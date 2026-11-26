Southampton and Middlesbrough will renew their increasingly bitter rivalry when they meet at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday evening.

With the visitors leading the Championship and Tonda Eckert’s side looking to close the gap on the automatic promotion places, the encounter promises to be one of the most fiercely contested fixtures of the weekend.

The contest marks the first meeting between the clubs since the conclusion of the controversial Spygate scandal that overshadowed last season’s Championship playoffs. Eckert was found responsible for organising surveillance of Middlesbrough’s training preparations before their playoff semi-final, resulting in Southampton receiving a four-point deduction for the current campaign and being expelled from last season’s playoff final.

Although the controversy has now been resolved, the circumstances surrounding the incident have added considerable tension to an already competitive fixture. Southampton will be determined to demonstrate their promotion credentials, while Middlesbrough have an opportunity to strengthen their position at the summit.

Despite beginning the season with a points deduction, Southampton have remained firmly involved in the promotion race. The Saints are seven points behind Middlesbrough and could reduce that deficit to four with victory on Friday. However, recent performances have been inconsistent. Eckert’s side have collected five points from their previous four Championship matches, with their latest outing producing a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Sheffield United.

Southampton appeared on course for an important victory at Bramall Lane before conceding a late equaliser, continuing a difficult sequence that has prevented them from establishing greater momentum. Nevertheless, their performances at St Mary’s have been exceptional.

The Saints have collected 22 points from a possible 24 in eight home Championship fixtures, winning seven and drawing one. Their attacking record has been equally impressive, with 22 goals scored and only five conceded. That remarkable home form has provided the foundation for their promotion challenge, and Eckert will hope the atmosphere generated by Friday’s rivalry can inspire another strong performance.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, arrive on the south coast following consecutive victories that have strengthened their position at the top of the Championship. Kim Hellberg’s side defeated Bristol City 2-0 before securing a 2-1 victory against Swansea City on Tuesday, taking their tally to 34 league goals from 17 matches. Although Boro have won only three of their previous six fixtures, their attacking consistency has helped them remain ahead of the chasing pack.

Their performances away from the Riverside Stadium have been less convincing. Middlesbrough have collected 12 points from eight away matches, recording three victories. Back-to-back wins against Stoke City and Bolton Wanderers demonstrated their attacking potential, with eight goals scored across those encounters. However, subsequent trips to Wrexham and Watford produced a defeat and a draw without finding the net.

The return of leading scorer Will Lankshear has therefore come at an important moment. The in-demand striker scored his 14th Championship goal against Swansea after recovering from a minor injury, strengthening Hellberg’s attacking options ahead of a demanding away fixture.

With Southampton virtually unbeatable at home and Middlesbrough determined to preserve their advantage at the top, Friday’s encounter promises a compelling contest between two of the division’s strongest promotion candidates. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Southampton

Tonda Eckert is expected to restore several established players to his starting lineup following Tuesday’s draw against Sheffield United. Captain Jack Stephens, Ryan Manning, and Finn Azaz are all in contention to return, while James Bree could also feature after completing a 30-minute substitute appearance at Bramall Lane following a minor injury.

Leo Scienza remains a fitness concern after missing Southampton’s previous two matches and may only be available from the bench. Centre-back Keven Schlotterbeck is unavailable through injury and is not expected to return until December. Southampton are likely to retain their established 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on controlled possession, attacking width and aggressive pressing.

Flynn Downes and James Ward-Prowse could form the central midfield partnership, combining defensive discipline with the ability to progress possession through precise passing. Ward-Prowse’s set-piece delivery may also provide an important attacking weapon, particularly against a Middlesbrough defence that has occasionally struggled to prevent opportunities away from home.

Finn Azaz is expected to operate behind Cyle Larin, using his creativity and intelligent movement to exploit spaces between Middlesbrough’s midfield and defensive lines. Kuryu Matsuki and Lewis Dobbin could provide attacking support from wide positions, with their pace and movement creating opportunities for Southampton to stretch the visitors’ defensive structure.

Larin’s physical presence should allow the hosts to retain possession in advanced areas, while his movement inside the penalty area could prove particularly effective when attacking crosses. Eckert may encourage his side to press Middlesbrough aggressively from the opening stages, attempting to use the home atmosphere to disrupt the visitors’ buildup play.

