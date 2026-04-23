Chelsea prioritising Andoni Iraola as Liam Rosenior replacement

Chelsea view Andoni Iraola as their top target to succeed the sacked Liam Rosenior, but face significant structural hurdles in negotiations.

Liam Rosenior was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday following five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring a goal. The West London club will seek a permanent manager in the summer, with Calum McFarlane reportedly assuming interim duties until the end of the 2025/26 season. Now, Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported that Andoni Iraola, currently at Bournemouth, is Chelsea’s priority target to replace Rosenior at the helm.

Rosenior’s tenure was remarkably brief: just 107 days in charge and approximately 4% of his six-year contract completed. He replaced Enzo Maresca in a managerial revolving door that highlights Chelsea’s current institutional instability. The five consecutive league defeats have complicated the club’s bid for UEFA Champions League qualification, as they have eighth in the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, at 43, Iraola has established himself as a respected Premier League manager, and he has signalled his desire to leave Bournemouth at the end of the 2025/26 season. Chelsea’s technical team views the Spaniard’s progressive style of play and tactical sophistication as aligned with their project ambitions. Early contact between the parties could materialise soon.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso remains another option, and Chelsea will invariably compete for elite managerial talent this summer after blowing hot and cold in recent seasons. However, Iraola represents an ambitious yet achievable target, although considerable obstacles must be overcome before any appointment materializes.

Could Chelsea persuade Andoni Iraola?

Chelsea confront a considerable challenge in securing Iraola’s agreement, as reports indicate he would demand meaningful managerial autonomy, particularly over transfer strategy. The current ownership structure has historically retained strict control over recruitment decisions, creating potential friction with a manager of Iraola’s profile and experience, having also been at loggerheads with Enzo Maresca before his departure.

Iraola is simultaneously being pursued by Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, while other elite clubs could enter contention, particularly in La Liga. Although Chelsea possess financial resources and institutional prestige, they may need to fundamentally restructure their managerial relationship model to land their primary target ahead of the 2026/27 season as they prepare for a summer of rebuild.