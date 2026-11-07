Inter Milan vs Como Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Como make the trip to San Siro on Sunday to face Inter Milan in a fascinating Serie A encounter between two of the division’s most in-form sides.

Cristian Chivu saw his team’s incredible 19-match unbeaten Serie A run come to an end, as they were beaten by their city rivals AC Milan in last weekend’s Derby della Madonnina, leaving them three points behind surprise leaders Lazio in the standings. The reigning champions will have one objective in mind, and that is to get back to winning ways and regain a foothold in the title race.

The Nerazzurri responded impressively in Europe, beating Feyenoord 3-0 away in the Champions League on Tuesday. Yann Bisseck, Pio Esposito, and Piotr Zielinski all scored as Inter secured a much-needed victory that moved them to 14th in the league-phase table and kept their knockout hopes alive. It was a much-needed victory considering they have been abject in the Champions League this season.

Chivu will want his side to keep up the pace with Serie A leaders Lazio, whom they trail by three points as things stand as the Biancocelesti get set to face Napoli in a key clash earlier in the day. The idea is for this gap to at least stay intact, although visitors Como present a different challenge altogether that threatens to further push the reigning champions behind the leaders when the weekend is done.

It is very difficult to keep Como out of the headlines, as Cesc Fabregas’s side could create another if they can manage a win at San Siro against Inter Milan. The visitors have made a stunning start to the season, collecting a club-record 23 points from their opening 10 Serie A matches and remain a part of a close-knit title race as things stand.

Fabregas’s men sit just two points behind Inter and are firmly in the conversation for a potential Scudetto challenge. Their European form has been even more eye-catching. Como followed up a 4-1 win over Manchester United with a remarkable 9-1 demolition of Lens earlier this week, with Tasos Douvikas scoring a hat-trick and the club now sitting above Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Inter in the league-phase standings.

Como have won six consecutive matches in all competitions since a 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord, scoring 22 goals and conceding just four in that period. Fabregas’s charges have become one of the most exciting teams in Italy, and should they manage a win against Inter Milan on Sunday, they could be above the reigning champions heading into the international break.

Team News & Tactics

Inter Milan

Inter remain without captain Lautaro Martinez, who is not expected to return until after the international break, while Luis Henrique is also ruled out. Benjamin Pavard, John Stones, and Curtis Jones have all resumed full training and could feature among the substitutes.

Alessandro Bastoni is available again after serving a UEFA suspension against Feyenoord, providing a major boost to Inter’s defence. The Italian international scored in the Milan derby and will be expected to anchor the back line alongside Yann Bisseck and Manuel Akanji.

Chivu is expected to retain a 3-4-2-1 system, with Djed Spence and Federico Dimarico providing width from the wing-back positions. Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Piotr Zielinski are likely to form the midfield, while Marcus Thuram and Pio Esposito lead the attack.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

Como

Cesc Fabregas has a few key injury issues to contend with, and will be without Moise Kean, Trevoh Chalobah, Jesus Rodriguez, Jayden Addai, and Assane Diao. The Como boss will therefore have limited options in certain areas, although his side’s recent form suggests they can cope with the absences.

Jean Butez is expected to continue in goal, with Maximo Perrone, Nico Paz, and Martin Baturina providing creativity in midfield. The backline is likely to include Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramon, Marc-Oliver Kempf, and Kaiki, with Anastasios Douvikas leading the attack.

Fabregas may opt for a 4-2-3-1 system, with Perrone and Luis Milla providing the defensive balance in midfield. Lucas Da Cunha, Nico Paz, and Martin Baturina will support Douvikas in the final third as Como look to exploit any vulnerabilities in Inter’s defence.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Kaiki; Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Key Stats

Inter Milan have won 14 consecutive Serie A home games against Como.

Inter Milan have kept clean sheets in eight of their last nine home matches against Como.

Como have won six consecutive matches in all competitions.

Como have collected a club-record 23 points from their first 10 Serie A matches.

Player to Watch

Nico Paz

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Nico Paz has been one of Como’s standout performers this season, and his form has been central to the club’s remarkable rise. The young Argentine has been directly involved in 11 Serie A goals alongside Tasos Douvikas, making him a constant threat in the final third, and he will be one as far as Inter Milan are concerned.

The Argentine international is the clear difference-maker in this Como side, and a player that the Inter Milan defence will be wary of. In another sense, Nico Paz could be the catalyst to unlock the tight backline Cristian Chivu has under control, and certainly is the player in the spotlight for all the good that is happening around Como.

Prediction

Inter Milan 2-2 Como

Inter Milan may come into this fixture with a formidable home record against Como, but that may have no bearing ahead of this upcoming game at San Siro. The Nerazzurri are also under pressure to keep a tight gap in the title race, but Fabregas’ side offers a different challenge compared to AC Milan last weekend.

Como are in their own right to dictate the narrative around this game, and are in the type of form that may not be surprising if they were to defeat Inter Milan. The game could flow either way, with both teams having a chance to grab a win, although the most realistic prediction is an entertaining draw at San Siro.