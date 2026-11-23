Portsmouth will look to capitalise on West Ham United’s ongoing struggles when the two sides meet at Fratton Park on Tuesday evening.

With just one point separating the teams in the Championship standings, both clubs have an opportunity to strengthen their playoff ambitions in what promises to be a closely contested encounter.

Portsmouth have enjoyed a relatively encouraging campaign under John Mousinho, collecting six victories and five draws from their opening 16 league fixtures. Their 23-point tally leaves them 12th in the standings, four points outside the top eight and within touching distance of the teams competing for promotion.

Pompey had previously established an impressive six-match unbeaten run before suffering a narrow 2-1 home defeat against Stoke City earlier this month. Although that setback interrupted their momentum, Mousinho’s side have generally remained competitive against stronger opposition.

Their most recent outing produced a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. Josh Murphy opened the scoring with his first goal since March 2025, but Sam Dalby quickly equalised as Portsmouth failed to build on their advantage.

The result extended Pompey’s sequence of consecutive away draws to three, following similar outcomes against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley. While their performances on the road have lacked a decisive edge, Portsmouth have been considerably more productive at Fratton Park. After losing their opening two home matches, Mousinho’s side responded with four victories from their next six fixtures.

Defensive consistency remains a concern, however. Portsmouth have managed only one clean sheet in eight home Championship matches, suggesting they could struggle against West Ham’s dangerous attacking players.

The Hammers, meanwhile, arrive on the south coast searching for their first victory under Scott Parker. The former West Ham midfielder replaced Nuno Espírito Santo earlier this month following an inconsistent start to the campaign, but results have yet to improve significantly.

Parker’s first match produced an extraordinary 3-3 draw against Cardiff City, with the Hammers recovering from a three-goal deficit. However, a subsequent 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers exposed familiar defensive weaknesses. West Ham then returned from the international break with a disappointing 1-1 home draw against bottom-placed Preston North End, extending their winless sequence to five Championship matches.

The Hammers consequently occupy 10th place, three points outside the playoff positions and eight behind the automatic promotion places. Despite their disappointing results, West Ham remain the Championship’s highest-scoring team, demonstrating the attacking quality available to Parker.

However, converting that offensive productivity into victories has become a major challenge, particularly with their defensive organisation repeatedly undermining promising performances. West Ham can draw confidence from their recent record at Fratton Park, having won two of their previous three league visits, including a 1-0 victory in January 2012.

They also defeated Portsmouth in the EFL Cup earlier this season, providing another encouraging precedent ahead of Tuesday’s encounter. With both teams struggling to turn competitive performances into consistent victories, this Championship clash could prove important in shaping their respective promotion ambitions. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Portsmouth

John Mousinho continues to contend with an extensive injury list ahead of Tuesday’s encounter. Marko Milovanovic, Colby Bishop, Luke Brooke-Smith, Keshi Anderson, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Benjamin Arthur and Connor Ogilvie remain unavailable. Jayden Meghoma is also a doubt after suffering an ankle problem during Saturday’s draw against Bolton, while Marlon Pack missed the starting lineup because of a calf issue.

However, Pompey will welcome back Ebou Adams after the midfielder completed a one-match suspension for accumulating yellow cards. Portsmouth are expected to retain their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on defensive organisation, midfield intensity and quick attacking transitions.

Adams should provide additional protection in central midfield, with his ability to disrupt opposition attacks particularly important against West Ham’s technically accomplished midfielders. Abdoulaye Mohamed could partner him in deeper areas, helping Portsmouth maintain possession while limiting space between their defensive and midfield lines.

Further forward, Adrian Segecic and Abdoulaye Kamara could provide movement from wide positions, while Bailey may operate centrally behind the striker. Tyrese Shade is expected to lead the attack, using his pace and movement to exploit spaces behind West Ham’s advancing defenders. Portsmouth may attempt to attack quickly following turnovers, particularly when West Ham commit their full-backs into attacking positions.

