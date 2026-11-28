Arsenal and Manchester City face off at the Emirates in a clash that could have serious implications for the direction of the title race.

Arsenal’s outstanding start to the Premier League season has seen them collect 28 points after 11 games and firmly sit at the top of the pile. The most recent encounter saw Mikel Arteta’s side only muster a draw away at St James’ Park, but beyond that result, as well as the away loss to Brighton, the Gunners have been impeccable otherwise.

Even in the Champions League, they have been pretty solid, although they did drop points in the midweek encounter against Borussia Dortmund. The only worrying signs have been from those two draws, where Arteta’s side utterly dominated the first half before showing signs of complacency to drop points.

The Gunners boss will hope that is not the case when they host Manchester City on Sunday, because this is an important game that some may want to give the credit it deserves.

Barring the Dortmund draw, Arsenal have been perfect at the Emirates, winning all their games across all competitions. Their recent record here against Manchester City has also been impressive, with two wins and a draw in their last three games, as Arteta will hope to win here again on Sunday to avoid a complicated situation in the title race.

While the two draws that Arsenal endured are widely seen as a slump of sorts, it’s only safe to say that Manchester City are in a disastrous run of form as things stand. Heading into this game at the Emirates, Enzo Maresca’s side are on a four-game winless run in the Premier League, although last weekend’s 1-1 draw to Fulham at the Etihad did arrest a run of three straight defeats.

Yet, there are plenty of questions over their form and how easy they are to score against, with Napoli showing precisely that in their midweek Champions League encounter at the Etihad, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Maresca was quick to point out certain improvements, although, in truth, the team are looking vulnerable, and this trip to the Emirates might have come at the worst possible period of their season.

That said, Manchester City are still relevant in the title race as they trail Arsenal by six points heading to the Emirates. A win here would close the gap to the leaders to just three points, while a loss would allow Arteta’s side to open up a nine-point advantage over Maresca’s men. Hence, this is already must-win territory for Manchester City, as they might be considered underdogs in this clash for the first time in a long while.

Team News & Tactics

Arsenal

David Raya’s fitness is the biggest worry in the Arsenal camp, as Mikel Arteta stayed coy on his potential availability after it was revealed the keeper avoided a serious injury. Kepa Arrizabalaga has deputised to some effect, although not having their No. 1 choice is a blow for the Gunners.

Beyond Raya, Martin Zubimendi is missing from action alongside star winger Bukayo Saka. William Saliba has been gaining fitness in the background, although Arteta revealed the defender is still not fit enough to start games, meaning Ezri Konsa will continue to play alongside Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the Arsenal defence, while there will be rotations in the full-back roles following the Champions League clash in midweek.

Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are expected to replace Ben White and Piero Hincapie, while Arteta will probably reinstate Bruno Guimaraes into his midfield setup in place of Myles Lewis-Skelly. Given that Christos Tzolis started in midweek, Eberechi Eze might come back into the lineup.

The same could be said about Kai Havertz, who was an unused substitute against Dortmund, as he could replace Viktor Gyokeres despite the Swede’s impressive display on Tuesday.

Noni Madueke, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are the mainstays in the lineup for Arteta, and will start on Sunday. Max Dowman is also available again after a three-game domestic ban, and should be able to take his place on the Arsenal bench for this clash.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz

Manchester City

Antoine Semenyo is the only absentee for Manchester City, as Maresca has a fully fit squad at his disposal for the trip to the Emirates. After making a few alterations in midweek, the manager is expected to bring Ruben Dias, Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku into the lineup.

Maresca is yet to make some firm decisions with regard to who his starting defenders are, with Matheus Nunes pushing to start games at right-back, with calls to play Abdukodir Khusanov in central defence. The form of Marc Guehi should ideally make it easier for Maresca to experiment with a partnership of Khusanov and Josko Gvardiol, with Nico O’Reilly at left-back, but the Italian manager may have other ideas.

It could be a case that Dias and Gvardiol start in central defence, with Nunes and O’Reilly operating in the full-back roles. There’s also a similar conundrum with his midfield selection, although the expectation is to start his important stars.

This could point towards an Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez double pivot with Rayan Cherki operating as the attacking midfielder. Erling Haaland is certain to lead the line, with Doku and Ndiaye operating in the wide areas.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Key Stats

Arsenal have won all five of their Premier League home matches this season in the Premier League.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three home meetings with Manchester City, winning two and drawing one.

Manchester City have conceded seven goals in their last three away league games and are without a clean sheet in 10 matches.

Manchester City have won just one of their last five league matches, including three losses and one draw.

Player to Watch

Erling Haaland

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The Norwegian is probably the difference maker between Manchester City being three or nine points adrift, as the striker could be primed to renew his rivalry with this Arsenal defence. Arteta will certainly have a plan in place to stop the key attacker, although for Haaland he needs to make a statement performance at the Emirates to revive the fortunes of his club.

Haaland has cut a frustrated figure in the last few weeks, which he attributed to the lack of wins and good performances on the pitch. This trip to the Emirates could be the point where he could have a display worthy enough to galvanise his form and that of his teammates, as he will be the man in focus when Manchester City play Arsenal.

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City

Manchester City are in a terrible run of form, and have been conceding goals at an alarming rate. The game at the Emirates may have come at the worst possible time given the juncture they find themselves in with their form, as Maresca might continue to aim for a victory rather than target a draw.

Arsenal have shown some scintillating form when it comes to attacking the ball, although their goalscoring numbers aren’t backing those displays. However, given they are currently on a 100% record at the Emirates in the league, Arteta will want continuation, and they are expected to click into gear and win this crucial clash that could have a massive effect on the title race.