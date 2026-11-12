Serbia vs Germany Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Third-placed Germany meet Serbia in a crucial UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture, with the visitors needing points to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Serbia are hoping for a respectable end to their miserable group stage, having endured a miserable Nations League campaign so far by losing all four of their matches in Group A2. Veljko Paunovic’s side have so far been unable to get anything out of their games against Greece, the Netherlands or Germany, as they are fighting for respect more than progression of any kind.

With qualification for the quarter-finals certainly impossible, the Eagles can still aim to finish third in the group. They need a win against Germany to have any chance of doing so, while avoiding a pointless group campaign will be a major priority when they host the Germans in Belgrade.

Serbia have lost each of their last six matches in all competitions and have won only once since the end of 2025. Their defensive problems have been glaringly evident in that period. In their Nations League fixtures alone, they have conceded 10 goals, while scoring just three in the process.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to get a tune out of his team, as Germany arrive in Belgrade with the need to collect three points. Klopp’s men sit third in Group A2 with five points, three behind second-placed Greece and leaders the Netherlands, with only two matches remaining, as this penultimate group fixture is deemed a must-win.

Having commenced their campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, Germany suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Greece at the end of September. They did respond well with an important 2-0 win over Serbia in October, but were once again pegged back by a goalless draw to Greece, leaving them playing catch-up ahead of their final two fixtures.

Germany need at least four points from their matches against Serbia and the Netherlands to stand any realistic chance of reaching the quarter-finals. Successive wins would take them to 11 points, which could potentially prove enough to secure a top-two finish, making this trip to Belgrade a must-win encounter.

Team News & Tactics

Serbia

Serbia will be without Sasa Lukic and Nemanja Maksimovic through suspension, while Strahinja Pavlovic, Aleksa Terzic, and Nemanja Gudelj are also unavailable. Those absences leave Veljko Paunovic with several decisions to make in defence and midfield.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is in line to win his 107th cap for his country and is expected to lead the attack. Mihajlo Cvetkovic could join him in the final third, having scored once in five appearances for Serbia, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is set to feature in midfield.

Paunovic is expected to use a 4-4-2 system, with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal and Kosta Nedeljkovic, Srdjan Babic, Strahinja Erakovic, and Petar Sukacev forming the backline. Lazar Samardzic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Andrija Zivkovic will provide the creativity, while Mitrovic and Cvetkovic offer a physical presence up front.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nedeljkovic, Babic, Erakovic, Sukacev; Dragojevic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Zivkovic, Samardzic; Cvetkovic, Mitrovic

Germany

Jurgen Klopp has a few problems to contend with, as Serge Gnabry is out with a hamstring injury, while Josha Vagnoman is also unavailable and Mika Baur is doubtful. Germany also have three players one booking away from suspension, with Philipp Treu, Malick Thiaw, and Yann Bisseck all in danger of missing the final group fixture.

Kai Havertz, who has scored 25 goals for Germany, is expected to lead the line once again. Florian Wirtz could also start, while Said El Mala and Lennart Karl may see their names in the starting lineup. Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been confirmed as Germany’s number one goalkeeper, so he will assume his place in the lineup.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to use a 4-2-3-1 system, with ter Stegen in goal and Philipp Treu, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Nathaniel Brown forming the backline. Amid some controversy in the background, Klopp could still call up Felix Nmecha to his midfield, with Joshua Kimmich also likely to start in the middle.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Kimmich; Karl, Wirtz, El Mala; Havertz

Key Stats

Serbia have lost all four of their UEFA Nations League matches in Group A2 in the 2026/27 edition.

Serbia have lost each of their last six matches in all competitions.

Germany are third in Group A2 with five points from four matches.

Germany need at least four points from their final two group matches to have a realistic chance of qualifying.

Player to Watch

Florian Wirtz

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We have reached another international break and once again Wirtz is under the spotlight, with Jurgen Klopp placing much emphasis on the Liverpool star the last time out. The young playmaker has seen some level of improvement at club level, and Klopp will hope he can get much better for the national side moving ahead.

Facing a Serbian side under pressure, Wirtz can have the opportunity to express himself and continue his comfortable performances with the national team. The Liverpool star is certainly a key man for the German national side, and should he have a good enough game, it is presumed that the whole team might as well.

Prediction

Serbia 1-2 Germany

This clash will bring together two teams under pressure for contrasting reasons, and in Serbia’s case, it is about pride to have a respectable finish at the end of this UEFA Nations League edition, although their chances against Germany look bleak.

Germany might be viewed as the favourites to collect three points at the end of this game; they are still vulnerable to conceding an odd goal. The hosts might trouble Jurgen Klopp’s side, but Die Mannschaft are expected to win this one, possibly with a narrow scoreline at the end of the ninety minutes.