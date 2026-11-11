Czech Republic vs Spain Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Czech Republic and Spain meet at the Epet Arena on Thursday in their UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture, with both sides facing contrasting stakes.

Czech Republic have endured a miserable UEFA Nations League campaign so far, losing all four of their matches in Group A3. Santi Denia’s side began with a 2-1 home defeat to Croatia, before losing 2-0 at home to England, 3-1 away to Spain, and then 3-0 at Wembley in their most recent outing.

With qualification for the quarter-finals no longer possible, Repre are facing relegation to League B, although they can still finish third in the group. They will travel to Croatia for their final fixture on 15 November, and avoiding a pointless campaign will be a major priority when they host Spain in Prague.

Czech Republic have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their most recent victory coming against Guatemala in a friendly in June. Their defensive frailties have been particularly evident, as they have conceded ten goals across their four Nations League matches. Meanwhile, they have scored only twice in return, which makes this clash against Spain a daunting task of sorts.

Spain, on the other hand, arrive in Prague as the dominant force in this group, while they are the outstanding side in world football. Luis de la Fuente’s men have won all four of their Group A3 matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just five. With those results, they have already secured their place in the quarter-finals.

La Roja opened their campaign with a 3-2 win over England, before beating Croatia 4-1 and the Czech Republic 3-1. They then edged Croatia again in their most recent match, with Mikel Merino’s late brace proving decisive, and they now sit three points clear of England at the top of the table.

Spain have won each of their last 11 matches in all competitions and have not lost in normal time since March 2024. They also hold a strong historical advantage over the Czech Republic, having won six of their previous eight meetings, with the other two ending in draws.

Team News & Tactics

Czech Republic

Czech Republic will be without Michal Sadilek through suspension, but Ladislav Krejci is available again after missing the defeat to England through a ban. Pavel Sulc, Ondrej Lingr, and Robin Hranac are all ruled out through injury, depriving Santi Denia of several useful options.

Tomas Soucek is expected to feature in midfield and could win his 94th cap, while Vladimir Coufal is set to make his 68th appearance for his national side. Adam Hlozek, who has five goals in 50 international appearances, is likely to lead the line, while 18-year-old Idris Hopi could be handed his senior debut at some stage.

Denia is expected to use a 4-2-3-1 system, with Soucek and Alex Kral providing the midfield platform. Lukas Cerv, Lukas Ambros, and Krystof Danek can operate behind Hlozek, giving the hosts some creative outlets, although they will need to be far more disciplined defensively against a Spain side capable of punishing any lapse in concentration.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Coufal, Chaloupek, Krejci, Slama; Kral, Soucek; Cerv, Ambros, Danek; Hlozek

Spain

Spain will be without Lamine Yamal, who is nursing a knee injury sustained while representing Barcelona against Atletico Madrid. The 19-year-old is expected to join the squad after this match to prepare for Sunday’s meeting with England, while Mikel Oyarzabal is also unavailable due to illness.

Dani Olmo, Rodri, and Ander Barrenetxea are also absent from the travelling squad, reducing Luis de la Fuente’s options in midfield and attack. Alex Baena and Fermin Lopez are one booking away from suspension for the England fixture, but both are expected to start against the Czech Republic.

De la Fuente could recall Yeremy Pino and Fermin Lopez to the starting lineup, with Mikel Merino potentially among the substitutes despite his match-winning brace against Croatia. Spain are likely to retain their possession-heavy approach, with Pedri and Ruiz controlling the tempo and Yeremy Pino, Fermin Lopez, and Alex Baena supporting Ferran Torres in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Ruiz; Pino, Lopez, Baena; Torres

Key Stats

The Czech Republic have lost all four of their Nations League matches in Group A3.

The Czech Republic have conceded 10 goals in four Group A3 fixtures.

Spain have won all four of their Group A3 matches, scoring 12 goals.

Spain have never lost to the Czech Republic, winning six and drawing two of their previous eight meetings.

Player to Watch

Fermin Lopez

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With Lamine Yamal unavailable, Fermin Lopez could take on greater creative responsibility for Spain in Prague and take on the mantle of being the key attacking output for his team. The Barcelona playmaker has been in excellent form for his club and is expected to start alongside Alex Baena in the attacking midfield areas.

His energy, movement between the lines and ability to arrive late in the box could cause serious problems for a Czech defence that has already conceded 10 goals in the group stage. Lopez will also be eager to make an impression before Spain’s crucial meeting with England.

Prediction

Czech Republic 0-3 Spain

Spain are overwhelming favourites despite missing several key players, given their perfect record in the group, their 11-match winning run and their historical dominance over the Czech Republic. The hosts have lost all four Nations League fixtures and have struggled badly at both ends of the pitch.

Spain’s depth should ensure they remain dangerous even without Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Rodri. Expect La Roja to control possession, create numerous chances, secure a comfortable away victory, and set up the right momentum before they meet England.