Crystal Palace welcome Real Sociedad to Selhurst Park, with Thomas Frank eager to make a lasting impression with his first European game in charge of the Eagles.

Thomas Frank will have understood the rigours of managing this current Crystal Palace side, as newly promoted Coventry City taught them a lesson. The Eagles scored twice before half-time but ultimately left empty-handed following a late Dwight McNeil own goal as Coventry ran out 3-2 winners, as the former Brentford boss will now hope to kick-start his European campaign in style.

Defensive problems remain the biggest obstacle for Frank to fix, with Palace conceding 33 goals across all competitions this season and allowing at least two in 11 of their 17 matches. While they sit at the bottom of the table in the Premier League, the South London outfit are currently 21st in their European campaign.

Yet, their fans can argue that the European campaign has offered some respite, even though Palace have failed to win their last three games in the competition. A stoppage-time equaliser from Daichi Kamada rescued a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim last time out, despite the Eagles having been reduced to ten men, and Frank will hope his arrival will bring some luck and a change as far as the results are concerned.

Real Sociedad arrive in South London following a similarly frustrating domestic outing, having lost 3-2 away to Racing Santander. Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side conceded twice inside the opening eight minutes, leaving themselves with an uphill task. They remain fifth in La Liga, but that setback highlighted vulnerabilities Palace will hope to exploit on Thursday.

La Real’s Europa League campaign has also been inconsistent, with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Lillestrom providing their only win so far. Their other results comprise 1-1 draws against Union Saint-Gilloise and Lyon, alongside an opening defeat to Bournemouth.

Those results leave the Spanish side 20th, immediately above Palace, with the teams sharing identical records of one victory, two draws and one defeat. Matarazzo’s men have won five of their last ten matches across all competitions, but their record against English opposition offers less encouragement.

Team News & Tactics

Crystal Palace

Thomas Frank will have some injury concerns to deal with ahead of his first Europa League game, with Palace likely to be without Chadi Riad, Ismaila Sarr, and Takehiro Tomiyasu through knee, groin and calf injuries, respectively. Oscar Mingueza is also a concern for the clash, with the defender seemingly a doubt for this game.

Adam Wharton is suspended following an accumulation of yellow cards, although Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta’s domestic bans do not prevent them from featuring in Europe.

The Crystal Palace manager used a four-man defence against Coventry and could retain that approach, with Anan Khalaili an option at right-back and Ben Chilwell pushing to replace Tyrick Mitchell on the opposite flank. Jaydee Canvot could partner Chris Richards centrally, with Axel Disasi and Honest Ahanor also competing for places.

Without Wharton, Frank could use Quinten Timber, Kamada and Will Hughes in the midfield unit, while Cheick Doucoure, despite being fit again, cannot feature due to not being registered for the Europa League squad. Yeremy Pino and Dwight McNeil will provide support for Jorgen Strand Larsen in the front three, although Frank could be tempted to use Mateta for the first time since becoming Palace boss.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Henderson; Khalaili, Canvot, Richards, Chilwell; Timber, Hughes, Kamada; Pino, Strand Larsen, McNeil

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad remain without Alvaro Odriozola, who has a long-term knee injury, while Ander Barrenetxea faces an extended absence after undergoing hamstring surgery. Yangel Herrera could be unavailable, while Jon Aramburu will miss out after sustaining an injury against Racing Santander. Hector Fort would therefore be an option at right-back, rather than Jon Aramburu.

Jon Martin could come into central defence ahead of Chelsea loanee Mamadou Sarr, partnering Igor Zubeldia, while Sergio Gomez offers an attacking outlet from left-back. Jon Gorrotxategi and Carlos Soler could provide the midfield base, with their positioning particularly important when Palace look to break forward.

Further forward, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Sucic, and Goncalo Guedes could operate behind captain Mikel Oyarzabal, with Orri Oskarsson offering an alternative option for the front line if the manager feels that way.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Remiro; Fort, Martin, Zubeldia, Gomez; Gorrotxategi, Soler; Kubo, Sucic, Guedes; Oyarzabal

Key Stats

Crystal Palace and Real Sociedad have each collected five points from four Europa League matches.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last eight major European home fixtures, winning five and drawing three.

Crystal Palace have conceded at least twice in 11 of their 17 matches across all competitions this season.

Real Sociedad have won just one of their previous 11 meetings with English opposition, drawing three and losing seven.

Player to Watch

Yeremy Pino

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There are a lot of players eager to lay down a marker at the club and become a key figure under the leadership of Frank. One of them is Yeremy Pino, who has had a hot-and-cold period since making the move to the club in 2025, but has yet to fully flourish in his role.

Thomas Frank will want a key focal point in the attacking third, and at the moment, the Spaniard appears to be someone who could be a difference-maker of sorts when times are grim. He will want the winger to bring his A-game and help out the club in a difficult period, as he will be key to unlocking the Sociedad defensive line.

Prediction

Crystal Palace 2-2 Real Sociedad

These are two sides desperate to climb up the standings and shrug off any danger of missing out on the knockout stages moving ahead. Having posted identical records so far in the Europa League, a draw should be an acceptable prediction for this game, albeit this could turn into an entertaining draw.

Crystal Palace will certainly have a slight advantage due to this game being played on home soil, although their form at Selhurst Park this season has been dreadful. Hence, the visitors can come here with a bit of confidence in a bid to get a result out of this game, although a draw is probably what they might muster out of this one.