Argentina host Costa Rica in an international friendly as Lionel Scaloni’s side will look to respond after a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay.

Argentina will be eager to bounce back from their first defeat on home soil in three years, having lost 2-1 to Uruguay at La Bombonera on Friday. Despite dominating possession, La Albiceleste were unable to convert their control into enough goals, with Julian Alvarez scoring their only goal of the game.

This is Argentina’s second and final friendly of the November window, and Scaloni has indicated that he expects to make changes while also giving some players another opportunity to build familiarity with this side post the Lionel Messi era.

Argentina will be eager to prove that their recent success was not solely dependent on Lionel Messi, who has retired from international football. They have won 17 of their last 19 matches, and Scaloni will expect a strong response against a Costa Rica side that has struggled for consistency.

Costa Rica arrive in Cordoba after a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador in their previous outing, a match in which they managed only four shots and failed to find the net. Bryan Ruiz’s side have lacked consistency, with their only two recent victories coming as caretaker manager against Nicaragua and Haiti.

Costa Rica’s priority will be defensive organisation. They will likely sit deep, look to frustrate Argentina, and attempt to hit on the counter-attack, although facing a side of Argentina’s quality away from home represents a significant challenge.

Team News & Tactics

Argentina

Argentina will be without Lautaro Martinez and Cristian Romero through injury, while Lionel Messi has retired from international football. Emiliano Martinez remains in the squad despite suffering a fractured jaw while playing for Chelsea, and Aaron Anselmino has received his first senior call-up.

Nico Paz and Thiago Almada started against Uruguay, while Matias Soule and Gianluca Prestianni came on as substitutes, leaving the exact lineup for Tuesday uncertain.

Scaloni is expected to rotate his side after the Uruguay defeat, with Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernandez among those likely to feature. Argentina are expected to use a 4-3-3 system, with Paz and Alvarez likely to play key roles in the attacking third.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Montiel, Balerdi, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; Fernandez, Palacios, Mac Allister; Nico Paz, Alvarez, Almada

Costa Rica

Costa Rica will be without Alexis Gamboa, while Diego Mesen is suspended after receiving a red card against Ecuador. Kendall Waston was initially called up as a replacement but did not travel due to injury, leaving Bryan Ruiz with limited options in central defence.

Los Ticos will need to be much more effective in attack if they are to trouble Argentina. Manfred Ugalde is likely to be their main threat, having scored when these sides last met in 2024, while Douglas Lopez could also play an important role in linking midfield and attack.

Costa Rica are expected to set up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Patrick Sequeira in goal and a back four featuring Kenay Myrie, Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo, and Joseph Mora. Roan Wilson is likely to screen the defence, while Douglas Lopez, Andrey Soto, and Josimar Alcocer will support Manfred Ugalde in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-1-4-1): Sequeira; Myrie, Vargas, Calvo, Mora; Wilson; Mora, Lopez, Soto, Alcocer; Ugalde

Key Stats

Argentina are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay, their first home defeat in three years.

Argentina have won 17 of their last 19 matches.

Costa Rica lost 2-0 to Ecuador in their most recent match.

Costa Rica have won only three of their last 17 matches dating back to June 2025.

Player to Watch

Julian Alvarez

Embed from Getty Images

Julian Alvarez was Argentina’s goalscorer in the defeat to Uruguay and remains a key attacking threat for La Albiceleste. He took the most shots and had the most touches in the opposition box during that match, underlining his importance in the final third.

Against a Costa Rica side expected to defend deep, Alvarez’s movement, finishing and ability to link play could be decisive. He will be eager to respond after the Uruguay defeat and help Argentina return to winning ways, as well as continue to become the main goalscoring threat in the team following the departure of Messi.

Prediction

Argentina 3-1 Costa Rica

Argentina’s superior squad quality, home advantage, and need to respond after the Uruguay defeat make them clear favourites. Costa Rica may struggle to contain Argentina’s attacking talent, particularly if Lionel Scaloni fields a strong front three.

However, Costa Rica could find a way through at least once, with Manfred Ugalde capable of causing problems on the counter-attack. A 3-1 Argentina win is the most likely outcome, with the hosts expected to control proceedings and get their way in the final third for most parts.