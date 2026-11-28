AS Roma will look to extend their remarkable unbeaten run in Serie A when they welcome AC Monza to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have emerged as genuine title contenders this season, but they cannot afford to lose momentum with city rivals Lazio setting the pace at the summit.

The Giallorossi enter the weekend just two points behind the league leaders, having won their previous four domestic matches. Their latest league outing produced a ruthless 5-1 victory over Parma, with Donyell Malen scoring four times as Roma strengthened their position in second place.

Gasperini’s attacking philosophy has transformed the capital club into one of Europe’s most entertaining sides. Roma have already scored 36 league goals this campaign and remain unbeaten after 12 matches, collecting nine victories and three draws.

Their confidence received another boost on Wednesday when they held European champions Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League. Malen again found the net as Roma fought back to deny the French giants another victory in Europe.

However, their continental campaign remains delicately balanced following earlier defeats against Real Madrid and Manchester United. With crucial matches against Sporting CP and Lazio approaching next month, maintaining their domestic momentum will be particularly important.

Monza, meanwhile, arrive in the capital with renewed optimism after ending a miserable four-match losing streak. Ivan Juric’s side defeated Fiorentina 3-0 on Monday, with Gustavo Varela scoring twice to move onto 11 league goals this season.

The result lifted the visitors out of the relegation zone, although their away performances remain a serious concern. Monza have collected just one point on their travels this term and face a daunting assignment against a Roma side that has dominated their previous meetings.

Sunday’s encounter also brings an intriguing managerial reunion as Juric previously played under Gasperini at Genoa and briefly managed Roma, adding another dimension to a fixture with significant consequences at both ends of the Serie A table. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

AS Roma

Roma remain without Lorenzo Pellegrini and Devyne Rensch, while Leonardo Balerdi faces a late fitness assessment after suffering an ankle injury. Gian Piero Gasperini could make several changes following the physically demanding Champions League encounter against PSG.

Donyell Malen should return to the starting lineup after Santiago Castro was preferred in Paris, with Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Mora expected to operate behind the Dutch striker.

Roma are likely to retain their familiar 3-4-2-1 formation, which allows Gasperini to combine aggressive pressing with considerable attacking width. Wesley and Emanuele Lulli will be responsible for stretching Monza’s defensive structure, while Bryan Cristante and Manu Kone provide stability in central midfield.

The hosts are particularly dangerous when their attacking midfielders move into the half-spaces. Dybala’s ability to receive possession between opposition lines should create opportunities for Malen, whose intelligent movement and clinical finishing have been instrumental in Roma’s outstanding scoring record.

Defensively, Gasperini will demand an immediate reaction whenever possession is lost. Roma’s wing-backs frequently advance into attacking positions, leaving spaces that Monza could exploit through direct counter-attacks. Maintaining the correct positioning of their three central defenders will therefore be essential.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Ghilardi, Ndicka, Hermoso; Lulli, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Dybala, Mora; Malen

AC Monza

Monza will be without Michael Folorunsho, Yvan Maye, and Cyril Ngonge, while Patrick Ciurria is also unavailable. However, captain Matteo Pessina’s return provides Ivan Juric with an important boost in midfield after an extended absence.

The in-demand Gustavo Varela will lead the attack following his impressive brace against Fiorentina, supported by Dany Mota and Jay Robinson in an expected 3-4-2-1 formation.

Juric’s tactical approach shares certain characteristics with Gian Piero Gasperini’s philosophy, particularly his preference for a back three and aggressive individual marking. However, Monza must exercise greater caution against opponents who possess significantly more attacking quality.

The visitors are likely to defend in a compact 5-4-1 shape without possession, with their wing-backs dropping deeper to restrict Roma’s movement in wide areas. Matteo Pessina and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro will need to protect the central spaces and prevent Dybala from controlling proceedings between the lines.

Monza’s best opportunities could emerge during transitions. Varela has the movement and finishing ability to punish defensive mistakes, while Mota’s direct running could trouble Roma whenever their wing-backs venture forward.

Juric must also ensure his side avoid becoming trapped inside their own defensive third. Roma thrive on sustained pressure, and Monza will need to progress possession quickly rather than repeatedly surrendering the ball in dangerous areas.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Thiam; Kouadio, Goglichidze, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Pessina, Mangas; Mota, Robinson; Varela

Key Stats

AS Roma are unbeaten in their last 19 Serie A matches, recording 15 victories and four draws since their previous league defeat in April.

Roma have scored 36 goals in their opening 12 league matches, the highest tally at this stage of a Serie A season since 1990-91.

Roma have won all four of their previous Serie A home meetings against Monza, without conceding a single goal.

AC Monza have earned just one point from six away league fixtures this season, losing each of their last four matches on the road.

Donyell Malen leads the Serie A scoring charts with 12 goals in 11 appearances, narrowly ahead of Monza’s Gustavo Varela, who has scored 11 times in the same number of matches.

Player to Watch

Gustavo Varela

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While Roma possess several attacking players capable of deciding the contest, Gustavo Varela represents Monza’s strongest hope of producing an upset at the Olimpico. The 11-goal striker has been one of Serie A’s standout performers this season, demonstrating remarkable finishing ability despite playing for a newly promoted side struggling near the bottom of the table.

His movement across the defensive line makes him particularly dangerous during counter-attacks. Varela does not require prolonged spells of possession to influence matches, and his ability to attack spaces behind advancing defenders could create problems for Roma.

With Gasperini’s side expected to dominate the ball, the Portuguese forward may receive limited opportunities. However, his clinical finishing and intelligent positioning mean even a handful of chances could be enough to trouble the hosts.

Prediction

AS Roma 3-1 AC Monza

Monza’s impressive victory over Fiorentina should provide some much-needed confidence, and their attacking threat suggests Roma cannot afford to approach this encounter complacently.

Nevertheless, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have developed into a formidable attacking unit, combining intelligent movement with relentless pressure and clinical finishing. Their ability to dominate possession and exploit spaces between defensive lines could prove particularly difficult for Monza to contain.

Gustavo Varela has enough quality to cause problems on the counterattack, especially if Roma leave space behind their advanced wing-backs. However, the visitors’ poor away record and defensive vulnerabilities make a sustained resistance unlikely. Roma should eventually establish control through their superior midfield quality and attacking depth, with Donyell Malen once again expected to play a decisive role.