next?

Matt Targett has been on Leeds United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Daniel Farke wants a solid alternative to first-choice left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson. So, Targett is an option worth considering, with the 30-year-old Englishman’s ability to play as a centre-back adding to his appeal for Leeds United.

As for Everton, the Toffees are scouring the market for a left-back, as they are concerned about Vitaliy Mykolenko’s long-term future. While the Merseyside outfit will aim to tie the Ukrainian international to a new deal, they have kept their options open amid the player’s links with Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, with Middlesbrough struggling in recent weeks and falling away from the automatic promotion spots in the EFL Championship standings, they must play a waiting game to see if they can compete with Everton and Leeds United for Targett’s signature. For now, the two Premier League clubs have the advantage in the race to sign the English full-back once he leaves Newcastle United as a free agent.