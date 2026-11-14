Spain vs England Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Spain and England will battle for top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A3 when they meet at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both nations have already secured qualification for the quarter-finals, but with the world champions looking to protect their perfect record and the Three Lions seeking revenge for September’s defeat, there is plenty riding on the final group-stage encounter.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain have enjoyed an exceptional campaign, winning all five Nations League fixtures to establish a three-point advantage over England. La Roja require only a draw to finish as group winners, while Thomas Tuchel’s visitors must secure victory to overtake them.

Spain’s latest success came against Czechia on Thursday, with Alex Baena and Marc Pubill scoring in a 2-0 victory. Although the world champions were without several established attacking players, they maintained their defensive discipline and eventually secured another comfortable result.

That victory extended Spain’s remarkable unbeaten sequence to 43 matches across all competitions, dating back to a friendly defeat against Colombia in March 2024. Their ability to maintain consistency despite changes in personnel has been central to de la Fuente’s success.

Spain have also demonstrated impressive attacking efficiency, scoring 14 goals in five Nations League matches. Their most significant victory of the campaign came against England at Wembley in September, where they secured a dramatic 3-2 triumph.

England, meanwhile, arrive in Madrid following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Croatia that confirmed their place in the quarter-finals. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring before Petar Sucic equalised, but Harry Kane’s penalty secured three valuable points. The result represented another important achievement for Kane, who made his record-breaking 126th senior international appearance for England.

Although Tuchel’s men have occasionally struggled to dominate matches, their attacking performances have generally been encouraging. England have scored at least twice in six consecutive fixtures across all competitions, including a remarkable 7-0 demolition of Croatia in October. The Three Lions have collected 12 points from five Nations League matches, with their only defeat coming against Sunday’s opponents.

Victory by any margin would be sufficient for England to finish above Spain, with their superior overall goal difference potentially becoming decisive if the head-to-head record finishes level. Recent history, however, favours the hosts. Spain defeated England in the Euro 2024 final and followed that success with September’s Nations League victory. England’s last win on Spanish soil came in October 2018, when Raheem Sterling scored twice in an entertaining 3-2 triumph.

With both sides possessing exceptional attacking quality and strong midfield options, Sunday’s encounter promises a fascinating tactical contest between two of Europe’s leading international teams. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Spain

Luis de la Fuente is expected to welcome Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal back into contention after both missed Thursday’s victory over Czechia. Yamal has been recovering from a knee problem, while Oyarzabal was absent for personal reasons. Nico Williams and Aymeric Laporte remain fitness concerns, although both could be assessed ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

De la Fuente may also make midfield adjustments following Thursday’s victory, with Pedri expected to feature prominently alongside Fabian Ruiz. Spain are likely to retain their possession-oriented 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising midfield control, positional rotations and quick attacking combinations.

Pedri will be instrumental in dictating the tempo, using his close control and passing ability to progress possession through England’s midfield. Fabian Ruiz could provide additional creativity from deeper areas, helping Spain maintain territorial dominance.

Yamal’s expected return offers a considerable attacking boost. Operating from the right flank, the Barcelona winger can isolate defenders, drift inside and create opportunities through precise deliveries into the penalty area. Baena and Fermin Lopez could provide movement between the lines, while Mikel Oyarzabal’s intelligent positioning offers a central goalscoring threat.

Spain may attempt to exploit England’s defensive structure by circulating possession quickly and creating overloads in wide areas. However, de la Fuente must ensure his full-backs remain alert to counterattacks, particularly when England regain possession and release their quick attacking players. With a draw sufficient to secure top spot, Spain could adopt a measured approach rather than committing excessive numbers forward.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella; Ruiz, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Baena; Oyarzabal

England

Thomas Tuchel could welcome Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence back into contention after both missed the victory against Croatia because of fitness concerns. Myles Lewis-Skelly is available again after serving a one-match suspension, while Marc Guehi and Bukayo Saka remain unavailable.

Konsa could replace Jarell Quansah at the heart of the defence, although his inclusion will depend on his recovery. Tuchel is otherwise expected to retain much of the side that secured qualification on Thursday. England are expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, combining midfield discipline with quick attacking transitions and movement through central areas.

Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson will provide the foundation in midfield, attempting to disrupt Spain’s passing combinations while protecting the defensive line. Jude Bellingham could operate behind Kane, using his movement and technical ability to exploit spaces between Spain’s midfield and defence.

Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon offer pace and direct running from wide positions, potentially creating opportunities behind Spain’s advancing full-backs. Kane will remain central to England’s attacking strategy. His ability to drop deeper and link play could draw Spain’s central defenders out of position, creating spaces for Bellingham and Gordon to attack.

However, Tuchel must ensure England do not become overly defensive. Spain’s ability to dominate possession could force the visitors into prolonged periods without the ball, making aggressive but coordinated pressing essential.

England must also avoid allowing Yamal opportunities to isolate defenders, particularly when Spain switch possession quickly towards the right flank. With victory essential, the Three Lions may eventually need to adopt a more adventurous approach, increasing the importance of maintaining defensive balance during transitions.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Rice; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Key Stats

Spain have won all five Nations League matches, collecting 15 points and scoring 14 goals while conceding five.

England have scored 16 goals in five group matches, averaging 3.2 per game, the highest total in Group A3.

Spain have gone 43 consecutive matches without defeat across all competitions since losing to Colombia in March 2024.

Spain have defeated England in their previous two competitive meetings, winning the Euro 2024 final and securing a 3-2 Nations League victory at Wembley in September.

Spain lead England by three points and require only a draw to finish first. England must win, with their superior overall goal difference giving them an advantage if the head-to-head tiebreaker is level.

Player to Watch

Lamine Yamal

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The young attacker has become an integral part of Luis de la Fuente’s system, combining exceptional close control with intelligent movement and an ability to create opportunities from seemingly difficult positions. Operating primarily from the right, Yamal frequently moves inside onto his stronger left foot, forcing defenders into difficult decisions while opening spaces for overlapping teammates.

Against England, his movement could be particularly dangerous when facing Lewis Hall, especially if the visitors struggle to provide sufficient midfield support. Yamal’s ability to combine with Pedri and Fermin Lopez could also create numerical advantages around the penalty area, allowing Spain to exploit gaps between England’s defensive lines.

Having missed the victory over Czechia, his anticipated return provides Spain with another attacking dimension ahead of their most demanding group-stage fixture.

Prediction

Spain 2-1 England

Spain enter Sunday’s encounter as slight favourites, supported by home advantage, their remarkable unbeaten sequence and recent success against England. Luis de la Fuente’s side have demonstrated exceptional consistency throughout the Nations League campaign, while the expected returns of Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal should strengthen their attacking options considerably.

However, England possess sufficient quality to make this a competitive contest. Harry Kane’s goalscoring instincts, Jude Bellingham’s movement and Anthony Gordon’s pace could create opportunities against Spain’s defensive line, particularly during quick transitions. The visitors also have greater incentive to attack, with only victory sufficient to secure first place.

Nevertheless, Spain’s superior midfield control and ability to maintain possession under pressure could prove decisive, particularly if England struggle to regain the ball in advanced positions. Thomas Tuchel’s side should be capable of scoring, but restricting Spain’s attacking combinations for the entire contest will be difficult.