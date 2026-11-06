Blackburn Rovers vs West Ham United Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Blackburn Rovers vs West Ham United at Ewood Park on Saturday will be a meeting between two teams desperate to arrest their recent winless runs.

West Ham’s dramatic recovery from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Cardiff City on Wednesday gives this meeting its central question. Can Scott Parker’s side turn a burst of attacking momentum into a more controlled promotion push? They travel to Ewood Park for their 15th Championship fixture, sitting eighth and five points above Blackburn in 14th.

The result matters to both clubs, but in different ways. West Ham can move into the promotion-playoff places with a win, while Blackburn need a response that keeps their own season from drifting toward a relegation fight. Blackburn’s back-to-back defeats to Swansea City and Stoke City have made this a pressure game, but not one in which a draw is worthless.

Every result still affects their survival race, and a victory would keep their higher ambitions alive. Their intention is to attack rather than sit deep, even after those losses. The concern is that another defeat would deepen the uncertainty around Tony Mowbray and leave a side already struggling to turn possession and territory into enough chances.

West Ham carry the stronger emotional lift. Parker’s arrival was followed immediately by the comeback draw against Cardiff City, and that recovery restored confidence after consecutive defeats.

A win would give their promotion challenge real momentum, while a draw would still allow them to settle the match without abandoning the wider objective. Their defensive vulnerability means another collapse would leave the Cardiff performance looking more like an entertaining rescue than the start of a reliable change.

Team News: The expected teams and the choices behind them

Blackburn have Lewis Miller (achilles) and Augustus Kargbo (thigh) out. Ryan Alebiosu is doubtful after coming out of the Stoke match with a heavy limp, while Tom Atcheson has a minor knock and needs to train before he can be considered. Alebiosu’s situation is the one that could alter the defensive picture rather than simply reduce the bench; if he cannot play, Gady Beyuku is the available right-back choice despite having only four appearances and no starts this season.

Beyuku has played 166 minutes and supplied one key pass, so this is a selection driven by necessity rather than established continuity. The home side should otherwise retain the familiar 4-2-3-1 shape. Balazs Toth is expected to remain in goal behind a back four of Beyuku, Hayden Carter, Sean McLoughlin, and Harry Pickering.

McLoughlin has started all 14 of his appearances and has played 1,260 minutes, while Carter’s recent level gives the right side of the central defence some balance. Pickering should continue at left-back, although his attacking return has been modest; he has two assists and nine key passes in ten appearances. That makes his defensive positioning important against West Ham’s right-sided threat.

Sam Morsy and Kristi Montgomery should form the double pivot, giving Todd Cantwell licence to operate as the No.10. Cantwell is the main connector in this structure, with 29 key passes in 14 appearances, and his movement between midfield and the front line is what prevents Andri Gudjohnsen from becoming isolated.

Jayden Fevrier and Oladapo Afolayan provide the width, with Afolayan carrying a stronger scoring contribution after four goals and two assists in 14 starts. Gudjohnsen leads the line; his nine goals in 13 appearances make him the forward Blackburn will trust to turn a direct attack into a real chance.

Probable Blackburn Rovers Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Beyuku; Carter, McLoughlin, Pickering; Morsy, Montgomery; Fevrier, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

Probable West Ham United Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Hermansen; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato; Bowen, Engels, Kante, Austbo; Mukasa; Piroe

West Ham have no player unavailable for the trip to Ewood Park. Their expected 4-4-1-1 setup gives Mads Hermansen the established goalkeeping role behind Morato, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Joel Veltman. Mavropanos offers an unusual threat from centre-back, having scored five times in 12 appearances. Their selection gives the visitors a settled central reference even while the midfield is being rebuilt.

Arne Engels and Mohamadou Kante should operate centrally, with Engels particularly important to the balance of the shape. He has made 24 key passes in 13 appearances and supplies the passing link that allows West Ham to attack without turning the formation into a permanent front four.

