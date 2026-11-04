Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille meet at BayArena on Thursday night in a UEFA Europa League league-phase fixture, with both sides chasing very different objectives.

Bayer Leverkusen enter this contest with maximum points from their opening three Europa League matches. Carles Martinez Novell’s side have scored eight goals and kept three clean sheets in the competition, including a 2-0 victory over OFI Crete in their most recent European outing, and their nine-point haul leaves them second in the league-phase table.

Their domestic form, however, has been less convincing, as Leverkusen have lost two of their last three matches in all competitions, including a 4-2 Bundesliga defeat to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, although they did beat FC Nuremberg 5-2 in the DFB-Pokal in late October.

The defeat to Stuttgart also ended Leverkusen’s perfect home record this season, having won their first five matches at the BayArena. They remain formidable on home soil, though, and believe their European momentum can help them overcome their recent inconsistency.

Marseille’s Europa League campaign has been disastrous so far, as they have suffered three defeats from three matches, leaving them 34th and with no points in the league-phase table. Bruno Genesio’s side now face an increasingly difficult task if they are to revive their hopes of progressing, making Thursday’s trip to Germany a major test of character.

There has at least been an improvement domestically. Marseille have won their last four Ligue 1 matches, moving them to sixth in the table with 15 points from 27 available, while they sit only three points behind second-placed LOSC Lille.

Their away form remains a serious concern, though, given Marseille have lost seven of their past 10 matches on the road and four of their six away fixtures this season, a record that makes it a difficult task for Leverkusen on all fronts.

Team News & Tactics

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are dealing with a significant injury crisis in attacking areas. Eliesse Ben Seghir, Martin Terrier, Christian Kofane, and Moussa Diaby are all ruled out, leaving Carles Martinez Novell with limited options in the final third.

As a result, Lucas Vazquez, Ibrahim Maza, and Afonso Moreira could be asked to support Patrik Schick in the attacking unit. The hosts may have little choice but to field an unconventional forward line as they seek to maintain their perfect European record.

At right-back, Guela Doue remains sidelined for several weeks, meaning former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is likely to deputise. Martinez is expected to retain a structured midfield behind his attacking trio, with Equi Fernandez and Aleix Garcia likely to provide the platform for Leverkusen to control possession.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Flekken; Quansah, Medina, Tapsoba, Gutierrez; Fernandez, Garcia; Vazquez, Maza, Moreira; Schick

Marseille

Marseille avoided a major concern at left-back, with Emerson Palmieri escaping serious injury against Toulouse on Sunday. However, Ulisses Garcia could still be preferred at left-back for the trip to Germany to take on Bayer Leverkusen.

In midfield, Tochukwu Nnadi, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Himad Abdelli are set to start together. The trio will be expected to provide both defensive stability and support for Amine Gouiri in the final third.

Gouiri is likely to lead the line, with Amine Harit and Igor Paixao offering width and creativity either side of him. Genesio may opt for a 4-3-3 system, aiming to use his side’s attacking quality while addressing their persistent defensive vulnerabilities away from home.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): De Lange; Weah, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Garcia; Nnadi, Hojbjerg, Abdelli; Harit, Gouiri, Paixao

Key Stats

Bayer Leverkusen have won all three of their Europa League matches this season.

Bayer Leverkusen have scored eight goals and kept three clean sheets in the Europa League.

Marseille have lost all three of their Europa League matches and are yet to score a point.

Marseille have lost four of their six away matches this season.

Player to Watch

Patrik Schick

Embed from Getty Images

With Bayer Leverkusen missing several attacking options, Patrik Schick’s role becomes even more important. The Czech striker will be expected to lead the line and provide the focal point for a reshaped attacking unit behind him.

Schick’s physical presence and finishing ability could cause major problems for a Marseille defence that has struggled for consistency on the road. If Leverkusen are to extend their perfect European record, their No. 9 will likely be central to that effort.

Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Marseille

Bayer Leverkusen’s European form has been outstanding, and despite their injury problems, they should have enough quality at home to overcome a Marseille side that has yet to find its feet in the competition. Les Phoceens’ poor away record further strengthens the case for a home win.

The hosts may have struggled domestically, but their Europa League performances have been emphatic. Expect Leverkusen to control proceedings and secure a comfortable victory, especially taking into account the pressure Marseille are in with their need to imrpove form in the competition.