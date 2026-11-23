Real Madrid will be eyeing a fifth straight win in the UEFA Champions League when they host PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid will look to keep their nine-game winning streak intact when they host PSV Eindhoven. While the team in white have been a force to reckon with in Europe this season, the Eredivisie giants have not been at their best.

The home team are second on the Champions League table with 12 points in four outings. They might not have been at their best in all four of their wins, but have managed to find a way to get all three points. The win over RB Leipzig was the only instance where they looked comfortable.

Having said that, Jose Mourinho’s men have won each of their last nine games and are heading into this fixture on the back of a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga. Los Blancos should dominate proceedings and create enough chances to secure all three points.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 24th in the table with four points in as many games. They occupy the final qualifying spot, and a defeat here will have a significant impact on their chances of going through to the next round.

While PSV are sitting atop the Eredivisie and are heading into this fixture on the back of a convincing 4-1 win over NEC Nijmegen, their last European outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Club Brugge. Pete Bosz’s men are in form, but taking down Real Madrid in the Champions League in their backyard is no easy task. The Hard Tackle now takes a closer look at the upcoming meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Real Madrid

Los Blancos remain without the services of Raul Asencio (leg) and Rodrygo (knee). While Ferland Mendy (hip) is closing in on a return, he is not a part of their UEFA Champions League league phase squad.

Jose Mourinho has already confirmed that Vinicius Junior will start. However, apart from the Brazilian international’s change, he could look to rest some of his stars to keep them fresh for a busy schedule ahead.

The team in white will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Thibaut Courtois will start in goal, with Federico Valverde and Marc Cucurella expected to feature as the full-backs. Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger are likely to form the central defensive partnership.

As for the midfield unit, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga could occupy the two holding midfield positions. The duo will look to shield the backline and control the tempo of the game.

Yan Diomande and Vinicius Junior will feature on the flanks, providing width and pace to their attacks, while Brahim Diaz could take up the number ten role if Jude Bellingham is rested. Up top, Kylian Mbappe will continue to lead the line for Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Rudiger, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

PSV Eindhoven

Mauro Junior was subbed off in their last outing with a muscle injury, and he now joins Adamo Nagalo (unspecified), Jerdy Schouten (ligament), Sami Ouaissa (muscle), and Alassane Plea (unspecified) on the sidelines.

PSV Eindhoven are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation vs Real Madrid, with Matej Kovar starting in goal. Sergino Dest and Filip Kostic should operate as the full-backs, while Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo are likely to pair up in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Kodai Sano and Noah Fernandez could form the double pivot. While the pair will aim to control the tempo, they will have a lot of defending to do against a star-studded Real Madrid attack.

Ivan Perisic and Ruben van Bommel will provide width and creativity in attack. Finally, Sven Mijnans is expected to operate behind Guus Til, who will spearhead the PSV Eindhoven attack vs Real Madrid.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Fernandez; Perisic, Mijnans, van Bommel; Til

Key Stats

Real Madrid have been in impressive form at home, winning their last eight games at the Bernabeu and scoring 25 goals.

PSV Eindhoven head into this fixture on the back of three consecutive away wins, during which they scored 10 goals.

Vinicius Junior has managed just one goal at club level this season, although he found the net five times for Brazil during the international break.

At least three goals have been scored in nine of Real Madrid’s last 10 fixtures.

PSV have found the back of the net in each of their last seven matches.

Player to Watch

Brahim Diaz

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Diaz has struggled to secure regular minutes under Jose Mourinho and will be eager to make the most of another opportunity against PSV. Despite playing just 248 minutes of first-team football, the 27-year-old has already registered three assists.

The Moroccan international has made a positive impact whenever called upon, but a standout performance could strengthen his case for more regular involvement. With a new deal reportedly in place, Diaz will also be keen to celebrate by delivering a strong display on the pitch.

Prediction

Real Madrid 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid have been formidable at home and will be confident of extending their winning run with another strong performance. PSV have enough attacking quality to cause problems, but their defensive vulnerabilities could prove costly against a side boasting the likes of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Jose Mourinho’s men should create plenty of opportunities and have enough firepower to secure all three points. PSV could find the net, but the hosts are expected to come out on top. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-0 win for the home team.