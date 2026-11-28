League leaders Borussia Dortmund will welcome Bayer Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday evening.

Borussia Dortmund will look to keep their two-point lead at the top of the table intact when they host fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Both teams will be eyeing a third-straight win in the league.

The home team are top of the table with 24 points in their 10 outings, with seven wins and three draws. Two of those draws have come in their last five outings. While they have won their last two league outings, Dortmund are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League.

The team in yellow and black have been in some fine form this season, and they will be eager to return to winning ways against Leverkusen. With Bayern Munich just two points behind them, Dortmund would ideally like to secure all three points in front of their fans.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen are fifth on the table with 19 points in their 10 outings with six wins, one draw and three defeats. Two of those defeats have come in their last five league outings.

Leverkusen have won each of their last three games across competitions, including a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. They will be confident about taking down the league leaders; however, playing at the Signal Iduna Park is never an easy task. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Borussia Dortmund

The home team remain without the services of Giannis Konstantelias (knee), Emre Can (knee), Justin Lerma (muscle) and Samuele Inacio (meniscus) due to injury.

The hosts are expected to deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Gregor Kobel starting in goal.

Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck should form the three-man defensive line, with Julian Ryerson and Daniel Svensson operating as the wing-backs. They will be expected to provide width going forward while tracking back to help protect the back three.

Felix Nmecha and Joey Veerman are likely to partner in central midfield, offering a balance of physicality and creativity.

Konstantinos Karetsas and Maximilian Beier should operate behind the lone striker, looking to find space between the opposition’s defensive and midfield lines and support the attack.

Serhou Guirassy is expected to lead the line, with the forward tasked with providing a focal point and converting the chances created by Dortmund.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Nmecha, Veerman, Svensson; Karetsas, Beier; Guirassy

Bayer Leverkusen

The visitors remain without the services of Kennet Eichhorn (metabolic disorder) and Martin Terrier (hamstring), while there are doubts about the fitness of Lucas Vazquez.

Leverkusen will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mark Flekken starting in goal. Jarell Quansah should feature at right-back, while Miguel Gutierrez is likely to occupy the opposite flank.

Edmond Tapsoba and Facundo Medina are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with the back four tasked with keeping Dortmund’s attacking players at bay.

Aleix Garcia and Ezequiel Fernandez are likely to operate as the two holding midfielders, providing defensive cover while helping Leverkusen build their attacks.

Nathan Tella and Afonso Moreira should provide width from the flanks, with Ibrahim Maza operating in the number 10 role. The trio will look to support Patrik Schick, who is expected to lead the line for Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund and serve as the visitors’ main attacking outlet.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Flekken; Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez; Garcia, Fernandez; Tella, Maza, Moreira; Schick

Key Stats

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten after 10 league games. It’s only the third time this has happened in their history (2002-03 and 2018-19).

Bayer Leverkusen have found the back of the net in each of their last seven games against Dortmund.

Dortmund have won seven out of their eight home games in all competitions.

Leverkusen have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their five away league games, conceding nine goals in those fixtures.

The team in yellow and black have conceded just seven goals and have the most clean sheets in the league (six).

Player to Watch

Serhou Guirassy

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The 30-year-old Dortmund star has 10 goal contributions in his 15 outings across competitions. While those are decent numbers, he is yet to hit top gear this season and will be eager to get his name on the scoresheet and help his team secure all three points here.

Having missed the last two league outings because of a hamstring issue, he will be eager to take the field against Leverkusen. Guirassy did score an important goal against Bayern Munich prior to the injury, and he will hope he can do it again.

Prediction

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund’s unbeaten league record and impressive home form make them favourites heading into this encounter. However, Bayer Leverkusen have won their last three matches across competitions and have consistently found the net against Dortmund in recent meetings.

The visitors could cause problems, particularly given their attacking quality, but their defensive struggles away from home remain a concern. Dortmund have been much more reliable at the back this season and should have enough quality to edge a closely contested game. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for the home team.