Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday will rekindle a fiery rivalry with Mauricio Pochettino set to experience a baptism of fire in his first match in charge.

Liverpool ended a two-game losing run with a commanding 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace before the international break. Manchester United, meanwhile, arrive for Mauricio Pochettino’s first league match in charge after a nine-game winless run in the Premier League, the club’s longest barren spell in 38 years.

That makes this more than a meeting between fourth and 18th. It is Manchester United’s first test of whether a managerial change can alter their direction against a Liverpool side that has just recovered its momentum.

The result matters to Liverpool without making the afternoon win-or-bust. They are already inside the Champions League places, and victory would strengthen their position in the European race; a draw or defeat would leave that target open rather than destroy it. However, after a recent two-game losing streak, the immediate task is to build on Palace rather than turn a meaningful home fixture into an uncontrolled chase.

Manchester United need a result more urgently, even if the wider season is still young. A win would lift them out of the relegation zone and give Pochettino an immediate platform, while another draw or defeat would leave them stuck in the danger zone. The defensive record behind their recent run is stark.

The Red Devils have conceded 15 goals across their last five matches without keeping a clean sheet. The new manager therefore has to improve the team without asking it to abandon the caution needed at a difficult away ground. Liverpool carry the better attacking output from the same recent window, scoring 11 times and conceding eight.

Manchester United have scored eight while allowing 15, which explains why their first league match under Pochettino is likely to be about controlled improvement rather than an immediate structural gamble. The home side’s return of momentum gives it the initiative, but United’s need to escape the bottom group should keep the visitors engaged.

Team News: Liverpool keep their core; United rebuild around Fernandes

Andoni Iraola has no new issues to worry about ahead of the visit of Manchester United. Hugo Ekitike remains unavailable due to an Achilles tendon rupture, while Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are long-term absentees due to their knee complaints.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong are doubtful after heel and hamstring problems respectively, although both are expected to be available if their returns continue as planned. Neither doubt changes the projected starting structure as much as Ekitike’s absence reduces the depth of the forward line.

Liverpool should use the established 4-2-3-1 vs Manchester United. Alisson is an automatic pick between the sticks behind a back four of Milos Kerkez, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet, and Ronald Araujo. Jacquet and van Dijk have been ever-present at the back, making the centre-back pairing the clearest foundation of the team.

As for the midfield unit, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai should form the double pivot, with Mac Allister bringing nine key passes and a 7.15 rating from his season involvement. Florian Wirtz is the central attacking midfielder Liverpool’s plan runs through. He has supplied 23 key passes, and his position should connect the midfield pair to Alexander Isak.

The Swede has scored seven Premier League goals, so his role is not simply to start the press. Liverpool need him to occupy the centre-backs and finish the chances created around him. Bradley Barcola should hold the left attacking lane, while Cody Gakpo is expected to start on the right after producing three assists and 15 key passes.

Probable Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Probable Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Santos, Mainoo; Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Manchester United are without Luke Shaw (muscular), Marcus Rashford (hip), Manuel Ugarte (ACL), Benjamin Sesko (shin), and Carlos Baleba (hamstring). Meanwhile, Harry Maguire is returning from a lower back problem and is expected to start. So, his inclusion gives the visitors experience in the centre of the defence while also requiring careful handling of his match readiness.

Manchester United should also line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Senne Lammens behind Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Leny Yoro. Kobbie Mainoo and Andrey Santos are the two deeper midfielders, while Amad Diallo and Matheus provide the returning attacking options support Bruno Fernandes behind Bryan Mbeumo.

Fernandes is the key attacking outlet, with four goals, two assists and 23 key passes in the Premier League this season. Mbeumo offers the central reference point after scoring four times. Mainoo has added one goal, one assist and 14 key passes, giving Manchester United a route to progress the ball without immediately bypassing the midfield.

Tactics: Liverpool’s pressure meets Manchester United’s need for a safe central route

Liverpool’s 4-2-3-1 system is built to push the game forward while keeping two midfielders behind Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. They should take the initiative, but the shape does not require them to throw away their cover. Manchester United’s matching formation is more conservative in purpose.

It keeps Bruno Fernandes between the midfield screen and Bryan Mbeumo, with two deeper players available to protect the centre rather than adding another striker. The profiles point to a game in which both teams are comfortable having the ball. Liverpool average 55.5% possession and Manchester United also average 55.5%, both above the league’s typical 48.5%.

Liverpool’s attacking game is slightly more inclined to use the outside lanes, with 19 crosses per match against United’s 19.5, either side of the league average of 16.5. The figures do not separate the teams decisively, but they suggest that neither side is dependent on a narrow central attack alone.

Liverpool’s more important habit is what happens when the opponent tries to build. Their opponents’ passing drops by 3.34742 from their norm against the Reds, compared with a 0.0613688 league figure. Manchester United, by contrast, have a profile of -0.315995 on the same measure, meaning their opponents have not experienced the same disruption.

That difference matters because Manchester United’s shape relies on reaching Bruno Fernandes through Kobbie Mainoo and Andrey Santos. If Liverpool force the first pass away from that route, the visitors may have to play longer or wider before they can threaten. The central meeting is Alexis Mac Allister against Bruno Fernandes.

Mac Allister must protect the lane in front of Liverpool’s centre-backs while the home side presses forward; Fernandes has to appear in the space between that midfield pair and the defensive line. The Manchester United skipper arrives with the sharper recent attacking evidence, having scored and assisted in a dramatic home match against Aston Villa.

However, Mac Allister’s value is structural rather than spectacular. Behind him, Liverpool still have Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet; behind Fernandes, Manchester United’s midfield screen must cover the space he leaves when he advances.

If Mac Allister wins that central screen, Liverpool can keep their aggressive shape and force Manchester United away from the route their formation was designed to provide. If Fernandes finds room, the home side’s pressure becomes less secure and United can progress without abandoning the controlled approach that protects them from an open game.

The second important contest is on Liverpool’s left, where Milos Kerkez must both defend Amad Diallo’s outlet and provide the width the hosts’ shape needs. If Amad gains the advantage there, the home side may have to send extra cover wide and lose some of its attacking connection.

Prediction: Liverpool have the clearer route to a home win

We predict Liverpool to win, albeit with medium confidence. The case is not strong enough to treat the result as automatic, because their recent defensive numbers do not provide cause for optimism (one clean sheet in the recent five-match window), and their own chance creation has not always been converted efficiently.

However, the home side’s disruption of opposing build-up gives them the clearest route to controlling the match. Manchester United need Fernandes to receive in useful spaces, and Liverpool have the profile most capable of denying those spaces. The strongest case against Liverpool is Fernandes escaping Alexis Mac Allister’s protection.

Lean: Liverpool win

Range: 2-1/3-2/1-1

Manchester United have enough shooting volume and enough central quality to punish a home side that presses without maintaining its midfield cover. If the visitors survive the first pressure, find Fernandes between the lines and force Liverpool’s full-backs to retreat, the match can move away from the Reds’ preferred structure.

That is the mechanism behind the 1-1 outcome in the scoreline range, rather than a general hope that the new manager simply changes United’s fortunes. The likeliest settlement is Liverpool winning a close game, with 2-1 the leading shape and 3-2 also plausible; 1-1 is the credible draw line.

The selection call that could still alter the balance

Milos Kerkez’s expected involvement is the selection most capable of changing the game’s detail. Liverpool need their left-back to support the attack without leaving Amad Diallo an uncontested outlet, and his inclusion preserves that two-way balance. If the call changes before kick-off, Liverpool may have to protect the flank more carefully, which would reduce the freedom that allows Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak to stay connected to the front-foot plan.