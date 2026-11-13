Argentina vs Uruguay Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Argentina will begin a new chapter in their international history when they welcome fierce South American rivals Uruguay to La Bombonera on Friday evening.

With Lionel Messi no longer part of the national team setup, Lionel Scaloni faces the challenge of preparing a new generation for future international tournaments, while Diego Forlan’s visitors will be determined to continue their recovery from a disappointing World Cup campaign.

The Albiceleste enter the encounter following an emotional period that saw Messi bring his extraordinary international career to an end. His departure represents a significant turning point for a nation that enjoyed unprecedented success under his leadership, but Scaloni has already begun identifying players capable of carrying Argentina forward.

Despite losing the 2026 World Cup final to Spain, Argentina have responded impressively in subsequent friendlies, registering three consecutive victories without conceding. Comfortable wins against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin produced an aggregate score of 14-0, highlighting the attacking quality available even as the squad undergoes a generational transition.

Their most recent encounter against Benin marked Messi’s international farewell, with Argentina securing a convincing 3-0 victory. Attention now turns towards emerging talents such as Nico Paz and Gianluca Prestianni, who could become increasingly influential as Scaloni builds towards the 2028 Copa America and 2030 World Cup.

Experienced players including Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Emiliano Martinez will remain crucial during that transition, providing leadership and stability to an evolving squad. Uruguay, meanwhile, arrive in Buenos Aires seeking to establish greater consistency following their disappointing World Cup campaign.

O Celeste exited the tournament during the group stage without recording a victory, prompting Marcelo Bielsa’s departure and the appointment of former international striker Diego Forlan on an interim basis. Forlan’s tenure began with a 3-1 defeat against Japan, but subsequent victories over South Korea and India offered encouragement.

Those results demonstrated Uruguay’s attacking potential, although defensive organisation remains an area requiring improvement. The visitors possess considerable quality through Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ronald Araujo, and Darwin Nunez, giving Forlan a strong foundation as he attempts to develop a more balanced tactical approach. Friday’s fixture also carries enormous historical significance.

Argentina and Uruguay share one of international football’s oldest rivalries, dating back to 1902, with the Celeste famously defeating their neighbours in the inaugural World Cup final in 1930. Argentina have enjoyed greater success in recent meetings, but Uruguay’s 2-0 victory at La Bombonera in November 2023 provides a reminder of their ability to compete in Buenos Aires.

With both managers assessing their squads ahead of future international competitions, the encounter should offer an intriguing contest between Argentina’s technical superiority and Uruguay’s physical intensity. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni, who has signed a new contract through 2030 FIFA World Cup, has selected a 28-man squad for the November international fixtures, although several established players are unavailable. Lautaro Martinez misses out through a thigh injury, leaving Julian Alvarez as the leading candidate to spearhead the attack. New captain Cristian Romero is also absent, while Emiliano Martinez faces a late fitness assessment following surgery for a fractured jaw.

Scaloni has introduced younger players including Aaron Anselmino and Mariano Troilo, while Nico Paz and Gianluca Prestianni could receive opportunities in advanced positions. Argentina are expected to retain their familiar 4-3-3 formation, prioritising controlled possession, midfield combinations and fluid attacking movement.

Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez will be crucial in dictating the tempo, using their passing ability to progress possession and create opportunities between Uruguay’s defensive lines. Paz could operate in an advanced creative role, moving between midfield and attack to provide the technical quality previously associated with Argentina’s more established forwards.

Prestianni’s pace and dribbling ability offer another attacking dimension, while Alvarez could provide mobility and pressing intensity through the centre. Without Messi, Argentina may adopt a more collective attacking approach, relying on positional rotations rather than concentrating their creativity through one individual.