However, Southampton must remain defensively disciplined when committing players forward. Middlesbrough possess considerable pace in wide areas, and leaving spaces behind the full-backs could create opportunities for Hellberg’s attacking players. Maintaining midfield balance while sustaining attacking pressure will therefore be essential if Southampton are to extend their impressive home record.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Roerslev, Abbott, Stephens, Manning; Downes, Ward-Prowse; Matsuki, Azaz, Dobbin; Larin

Middlesbrough

Kim Hellberg could make several adjustments following Tuesday’s victory against Swansea, particularly after the return of leading scorer Will Lankshear. The English striker completed 62 minutes and scored his 14th Championship goal, suggesting he is approaching full fitness after a recent injury.

Sebastian Berhalter is expected to return in central midfield, while Myles Peart-Harris could be introduced into an advanced attacking position. Riley McGree is also likely to feature, with Hellberg potentially using the Australian from the left flank to provide additional creativity. Neto Borges came through the full match against Swansea despite concerns surrounding an ankle injury and is expected to retain his place at left-back.

Middlesbrough are expected to deploy their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising midfield control, quick passing combinations and intelligent attacking movement. Aidan Morris and Berhalter could provide the foundation in central midfield, with their positioning essential in limiting the influence of Ward-Prowse and Downes. Their ability to control possession under pressure will be particularly important against Southampton’s aggressive pressing structure.

Further forward, Peart-Harris could operate behind Lankshear, using his movement between the lines to create opportunities for the striker. Amario Cozier-Duberry’s pace and dribbling ability should provide a direct attacking threat from the right, while McGree could offer creativity and intelligent movement from the opposite flank.

Lankshear will remain Middlesbrough’s primary goalscoring outlet, with his positioning inside the penalty area making him dangerous when attacking crosses and through-balls. Hellberg may attempt to exploit spaces behind Southampton’s advancing full-backs, particularly when his side recover possession and launch quick counter-attacks.

However, Middlesbrough must improve their defensive organisation away from home. Southampton’s remarkable attacking record at St. Mary’s suggests the visitors could face prolonged periods of pressure, making disciplined midfield positioning essential. Boro will need to balance their attacking ambition with defensive caution if they are to secure a positive result against one of the Championship’s strongest home teams.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Borges; Berhalter, Morris; Cozier-Duberry, Peart-Harris, McGree; Lankshear

Key Stats

Southampton have collected 22 points from eight Championship matches at St Mary’s, winning seven and drawing one.

Southampton have scored 22 goals and conceded just five in their eight home league fixtures, averaging 2.75 goals scored per match.

Middlesbrough have scored 34 goals across 17 Championship matches, averaging exactly two goals per game.

Middlesbrough have collected 12 points from eight away league fixtures, while Southampton remain unbeaten at home and have dropped just two points at St Mary’s.

Player to Watch

Will Lankshear

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The 21-year-old has scored 14 league goals this season, providing a major contribution to Boro’s promotion challenge. His importance became particularly evident during his recent injury absence, when Middlesbrough failed to score against Wrexham and Watford.

However, Lankshear returned to the starting lineup against Swansea City and immediately demonstrated his goalscoring instincts, finding the net during his 62-minute appearance. Operating as the central striker, he combines intelligent movement with an ability to exploit gaps between defenders.

Against Southampton’s expected four-man defensive line, his positioning could create problems, particularly when McGree and Cozier-Duberry deliver passes into dangerous areas. His physical presence may also help Middlesbrough retain possession during difficult periods, allowing their supporting midfielders to advance and create opportunities.

Southampton have conceded only five home league goals this season, making clear chances likely to be limited. Lankshear’s ability to capitalise on those opportunities could therefore be crucial if Middlesbrough are to overcome the Saints’ formidable home record.

Prediction

Southampton 2-2 Middlesbrough

Friday’s encounter brings together two of the Championship’s strongest attacking sides, making an entertaining and closely contested fixture the most likely outcome. Southampton’s exceptional home record provides a compelling argument in their favour. Tonda Eckert’s side have been almost unbeatable at St. Mary’s, combining attacking productivity with defensive organisation.

However, Middlesbrough possess sufficient quality to challenge that record, particularly with Lankshear returning to full fitness and Hellberg able to call upon several creative attacking options. The visitors have occasionally struggled away from home, but their recent victories against Bristol City and Swansea suggest they are beginning to rediscover their attacking rhythm.

Southampton should create opportunities through Finn Azaz, James Ward-Prowse, and Cyle Larin, especially if they can establish control in central areas. Nevertheless, Middlesbrough’s pace on the counterattack and Will Lankshear’s finishing ability could expose the hosts when they commit players forward. The additional tension surrounding last season’s controversy may also contribute to a high-intensity encounter in which neither team is prepared to surrender easily.