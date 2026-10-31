Aston Villa vs Fulham Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Aston Villa and Fulham will hope to bounce back from their respective midweek setbacks and look to build on their good league form in Saturday’s late fixture.

Aston Villa have surely put their slow start to the campaign firmly behind them, and they are currently one of the in-form teams in the division. Following their loss to Nottingham Forest, Unai Emery’s side had stitched together an eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions, which ended earlier this week with a loss to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

Last weekend, Aston Villa became the first team to beat current leaders Manchester City in the ongoing Premier League season, as in-form striker Nicolas Jackson scored twice in a 2-1 home victory to help the Midlands club rise to ninth in the Premier League table, just two points behind Chelsea in fifth spot.

That win last weekend was probably their most impressive performance in that eight-game unbeaten run, and it will give the team confidence heading into the weekend as they host Fulham at Villa Park. Speaking of the Cottagers, the pressure was gradually mounting on new Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa following a winless six-game start in the Premier League.

However, his men have since secured two morale-boosting 1-0 triumphs over Hull City and Coventry City. Oscar Bobb netted a superb match-winner ten minutes from time to seal maximum points at the CBS Arena last weekend, helping Fulham climb to 15th in the table, one point clear of crisis club Manchester United and only three points behind the top six at this early stage.

Fulham also suffered an untimely defeat earlier this week, as an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace side prevailed in a narrow 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. A few weeks earlier, Alvaro Arbeloa was seen as one of the managers severely under pressure following a timid start to his managerial reign with the Cottagers, although he is showing signs of a turnaround.

The pressure was truly high following a loss to Ipswich Town, but back-to-back victories over fellow newly promoted sides Hull City and Coventry City have helped ease the pressure on Arbeloa. However, the Spanish manager must prove the doubters wrong with a top performance in a much bigger test such as the upcoming one against Aston Villa.

Some may argue that a cup exit could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Fulham in their bid to preserve their top-flight status for the fifth season in a row. The Cottagers, who are chasing three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since December 2025, have only won one of their last seven meetings with Aston Villa.

Team News & Tactics

Aston Villa

Amadou Onana remains a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) and Matteo Ruggeri (thigh) still need a few more weeks in the treatment room before making a return. That limits Unai Emery’s rotation options at both ends of the pitch.

Emery will likely revert to the same lineup that began the win over Manchester City, with Matty Cash, Victor Lindelof, and Pau Torres all returning in defence. Boubacar Kamara will line up alongside Joao Gomes in their central midfield roles behind Johan Manzambi, who will continue to assume an important spot in the attacking setup amid his growing importance in FPL.

With four goals in his last four Premier League appearances and seven in 11 matches since joining Villa, Nicolas Jackson is expected to replace 17-year-old Brian Madjo up front, with John McGinn and Alysson potentially providing support from out wide.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; Alysson, Manzambi, McGinn; Jackson

Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon is serving the third and final game of his three-match suspension, so Antonee Robinson will continue at left-back. That is the only enforced change in the backline, where continuity has been key to two straight clean sheets.

David Affengruber and Emile Smith Rowe both missed the midweek cup defeat due to unspecified issues. However, both players should be available for selection on Saturday, with the former most likely slotting straight back into the heart of the defence alongside Calvin Bassey.

Gonzalo Garcia has failed to score in each of his last seven starts, but Alvaro Arbeloa is set to keep the faith with his fellow Spaniard and start him up front ahead of Rodrigo Muniz, while Joshua King, Alex Iwobi and Bobb all provide support in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

Key Stats

Aston Villa have taken 10 points from their last four Premier League matches.

Unai Emery has won eight of his nine Premier League meetings with Fulham.

Fulham have won just one of their last seven meetings with Aston Villa.

The Cottagers are chasing three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since December 2025.

Player to Watch

Nicolas Jackson

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The Senegalese striker has become the focal point of Aston Villa’s resurgence, scoring twice against Manchester City last weekend to take his tally to four goals in his last four Premier League appearances and seven in 11 matches since arriving at the club.

The form Jackson is showing right now could provide Villa with hope ahead of their clash with Fulham. He should be the visitors’ main problem when defending, as his movement and finishing have transformed a previously blunt attack at Aston Villa.

Prediction

Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham

While Aston Villa’s midweek EFL Cup exit with a rotated squad raised a few eyebrows, it should prove to be a mere blip for Unai Emery’s in-form side that has gone from strength to strength in the Premier League in recent weeks. Their home form, combined with the manager’s remarkable record against this opponent, tilts the contest heavily in the hosts’ favour.

Given that Alvaro Arbeloa’s transitional Fulham team remains very much a work in progress, the visitors may endure a long afternoon at Villa Park attempting to keep Nicolas Jackson and co quiet in a comprehensive home victory, as Emery’s side will continue to climb up the standings at the weekend.