However, Scaloni must ensure his midfield remains disciplined when possession is lost. Uruguay possess considerable pace and physicality during transitions, particularly through Darwin Nunez and their wide attackers. Maintaining defensive balance while encouraging the younger forwards to express themselves will be essential against a physically demanding opponent.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Giay, Balerdi, Lautaro Martinez, Tagliafico; Palacios, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Prestianni, Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez

Uruguay

Diego Forlan welcomes Federico Valverde back into the squad after he missed the previous international window because of injury. Darwin Nunez is also available and expected to lead the attack following his recent goalscoring contributions. Ronald Araujo and Rodrigo Bentancur should provide experience through the centre of the team, while Giorgian de Arrascaeta offers creativity in advanced areas.

Nahitan Nandez and Brian Rodriguez are unavailable through injury. Valverde’s return is a major boost, although his workload may be managed following his recent recovery. Uruguay are likely to employ a flexible 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on midfield intensity, defensive organisation and quick attacking transitions.

Valverde and Bentancur could form the central midfield partnership, combining physicality with the ability to progress possession quickly. Their defensive positioning will be important in limiting Argentina’s influence through Mac Allister and Fernandez. De Arrascaeta may operate behind Nunez, using his vision and technical ability to create opportunities through precise passes into advanced areas.

Nunez’s movement will be particularly important against Argentina’s central defenders. His pace and willingness to attack the channels could create problems when the hosts commit players forward. Maximiliano Araujo may provide direct running from the left flank, offering another outlet during counter-attacks.

Forlan could also encourage Uruguay to press aggressively in selected areas, attempting to disrupt Argentina’s build-up and force mistakes in midfield. However, maintaining defensive compactness will be crucial as the home side’s creative midfielders are capable of exploiting gaps between the lines, making it essential for Uruguay to remain organised without possession.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Fiermarin; Varela, Ronald Araujo, Olivera, Piquerez; Valverde, Bentancur; Pellistri, De Arrascaeta, Maximiliano Araujo; Nunez

Key Stats

Argentina have won their previous three international friendlies, scoring 14 goals without conceding.

The two nations have met 196 times, with Argentina winning 92, Uruguay claiming 58 victories and 46 matches ending in draws.

Uruguay side have recorded consecutive victories over South Korea and India after losing his opening match against Japan.

Lionel Scaloni’s team have won four of their previous five meetings against Uruguay without conceding, including a 1-0 victory in March 2025.

Uruguay won 2-0 on their previous visit to the stadium in November 2023, with Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez scoring.

Player to Watch

Nico Paz

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The young attacking midfielder possesses impressive technical ability, intelligent movement and the vision required to create opportunities in congested areas. Operating between midfield and attack, Paz could provide an important creative link, allowing Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez to build possession from deeper positions.

Against Uruguay’s expected 4-2-3-1 formation, his ability to find space behind Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur could become particularly important. His close control and willingness to receive possession under pressure may help Argentina break through Uruguay’s compact midfield structure, while his passing combinations with Julian Alvarez and Gianluca Prestianni could create opportunities around the penalty area.

Although replacing Messi’s influence is an enormous challenge, Nico Paz represents the younger generation that Scaloni hopes can shape Argentina’s next successful era.

Prediction

Argentina 2-1 Uruguay

Argentina enter Friday’s encounter as slight favourites, supported by home advantage and their impressive recent international performances. Lionel Scaloni’s side have demonstrated considerable attacking quality despite Messi’s departure, while the midfield partnership of Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez should provide greater control against Uruguay’s physically demanding approach.

However, Diego Forlan’s visitors possess sufficient quality to make this a competitive encounter. Federico Valverde’s return strengthens their midfield considerably, while Darwin Nunez’s movement could exploit spaces behind Argentina’s defensive line. Uruguay will also draw confidence from their previous victory at La Bombonera, although Argentina’s greater tactical continuity and technical quality could ultimately prove decisive.

The hosts may need time to establish their attacking rhythm without Messi, but the creativity of Paz and movement of Álvarez should provide opportunities against Uruguay’s defence.