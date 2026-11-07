Napoli vs Lazio Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Serie A leaders Lazio will look to extend their remarkable unbeaten start when they travel to face a struggling Napoli side at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon.

With Gennaro Gattuso’s visitors enjoying an unexpected title challenge and the hosts desperately searching for consistency, the encounter promises an intriguing battle between two teams experiencing contrasting fortunes.

Napoli have endured a disappointing opening to the campaign under Massimiliano Allegri, with recent performances raising serious questions about their prospects of securing Champions League qualification. The Partenopei suffered another damaging setback in midweek, falling to a comprehensive 4-1 defeat against Porto in the Champions League. The result left them 27th in the league-phase standings and increased the pressure on Allegri, whose side have struggled to produce consistent performances domestically and in Europe.

Their Serie A form has been equally concerning. A 2-0 defeat against Juventus last weekend left Napoli eighth in the table, already 14 points behind Lazio. With injuries disrupting several areas of the squad, Allegri faces an increasingly difficult task in reviving their season. Defensive instability has been particularly problematic as Napoli have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous six matches, conceding 13 goals during that sequence. Their inability to maintain organisation during defensive transitions has repeatedly undermined otherwise promising attacking performances.

The hosts must now confront a Lazio team enjoying one of the most impressive starts in the club’s recent history. Gattuso’s side have collected 28 points from their opening 10 Serie A matches, recording nine victories and one draw to establish a three-point advantage over second-placed Inter Milan.

The Biancocelesti have won six consecutive league fixtures, with their latest success coming against Cagliari. Gustav Isaksen continued his excellent form by finding the net in the 2-1 victory, helping Lazio consolidate their position at the summit. Their success has been built on an impressive combination of attacking efficiency and defensive discipline. Lazio possess the division’s joint-best defensive record, while their ability to share goalscoring responsibilities across the squad has made them increasingly difficult to contain.

Gattuso has also benefited from a relatively settled starting lineup, allowing his players to develop greater tactical understanding and consistency. Recent history provides further encouragement for the visitors as Lazio have won their previous four league matches away to Napoli and will be confident of extending that sequence against opponents struggling with injuries and defensive uncertainty.

Sunday’s encounter also carries personal significance for Gattuso, who previously managed Napoli and won the Coppa Italia during his time at the club. With Napoli desperate to prevent their campaign from deteriorating further and Lazio seeking to strengthen their unexpected Scudetto challenge, both teams have compelling reasons to pursue victory. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

SSC Napoli

Allegri faces a significant selection crisis, with Alessandro Buongiorno, David Neres, Costantino Favasuli, Alisson Santos, Leonardo Spinazzola, Benoît Badiashile and Stanislav Lobotka among those unavailable. Giovanni Di Lorenzo has suffered an adductor injury, while Mathías Olivera remains a fitness concern despite returning to training. Luca Marianucci is suspended following his dismissal against Juventus.

Kevin De Bruyne could therefore face another demanding assignment in midfield, although his fitness and possible starting role require assessment. Billy Gilmour offers an alternative, while Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the attack. Napoli could adopt a flexible 3-5-1-1 formation, designed to provide additional defensive protection while allowing their midfielders to support Hojlund.

Frank Anguissa and Scott McTominay will be particularly important in controlling central areas, with their physicality and forward movement offering opportunities to disrupt Lazio’s midfield structure. De Bruyne, if fit to start, could operate behind Hojlund, using his passing range and vision to create openings between the visitors’ defensive lines. The Belgian’s ability to deliver early passes into attacking spaces may prove particularly valuable against Lazio’s compact defensive setup.

Matteo Politano and Noa Lang could provide width, although their defensive responsibilities will be considerable against Lazio’s dangerous wide attackers. Napoli’s biggest challenge will involve maintaining defensive organisation when possession is lost. With several established defenders unavailable, Allegri may instruct his wing-backs to remain cautious rather than advancing simultaneously.

