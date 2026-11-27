Manchester United vs Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday is a battle of two teams going through vastly different runs.

Manchester United’s new era began with a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool before a 2-2 draw with Sporting CP in midweek, while Brentford produced their 4-0 victory over Everton with the confidence of a side moving in the opposite direction. That makes Mauricio Pochettino’s first home league game a test of whether United can repair their defensive stability quickly enough to withstand Brentford’s delivery and attacking pressure. The points matter to both clubs, but in different ways: United need to climb clear of danger, while Brentford are trying to keep their European challenge alive.

United’s result is meaningful rather than decisive, but another failure to win would leave a team already one point from safety with more pressure around Pochettino’s rebuild. They have not won a league match since 30 August, and their recent five-match record has brought nine goals while conceding fourteen. The positive side is that the new manager has brought intensity to training and a more proactive intent; the cost is that an open game could expose the defensive problems that have defined this start.

Brentford can afford to pursue three points without treating a draw as a failure. They are sixth and four points behind the Champions League incumbent, so the result can strengthen a European push without carrying the same immediate danger as United’s situation. Their latest win over Everton was emphatic, and they carry twenty goals from their opening eleven league matches. Keith Andrews’ established side should therefore arrive with greater clarity, although the suspension of Igor Thiago changes the support available to their lone striker.

Team News: The calls behind the selected teams

United have Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko and Carlos Baleba out. Ugarte’s cruciate ligament injury removes a natural defensive midfielder, Sesko’s shin problem takes away a central attacking option, and Baleba’s hamstring injury reduces the midfield alternatives around the selected structure.

The home side should still use the 4-2-3-1 that has appeared in each of their last five matches. Senne Lammens holds goal behind Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro, with Lisandro Martínez expected at left-back and Diogo Dalot at right-back. Maguire has started ten of his eleven appearances and has played 923 minutes, while Martínez has supplied fifteen key passes, second in the squad. Those selections give United continuity at the back, but the midfield change is more consequential because the shape is designed to connect two holders with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them.

Fernandes is the central creative reference and should operate behind Bryan Mbeumo, with Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo attacking from the left and right. Fernandes has four goals, two assists and twenty-eight key passes, while Cunha has added one goal, two assists and fourteen key passes. Cunha’s left-sided running and Fernandes’ position between the lines are the clearest routes for United to turn their proactive approach into chances.

Brentford also pick a 4-2-3-1, their most-used shape in the recent selection cycle, though their three formations show more flexibility than United’s. Caoimhín Kelleher starts behind Kristoffer Ajer and Sepp van den Berg, with Michael Kayode and Keane Lewis-Potter providing the full-back width. Lewis-Potter has four goals, one assist and fourteen key passes, making him more than a defensive outlet despite his recent lack of sharpness.

Vitaly Janelt should anchor the midfield alongside Yegor Yarmolyuk, while Mathias Jensen takes the central creator role between Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade. Janelt has three goals from ten starts and has played 892 minutes, so he offers both protection and a scoring threat from deeper areas. Schade has supplied four assists, and his movement from the left should test the space around Dalot. Callum Wilson leads the attack, with three goals and one assist from his nine starts. Igor Thiago’s suspension means Brentford must ask Wilson to carry more of the central-forward responsibility.

Tactics: Brentford can attack the weakness behind Manchester United’s front foot

United’s 4-2-3-1 is intended to push the match towards Brentford, keep Fernandes central and give the double pivot enough structure to support attacking full-backs and wide forwards. They need to play forward at home rather than retreat into a passive block, but their recent defensive record makes that ambition risky. Brentford’s 4-2-3-1 is more measured: two midfielders remain behind the attacking three, while the lone striker receives support from both half-spaces. They can seek the win while accepting a draw if United do not give them enough openings.

Brentford’s measured habits suit that controlled approach. They average 45.5% possession against a league typical 48.5%, so they do not need to dominate the ball to make the match uncomfortable. They also attempt 18.5 crosses per match against a league typical 16, giving Schade, Ouattara and the full-backs a clear route towards the box. Their 13.5 shots per match sit above the league typical 13, which means the deliveries are part of a wider appetite to finish attacks rather than merely hold territory.

The set-piece contest is especially uncomfortable for United. Brentford generate 0.388 expected goals per match from dead-ball situations against a league typical 0.2755, while United have conceded a league-high nine goals from set pieces this season. If Brentford can force repeated fouls and corners, United may be pushed away from the front-foot game they want and into protecting their penalty area. That is a system problem, not just an isolated marking duel.

The main contest is on United’s right, where Dalot must deal with Schade’s left-sided route. Dalot has been in good form and has the responsibility of preventing Brentford’s wide delivery from becoming sustained pressure; Schade’s steadier contribution makes the battle less about one spectacular run than about whether he can repeatedly receive, turn and deliver. Behind Dalot is the wider defensive structure of the 4-2-3-1, so losing that zone would force United’s midfield to cover backwards and make it harder for Fernandes to remain connected to the front line.

If Dalot contains Schade, United can keep their shape high and make Brentford defend for longer periods. If Schade wins the zone, the home formation may stop controlling the wide entry, allowing Brentford to retreat into the more cautious game their approach permits. The central contest carries a different mechanism: Fernandes must find room between Janelt, Yarmolyuk and Jensen, while Jensen tries to block the connection between United’s double pivot and their attacking players. Fernandes has recently provided the greater creative threat, but Brentford’s disruption can make that central access unreliable.

Prediction: Brentford have the stronger route to the result

The lean is towards a Brentford win, held with medium confidence rather than as a decisive call. Their recent defensive platform is more reliable, their attacking structure gives them several ways to reach the box, and United’s attempt to play proactively may expose precisely the areas Brentford are equipped to attack. United have averaged 2.78 expected goals against across their last five matches and kept no clean sheets in that run, while Brentford have averaged 1.48 expected goals for over the same window. That is the clearest separation between the sides.

Brentford’s opponent-disruption figure is 1.24838 per match against a league typical 0.17409 across ten matches. In practical terms, their opponents’ passing has fallen further below its own normal level when facing them. If that carries into this fixture, United’s double pivot may struggle to supply Fernandes cleanly, leaving Mbeumo, Cunha and Diallo disconnected from the striker. Brentford can then attack the second ball, win territory and turn set pieces into their most dangerous source of chances.

The strongest case against the away call is United’s response under Pochettino. Fernandes can still receive between the lines, Cunha has the movement to pull Brentford’s back line away from its preferred positions, and the home side’s 4-2-3-1 could force the visitors to defend deeper than they want. If Dalot handles Schade and United survive the early set-piece pressure, Brentford may be forced to chase the game rather than manage it. That is the route to a home result.

The scoreline is most likely to settle around 1-2, with 0-1 and 1-3 also fitting the match.

Andrews can change the midfield if United overrun the first plan

Brentford’s useful adjustment is to move into a 4-3-3 if the extra central midfielder becomes more important than supporting Wilson with two half-space attackers. That change would give them another body around Fernandes and the double pivot without requiring them to abandon their controlled approach. United have no equally clear second shape supplied for this match, so the visitors’ ability to alter the midfield arrangement could become decisive if the opening structure begins to tilt.