Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim at Selhurst Park on Thursday will feature two teams in need of three points after a sluggish start to their UEFA Europa League campaigns.

Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw away to Besiktas kept their UEFA Europa League challenge alive, but it also showed how narrow their margin for error remains. Yeremy Pino opened the scoring, Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace back in front after a defensive mistake, and Junior Olaitan’s late equaliser denied them a second win of this campaign.

Hoffenheim come to Selhurst Park after beating Lyon 3-0 on Matchday 3. So, this fourth group-stage fixture brings Palace’s resilience up against a side that has just produced its clearest European performance. A result matters to the home side because it would extend their European challenge while giving Pierre Sage some relief after a difficult domestic spell.

The draw is useful, but another dropped opportunity would leave them trying to rebuild confidence without much room for another setback. They arrive after the Besiktas draw and three successive defeats in the Premier League to Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Tottenham, making this a chance to show that their European performances are not an isolated response.

Hoffenheim can build on the Lyon victory and strengthen their momentum in the league phase, although their latest Bundesliga fixture ended in defeat to Werder Bremen. That makes this less about protecting an unbeaten surge than proving their European level can travel. Christian Ilzer’s side have a platform to attack the fixture, while a failure to follow up the Lyon result would leave the win looking like a one-off rather than the start of a stronger run.

The difference in mood should shape the game. Palace need to make their established European competitiveness count without exposing a defence that has been vulnerable at home and away, thus easing the pressure on Pierre Sage amid links with Anthony Barry. On the other hand, Hoffenheim can use their recent attacking confidence to put pressure on a side still searching for control.

Team News: Palace keep their settled shape; Hoffenheim’s right side remains the concern

Chadi Riad is out for Palace with a season-ending knee injury. Additionally, Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Ismaila Sarr (groin) remain in the treatment room until the international break. In the absence of Riad and Tomiyasi, Axel Disasi, Jaydee Canvot, and Chris Richards should form the central defensive unit in the familiar 3-4-2-1 formation. Dean Henderson is expected to line up in goal behind them.

The rest of Palace’s selection should preserve the structure that has carried them through Europe. Tyrick Mitchell keeps the left wing-back role, while Anan Khalaili is expected to occupy the opposite flank. Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada should form the central pairing, with Wharton’s nine key passes and two assists in three Europa League appearances giving him the greater responsibility for moving their team forward.

Dwight McNeil should play as the right-sided support player, while Yeremy Pino operates from the left behind Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Spaniard, the joint-top scorer in this season’s UEFA Europa League thus far, has three goals and seven key passes in three appearances, which explains why Palace’s attacking plan continues to run through his side of the pitch.

Probable Crystal Palace Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Disasi, Canvot; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Yeremy Pino; Mateta

Probable TSG Hoffenheim Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Baumann; Abraha, Kabak, Machida, Bernardo; Avdullahu, Burger; Prass, Asllani, Daghim; Kramaric

Hoffenheim have a much longer list of problems to manage. Valentin Gendrey and Robin Hranac are out with a broken fibula and knee injury, respectively, while Patrick Wimmer, Albian Hajdari, Max Moerstedt, Luis Engelns and Nathan De Cat are also unavailable through hamstring, foot, head, eligibility, and meniscus issues. Vladimir Coufal and Bambase Conte are doubtful with thigh and adductor problems.

The disruption is particularly relevant at right-back, where Natnael Abraha is expected to step in. Hoffenheim should use a 4-2-3-1 vs Crystal Palace. Ozan Kabak and the in-form Koki Machida are likely to anchor the defence, with Bernardo expected to play at left-back. As for the midfield unit, Leon Avdullahu should sit alongside Wouter Burger, whose five key passes and one created big chance in three appearances give the double pivot some passing range.

Alexander Prass and Adam Daghim should support Fisnik Asllani behind Andrej Kramaric. Kramaric is expected to lead the line and has one goal, two assists, and five key passes in three appearances in this competition, while Machida brings one goal from his three Europa League outings.