However, Mousinho must also address his side’s defensive weaknesses at Fratton Park. The hosts have struggled to keep clean sheets, and allowing Jarrod Bowen opportunities to attack defenders directly could prove costly. Maintaining a compact defensive structure while making effective use of wide attacking areas will be essential if Pompey are to secure a positive result.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Dia, Swanson; Adams, Mohamed; Segecic, Bailey, Kamara; Shade

West Ham United

Scott Parker faces several defensive concerns ahead of Tuesday’s trip to the south coast. Kyle Walker-Peters and Keiber LaMadrid remain unavailable because of muscle and knee injuries respectively, while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is a doubt after sustaining an injury during the warm-up before the defeat against Blackburn.

Maximilian Kilman is available again after serving a one-match suspension, and the defender is expected to return to the starting lineup. Parker may also make changes in attack following the disappointing draw against Preston, with Taty Castellanos pushing to lead the line.

West Ham could operate in a 4-1-4-1 formation, allowing Parker to strengthen midfield protection while maintaining attacking width. Edson Álvarez is expected to anchor the midfield, providing defensive cover for the back four and attempting to disrupt Portsmouth’s counterattacking movements.

Arne Engels and Divine Mukasa may operate in more advanced central positions, supporting the attack through intelligent movement and progressive passing. Bowen will remain West Ham’s primary attacking threat from the right flank. His ability to create chances, move inside and deliver dangerous passes into the penalty area could cause considerable problems for Portsmouth’s defensive structure.

Manor Solomon could provide additional creativity from the opposite flank, while Castellanos offers a central attacking presence through his movement and ability to occupy defenders. Parker may encourage his side to dominate possession and press aggressively, particularly against a Portsmouth team that has occasionally struggled when building attacks from deeper areas.

However, the visitors must avoid becoming overly adventurous as West Ham have repeatedly conceded opportunities during defensive transitions, and Portsmouth possess sufficient pace to exploit spaces behind their full-backs.

The return of Kilman should provide additional defensive stability, but Parker will need his midfielders to remain disciplined when possession is lost. Establishing a better balance between attacking ambition and defensive organisation could prove crucial to securing his first victory.

Probable Lineup (4-1-4-1): Herrick; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Mayers; Alvarez; Bowen, Engels, Mukasa, Solomon; Castellanos

Key Stats

West Ham United have failed to win their previous five Championship matches, collecting just two points from their first three fixtures under Scott Parker.

Portsmouth have won four of their previous six matches at Fratton Park after losing their opening two home fixtures.

Despite occupying 10th place, West Ham United remain the Championship’s highest-scoring team.

Portsmouth have kept only one clean sheet across their eight home league matches this season.

West Ham United have won two of their previous three league visits to Fratton Park, including victories in December 2008 and January 2012.

Player to Watch

Jarrod Bowen

Embed from Getty Images

The England international has been one of the Championship’s most productive attacking players this season, contributing goals and assists while consistently creating opportunities for his teammates. Operating primarily from the right flank, Bowen combines intelligent movement with direct running and the ability to deliver dangerous passes into central areas.

Against Portsmouth’s expected 4-2-3-1 formation, his movement could prove particularly effective when exploiting spaces between the left-back and central defenders. By drifting inside, Bowen may create opportunities for Castellanos to attack the penalty area, while his combinations with Engels and Mukasa could help West Ham break through Portsmouth’s midfield structure.

His leadership could also be important during a challenging period for Parker, particularly if the visitors struggle to establish control early in the encounter. With West Ham desperate to end their winless sequence, Bowen’s creativity and attacking efficiency could provide the decisive contribution.

Prediction

Portsmouth 1-2 West Ham United

West Ham enter Tuesday’s encounter under considerable pressure, with Parker still searching for his first victory since taking charge. Despite their disappointing results, the Hammers possess sufficient attacking quality to trouble Portsmouth, particularly through Bowen’s creativity and the movement of their supporting forwards.

Portsmouth’s recent home performances provide encouragement, but their inability to maintain defensive consistency could prove costly against the Championship’s most prolific attacking team. Mousinho’s side should nevertheless create opportunities, particularly when exploiting the defensive spaces that West Ham have frequently left during attacking transitions.

The visitors’ defensive weaknesses mean another clean sheet appears unlikely, although Kilman’s return could provide greater stability. Ultimately, West Ham’s attacking quality may prove decisive in a contest between two teams searching for greater consistency.