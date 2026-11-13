Japan vs Brazil Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Japan and Brazil will renew their international rivalry when they meet at Singapore National Stadium on Saturday evening.

With both nations looking to build towards the next major international tournaments, this friendly presents an opportunity for Hajime Moriyasu and Carlo Ancelotti to assess their squads following contrasting experiences at the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil enter the encounter seeking to continue their recovery from a disappointing World Cup campaign, which ended with a 2-1 defeat against Norway in the round of 16. That elimination came shortly after the Selecao had edged past Japan by the same scoreline in the previous round, with a dramatic late goal securing their progression.

Since the tournament, Ancelotti has focused on developing a younger squad while maintaining the attacking identity traditionally associated with Brazil. His side have recorded encouraging results during their recent friendly fixtures, scoring nine goals across three encounters against Australia and India.

An experimental Brazilian lineup initially struggled against Australia, settling for a 1-1 draw before producing a much-improved performance in the reverse fixture. A 4-2 comeback victory demonstrated their attacking resilience, while a convincing 4-0 success against India further highlighted the quality of their emerging players.

Estevao Willian and Pedro scored during the first half against India before Samuel Lino completed the victory with two second-half goals. That result represented Ancelotti’s 12th victory in 20 matches as Brazil manager, providing encouragement as the five-time world champions continue their rebuilding process.

Brazil will conclude their international schedule for 2026 with matches against Japan and Singapore, with Ancelotti expected to use both encounters to evaluate younger players ahead of the 2028 Copa America and the next World Cup qualifying campaign.

Japan, meanwhile, have responded impressively to their narrow World Cup elimination, remaining unbeaten in four international friendlies since June. Moriyasu’s side recorded consecutive victories against South American opposition in September, defeating Uruguay 3-1 and Venezuela 2-1. Ayase Ueda proved particularly influential during those matches, scoring three goals despite beginning both encounters among the substitutes.

The Samurai Blue subsequently played out a goalless draw against Ecuador before prevailing in a penalty shootout, while their most recent friendly produced a 2-1 victory against New Zealand through goals from Ueda and Ritsu Doan. Japan’s broader international form has been particularly encouraging. They have suffered just one defeat in their previous 15 matches, recording 10 victories and four draws, with their only setback coming against Brazil at the World Cup.

However, the Asian side will draw confidence from their historic 3-2 victory over the Selecao in October 2025, when they overturned a two-goal deficit to secure their first-ever win against Brazil. With both teams increasingly committed to developing younger talent, Saturday’s encounter promises an entertaining contest between Japan’s disciplined tactical structure and Brazil’s attacking creativity. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Japan

Hajime Moriyasu faces several attacking selection challenges, with Ayase Ueda, Kaoru Mitoma and Takehiro Tomiyasu unavailable because of injury problems. Ueda’s absence is particularly significant following his impressive recent international performances. Koki Ogawa is therefore expected to lead the attack, while Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Daizen Maeda and Junya Ito provide alternatives in advanced positions.

Zion Suzuki could continue in goal, with captain Ko Itakura expected to anchor the defence. Moriyasu has also included several younger players in his 28-man squad, including uncapped forward Shio Fukuda. Japan are likely to retain their familiar 3-4-2-1 formation, emphasising defensive compactness, quick passing combinations and aggressive attacking transitions.

Itakura will be central to organising the three-man defence, while Yukinari Sugawara and Keito Nakamura could provide width through the wing-back positions. Their ability to support attacks while tracking Brazil’s dangerous wide players will be crucial. Daichi Kamada and Ao Tanaka could form the central midfield partnership, combining defensive discipline with progressive passing. Kamada’s ability to receive possession under pressure may help Japan bypass Brazil’s pressing structure and initiate counterattacks.

Further forward, Kubo’s creativity and close control could prove particularly important. Operating behind Ogawa, the Real Sociedad attacker may drift into central positions to create opportunities through quick combinations. Maeda’s pace and pressing intensity should also provide Japan with an important outlet, especially when attacking spaces behind Brazil’s advancing full-backs.