Tactics: Wharton must protect Crystal Palace’s central screen

Crystal Palace’s 3-4-2-1 system is designed to keep two support players close to Jean-Philippe Mateta while allowing the wing-backs to provide width. It is a shape that can carry the game without forcing the host into an open contest, which fits a side seeking a result but needing to protect itself.

Their ball share has been 50 per match against a league typical 55.5, while Hoffenheim’s has been 54 against the same mark. So, neither side has shown a clear possession advantage in this profile. Hoffenheim’s 4-2-3-1 setup offers a more balanced route into the match.

The two holding midfielders can protect the centre while the attacking midfielder connects with Andrej Kramaric, and their habits point to a team willing to finish attacks rather than wait indefinitely. They have taken 21 shots per match against a league typical 15. Their set-piece chance creation is also 0.421 per match against 0.293 for the league, giving Palace another source of pressure to manage.

Both teams are likely to pursue the win while retaining cover rather than turning the match into a reckless exchange. Palace’s two attacking midfielders must stay connected to Mateta without leaving Wharton isolated, while Hoffenheim’s full-backs will have to handle the width created by Tyrick Mitchell and Anan Khalaili.

The wide lanes could also expose the visitors’ makeshift right side, where Natnael Abraha must deal with Yeremy Pino’s movement from the left of Palace’s front three. The main contest is in the middle. Wharton has to screen the space in front of the back three and make Palace’s first pass clean enough to escape pressure.

Kramaric, a forward who links play as well as finishing it, will try to draw him out and connect Hoffenheim’s attacking midfield line. Wharton’s recent form has dipped, while the Croat arrives with a strong creative contribution despite limited recent playing time. So, the duel is not simply about tackling the striker; it is about whether Palace can prevent him from turning central possession into attacks facing the goal.

If Wharton holds that screen, the hosts can keep the compact structure that allows them to pursue a win without abandoning their shape. If Kramaric wins the space, Hoffenheim can pull the screen away from the back three, open the lanes around Palace’s central defenders and force the hosts to defend further from the controlled platform they selected. There is a broader issue behind the duel.

Hoffenheim’s recent chance production meets a Crystal Palace defence that has 2.13 xGA per match over the last five games. So, the visitors do not need to dominate possession to create danger. Palace’s wing-backs and two attacking midfielders can give them enough forward presence to trouble Hoffenheim.

However, every lost connection between those players increases the space in which Kramaric and Fisnik Asllani can receive. The match should therefore turn on whether Palace’s shape remains compact after they attack, not merely on which side has more of the ball.

Prediction: Hoffenheim offer the stronger away lean, but Crystal Palace can keep it close

We predict a Hoffenheim win with medium confidence. Their recent attacking baseline is stronger. Die Kraichgauer average 1.87 xG across the last five matches, compared with Crystal Palace’s 2.13 xGA over the same window. The Eagles have also recorded no clean sheets in that run.

Those figures do not make the visitors certain winners, but they explain why Hoffenheim look better equipped to punish the defensive gaps that Palace have repeatedly shown. The strongest case against our lean is the home side’s ability to turn the match into a controlled European contest.

Lean: TSG Hoffenheim win

Range: 1-2/1-1/2-2

Their 3-4-2-1 setup is settled, Yeremy Pino has scored in each of their opening three UEFA Europa League matches, and Jean-Philippe Mateta gives them a fixed central target around whom the two attacking midfielders can work.

If Adam Wharton keeps Andrej Kramaric away from the space in front of the back three, Palace can make the game narrow and force Hoffenheim to create against a compact block rather than the open structure suggested by their recent attacking output. The likely scoreline range is 1-2, 1-1 or 2-2.

Asllani’s positioning could settle the final phase

The late influence of Fisnik Asllani may decide whether Hoffenheim turn their central control into a winning goal. He should operate between Crystal Palace’s midfield and back three rather than simply staying alongside Andrej Kramaric, and his ability to receive there will determine whether Adam Wharton can continue protecting the defence or is forced to choose between the striker and the attacking midfielder. If Asllani finds that pocket consistently, Hoffenheim’s balanced structure should eventually produce the openings behind Palace’s wing-backs.