Fulham vs Newcastle United Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Fulham vs Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on Saturday will be a coming together of two contrasting runs, though both teams are eager to return to winning ways.

Fulham come into this game on the back of a three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, while Newcastle’s 1-0 home defeat to Everton ended with a late red card to add to their frustration. Those results give this meeting a clear shape.

The Cottagers are trying to make their recent improvement credible, while Newcastle need a performance that stops the recent two defeats becoming a wider loss of confidence. The result matters to both sides without becoming season-defining. Fulham need points to move away from the lower reaches and support Alvaro Arbeloa’s work, though their recent unbeaten run has already offered some encouragement.

Newcastle are also seeking a response under pressure around Matthias Jaissle, but a draw would still leave them with something rather than forcing an unnecessarily open pursuit of victory. Meanwhile, Fulham’s immediate cost is another failure to turn promising performances into points.

The Cottagers’ last four matches have brought four goals and three conceded, with two clean sheets, and the underlying chance creation has been stronger than their position suggests. Their approach is likely to be patient at home, with the need to win balanced against the damage another defeat would do.

Newcastle, on the other hand, arrive with less momentum and a greater need to restore clarity. They have lost four of their last six Premier League matches, and their most recent setback at home to Everton exposed the emotional pressure around the team. Despite that, Matthias Jaissle reportedly retains the support of the board.

The Magpies still have enough attacking quality to make the match uncomfortable for Fulham, but they must avoid allowing their response to become frantic. Their season is not at a decisive stage, yet another poor result would increase the pressure on Jaissle and make the recovery harder to explain.

Team News: The double-pivot choices shape both teams

Alvaro Arbeloa has a full-strength squad ahead of the visit of Newcastle United. Ryan Sessegnon is available again after serving the suspension that had kept him out for the last three games. However, Antonee Robinson is still the expected choice at left-back. Robinson has started eight matches and supplied nine key passes, although his recent form has been short of his usual level.

The rest of the back four should consist of Calvin Bassey, David Affengruber, and Timothy Castagne, with Bernd Leno lining up behind them. The hosts should retain their familiar 4-2-3-1 shape. Shea Charles is expected to start alongside Sander Berge in the double pivot, with Charles providing the physical protection in front of the defence and Berge giving the midfield its balance.

The more advanced line should feature Alex Iwobi, Josh King, and Oscar Bobb behind Gonzalo Garcia. King has scored twice and produced 12 key passes, and Iwobi has created 20 key passes, which explains why Fulham’s attacking shape is likely to run through them rather than through the full-backs alone.

Probable Fulham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

Probable Newcastle United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hornicek; Dedic, Schar, Burn, Hall; Gonzalez, Willock; Murphy, Wissa, Barnes; Osula

Newcastle will be without Tino Livramento because of a knee injury, Joelinton because of a muscular injury, and Jacob Murphy through suspension following the red card against Everton. Matias Fernandez-Pardo faces a late fitness test after resuming training following illness. The absences particularly affect the midfield and defensive rotation.

Newcastle must preserve a two-man central platform without one of their usual options, while Amar Dedic is expected to continue at right-back despite a bizarre recent controversy off the pitch. The visitors should also line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but the second midfield selection behind Nico Gonzalez is the main unsettled part of the call.

The Spaniard has seven starts and nine key passes, so he should remain the first connection between the backline and the attacking players. Harvey Barnes is likely to start from the left after two goals and two assists this season, with Jacob Murphy on the right and Yoane Wissa in the central attacking role.

William Osula should lead the line; he has one goal and one assist from his five appearances. Sven Botman and Fabian Schar form the likely centre-back pairing, with Lewis Hall at left-back and Lukas Hornicek in goal.

Tactics: Two matching shapes, but different ways to use them

Both sides should line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation and both have chosen a structure that keeps two midfielders behind the attacking three. Fulham’s version is designed to keep possession moving through the middle while leaving Alex Iwobi, Oscar Bobb, and Josh King close enough to support the striker.

The hosts can push for the win without turning the game into a chase, because the double pivot gives them cover if the first attack does not produce a chance. Newcastle United’s shape has a similar starting point but a different problem to solve. It must give Nico Gonzalez a reliable passing route into Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, and William Osula while also protecting a defence that has recently allowed too much pressure.

The Magpies are expected to attack when the structure is intact, but they should be willing to keep the draw available rather than opening the match simply to prove a point. Fulham, too, are likely to pursue victory within their shape instead of committing players recklessly. The two profiles show the main territorial difference.

Fulham hold 58% of the ball per match against a league typical of 49.5%, while Newcastle hold 49% against the same reference. The West London outfit’s recent four-match aggregate also puts them at 61.8% possession, compared with Newcastle’s 53.8%, so the home side should have more opportunities to establish the game in Newcastle’s half.

Fulham also average 13 shots against the league’s 13 norm, while Newcastle average 11. That suggests that the visitors may need to make their attacks more selective rather than simply matching Fulham’s volume. That is where the central platform becomes decisive.

Shea Charles has to protect the lane that allows Fulham to keep the ball and build in their preferred manner, while Nico Gonzalez must provide Newcastle’s first forward connection after a recovery. The Fulham midfielder has been short of his best form, whereas Gonzalez has been steadier, and that gives the away side a route into the contest if he can receive early enough to turn possession forward.

Behind Charles is Fulham’s back four and the second holding midfielder; behind Gonzalez is Newcastle’s defensive line, which cannot afford repeated attacks arriving directly at it. The wider contest adds another route. Alex Iwobi should give Fulham a reliable outlet on the left, where Amar Dedic has to contain him without allowing the back four to be pulled apart.

Iwobi’s recent form makes that a difficult assignment, but Dedic’s two recent assists show that Newcastle can make the same flank work in the other direction when he escapes pressure. The side that wins this channel will influence whether the match stays in the home side’s controlled attacking pattern or becomes a series of Newcastle responses.

If Charles wins the central space, Fulham can maintain possession and manage the match without turning it into an open exchange. If Gonzalez wins it, Newcastle can attack through their existing shape and force Alvaro Arbeloa’s team away from the controlled game on which their plan depends.

Prediction: Fulham have the stronger platform, but not a free pass

We predit a Fulham win, held with medium confidence rather than conviction. The hosts have the more convincing current platform. Their attacking line should be better connected against a Newcastle United defence that has struggled to protect the space behind its first pressure.

Fulham’s recent attacking process has produced 1.66 xG per match, while Newcastle have 1.93 xGA per game across the same recent window. That is the clearest reason to prefer the hosts. The strongest case against the Cottagers is Newcastle’s ability to bypass the home pressure through Nico Gonzalez and attack before they can reset.

Newcastle’s xGD in the 2026/27 season thus far is positive, so the recent defensive problems do not erase their capacity to create danger. If the visitors win the central duel, find Harvey Barnes early and make Fulham defend facing their own goal, the home side’s possession could become less useful and the match could move toward the open contest Newcastle need.

The expected scoreline range is 2-1, 2-0 or 1-1. That points to a home win as the best single result, but with the draw still a credible outcome if Newcastle United’s midfield replacement protects the structure.

The late midfield selection could still change the balance

The remaining variable is Newcastle’s second midfield slot. If the replacement gives Nico Gonzalez enough support to carry the ball forward, the visitors can preserve their attacking route without abandoning their defensive cover. If that position becomes passive or disconnected, Fulham should be able to keep Iwobi, King and Bobb supplied around the centre-forward and spend longer controlling the match.