However, Moriyasu must ensure his wing-backs remain disciplined. Brazil possess considerable pace in wide areas, and allowing their attackers too much space during transitions could expose Japan’s defensive structure.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Suzuki; Seko, Itakura, Ito; Sugawara, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura; Kubo, Maeda; Ogawa

Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti has selected a youthful 26-man squad, omitting several established players, including Alisson Becker, Marquinhos, Matheus Cunha and Joao Pedro. Raphinha has been included after recovering from a muscular injury, although his minutes could be managed following concerns surrounding his recent fitness.

Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Endrick are expected to feature prominently, while Rayan and Estevao provide additional attacking options. Ancelotti has also included several uncapped players, creating opportunities for experimentation. Brazil are expected to deploy an attacking 4-3-3 formation, focusing on possession, positional flexibility and quick movement through the final third.

Andrey Santos could provide defensive stability in midfield, while Marlon Gomes and Gabriel Bontempo offer energy and progressive passing. Their ability to control central areas will be important against Japan’s organised midfield structure. Vinicius Junior represents Brazil’s most dangerous attacking outlet from the left flank. His pace and dribbling ability could create problems for Japan’s right wing-back, particularly when the Selecao isolate defenders in one-on-one situations.

On the opposite flank, Rayan could provide direct running and attacking width, while Endrick’s movement inside the penalty area offers a central goalscoring threat. Brazil may attempt to stretch Japan’s defensive structure by switching possession quickly between the flanks, forcing the wing-backs to defend deeper and limiting their attacking contributions.

However, Ancelotti must ensure his midfield provides sufficient protection during defensive transitions. Japan possess the pace and technical quality to exploit spaces behind Brazil’s full-backs, particularly through Kubo and Maeda. Maintaining defensive balance while encouraging attacking freedom will therefore be essential for the Selecao.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Bento; Wesley, Cunha, Gabriel, Augusto; Bontempo, Gomes, Santos; Rayan, Endrick, Vinicius Jr

Key Stats

The Selecao have won 12 of their 14 encounters against Japan, with the Samurai Blue recording just one victory and one draw.

Moriyasu’s side have lost only one of their previous 15 international matches, registering 10 victories and four draws.

Ancelotti’s team scored nine goals in their three friendly matches against Australia and India during September and October.

The Samurai Blue have avoided defeat in four consecutive friendlies since their World Cup exit, recording three victories and one draw before penalties.

Japan recorded a historic 3-2 victory over Brazil in October 2025, but the South Americans responded with a 2-1 win in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

Player to Watch

Vinicius Junior

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Operating primarily from the left, Vinicius combines explosive acceleration with exceptional dribbling ability, making him particularly dangerous in one-on-one situations. Against Japan’s expected three-man defence, his movement could create problems for the right-sided centre-back and wing-back, especially when Brazil attack quickly following turnovers.

His ability to drive inside from wide positions could also open opportunities for Endrick and supporting midfielders, forcing Japan’s defenders to make difficult positional decisions. With Ancelotti introducing several younger players, Vinicius’s experience and attacking leadership could become increasingly important.

His combination play with Endrick may prove particularly influential, especially if Brazil establish sustained possession around Japan’s penalty area. Given Japan’s defensive organisation and ability to frustrate opponents, Vinicius’s individual creativity could provide the breakthrough Brazil need.

Prediction

Japan 1-2 Brazil

Japan’s impressive recent form suggests they will provide strong resistance, particularly after demonstrating their ability to compete against South American opposition. Moriyasu’s side possess considerable tactical discipline, and the creativity of Kubo combined with Maeda’s pace could create opportunities against Brazil’s relatively inexperienced defensive structure.

However, Brazil’s greater attacking depth and individual quality give them a narrow advantage. Ancelotti’s young squad has shown encouraging signs during recent friendlies, with Vinicius, Endrick and Rayan offering the pace and movement required to trouble Japan’s defence.

The Samurai Blue should remain competitive through their organised midfield and quick transitions, but Ueda’s absence could reduce their cutting edge in front of goal. Ultimately, Brazil’s superior individual attacking talent should provide the difference in a closely contested encounter.