Edvin Austbo should get the nod over Manor Solomon on the left wing, while Jarrod Bowen is the major attacking outlet on the right. Bowen has seven goals, seven assists, and 42 key passes in 14 appearances, and his movement will test Blackburn’s left side repeatedly. Divine Mukasa should play behind Joel Piroe, whose running gives the supporting forward a target to find.

Tactics: Cantwell and Mukasa decide whether the shapes stay connected

Blackburn’s 4-2-3-1 system is designed to attack without abandoning its central protection. The two holders sit behind Todd Cantwell, while Dapo Afolayan and Jayden Fevrier stretch the back four and Andri Gudjohnsen gives the attack a fixed reference.

Blackburn’s habits support that direct intention. They play 61.5 long balls per match against a league typical figure of 59, and they attempt 18 dribbles against 12 typically. They are more willing to bypass midfield and carry the ball past opponents than to wait for a slow combination through the centre. That approach has a clear risk against West Ham.

If the first pass reaches Gudjohnsen, Blackburn can make the visitors defend facing their own goal and keep Cantwell high enough to connect the next phase. If the direct ball fails, the two midfielders may be pulled toward the second ball while Cantwell drops too far to help, leaving the striker disconnected. Blackburn will pursue the win, but they are not required to turn the match into an open chase from the first minute.

West Ham’s 4-4-1-1 system is built for the same balance from the other direction. Divine Mukasa can support Joel Piroe between the lines, while Jarrod Bowen and Edvin Austbo provide width and the central pair protect the space behind them. The visitors should carry the game forward, but they can also bank a point if Blackburn’s attacks become predictable.

That makes their shape less exposed than a two-striker arrangement, though it places a great deal on Mukasa to remain close enough to Piroe without leaving the midfield short. The main meeting is between Cantwell and Mukasa in the central pocket.

Cantwell is in stronger current form and must keep Blackburn’s attacking structure joined to Gudjohnsen; Mukasa’s task is to occupy the same space and preserve West Ham’s supporting connection. If the Blackburn playmaker controls it, the hosts can keep the No.10 platform that makes their attacking plan structurally safe.

Conversely, if Mukasa controls it, Blackburn are likely to chase more openly, while West Ham retain the link that lets them attack and still settle into their shape. The second duel sits higher up. Gudjohnsen’s runs against Konstantinos Mavropanos will decide whether Blackburn’s long route is merely clearance football or a genuine way into the final third.

If Gudjohnsen stretches the centre-backs and makes the direct ball stick, West Ham’s controlled approach becomes a more open contest. If Mavropanos contains him, Blackburn lose the forward reference their chosen system requires and may eventually consider adding another player between the lines at the cost of familiar wide cover.

Prediction: West Ham have the clearer route to the chances

We predict a win for West Ham, but it is held with medium confidence rather than treated as a banker. The away side’s recent attacking base is stronger. They average 2.11 xG per match across their last five, compared with Blackburn’s 1.04.

That difference matters because the visitors have several ways to reach the box, whereas the Riversiders need their direct route and Cantwell’s positioning to work together. The defensive side of the comparison also favours West Ham. Blackburn have 2.19 xGA per match across that same recent five-game window, while West Ham have allowed 1.25.

The strongest case against our pick is Blackburn’s ability to make Andri Gudjohnsen’s runs count. If their first balls bypass the midfield and force Konstantinos Mavropanos and the rest of the back four to turn, West Ham’s controlled 4-4-1-1 can become the stretched game Blackburn want.

The likely scoreline range is 1-2, 1-1 or 0-1. West Ham’s attacking edge gives them the better chance of taking the decisive moment, but Blackburn’s home response and the quality of Gudjohnsen’s movement keep the draw firmly in play.

Parker’s late shape change could settle the final phase

West Ham have a useful adjustment if the supporting connection is not appearing early enough. Scott Parker can move to a 4-2-3-1 and commit a dedicated No.10 to the space behind Joel Piroe.

That would increase the link between midfield and attack without immediately sacrificing the double pivot. Blackburn’s alternative is more disruptive, since moving to three at the back would add another player between the lines but reduce the familiar wide defensive cover that currently protects their shape.