The hosts could also attempt to exploit Hojlund’s pace through direct passes behind Lazio’s defensive line, particularly when the visitors commit players forward. However, Napoli must improve their concentration and defensive positioning. Allowing Lazio space during transitions could prove especially costly given the visitors’ current attacking confidence.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Meret; Beukema, Rrahmani, Marin; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay, Vergara; Giovane, Hojlund

SS Lazio

Gattuso is expected to retain much of the side responsible for their impressive recent performances, although captain Mattia Zaccagni is unavailable because of a thigh injury. Albert Gudmundsson also remains sidelined following a shoulder problem, while Adam Marušić and Nicolò Rovella have returned to training and could provide additional options.

Gustav Isaksen should retain his place following his recent goalscoring contributions, with Andrea Pinamonti and Tijjani Noslin expected to complete the attacking trio. Lazio are likely to retain their attacking 4-3-3 formation, combining midfield discipline with quick passing combinations and direct movement into the final third.

Reda Belahyane could provide defensive stability in central midfield, allowing Davide Frattesi and Kenneth Taylor to advance into attacking positions. Frattesi’s ability to make late runs into the penalty area could be particularly dangerous against Napoli’s makeshift defence, while Taylor’s passing and movement should help Lazio control possession.

Isaksen will provide the visitors’ principal attacking threat from the right flank. His pace, close control and willingness to attack defenders directly could create problems for Napoli’s wing-backs, especially during quick transitions. Pinamonti offers a central focal point, using his physical presence to occupy defenders and create space for supporting attackers.

Gattuso may encourage his side to press aggressively when Napoli attempt to build possession from deep positions, targeting a defensive unit that has struggled with injuries and individual mistakes. However, Lazio must avoid becoming complacent. Napoli retain considerable attacking quality, and excessive forward movement from the visitors’ full-backs could expose spaces for Hojlund to exploit. Maintaining defensive compactness while attacking quickly could therefore prove central to extending Lazio’s winning sequence.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Mandas; Mussolini, Sutalo, Provstgaard, Tavares; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor; Isaksen, Pinamonti, Noslin

Key Stats

The Biancocelesti have collected 28 points from their opening 10 Serie A matches, recording nine victories and one draw.

Lazio lead Serie A by three points, while eighth-placed Napoli are already 14 points behind the league leaders.

The Partenopei have conceded 13 goals across their previous six matches in all competitions, failing to keep a single clean sheet.

Gattuso’s side have secured six consecutive Serie A victories and scored at least twice in each of their previous eight league fixtures.

Lazio have won their last four Serie A visits to Napoli, keeping three clean sheets during that sequence.

Player to Watch

Gustav Isaksen

Embed from Getty Images

Having scored four goals in his previous five appearances, Isaksen has become an increasingly important contributor to Lazio’s attacking success. Operating primarily from the right flank, he combines direct running with intelligent movement into central areas, making him difficult for opposition defenders to contain.

Against Napoli’s expected three-man defence, Isaksen could exploit the spaces between the left-sided centre-back and wing-back, particularly when the hosts lose possession in advanced positions. His ability to accelerate beyond defenders and move inside into shooting positions could create opportunities against a defensive unit that has conceded regularly in recent matches.

With Zaccagni unavailable, Isaksen’s attacking contributions could become even more important as Lazio attempt to maintain their remarkable momentum.

Prediction

SSC Napoli 1-2 SS Lazio

Napoli’s recent struggles make this a particularly difficult encounter for Allegri’s side, especially against opponents enjoying an exceptional unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign. The hosts possess sufficient attacking talent to threaten Lazio, with Hojlund’s movement and De Bruyne’s creativity potentially creating opportunities against the visitors’ defensive structure.

However, Napoli’s extensive injury problems and inability to keep clean sheets remain significant concerns. Lazio, meanwhile, have demonstrated impressive consistency in both attack and defence, while their recent dominance at the Stadio Maradona should provide additional confidence.

Gattuso’s side also possess several players capable of exploiting Napoli’s defensive weaknesses, particularly Isaksen and Frattesi during quick attacking transitions. Although the hosts should provide resistance in front of their supporters, Lazio’s superior momentum, tactical cohesion and greater defensive stability could ultimately prove decisive.