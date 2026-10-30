Coventry City vs Sunderland Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Coventry City and Sunderland will both be looking to climb out of the relegation zone when they face off on Saturday afternoon.

Both Coventry City and Sunderland have had a disappointing start to the 2026/27 season and are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table. The two teams are separated by just a point, and securing a win here could help them climb out of the drop zone.

The home team are 19th on the table with six points in their eight outings. While they did secure wins over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United a few weeks back, they have since lost to Spurs and Fulham. They have suffered defeat in six out of their eight outings, something they would like to avoid going forward.

While Fulham did dominate proceedings during their 1-0 win, Coventry did have their chances, but they were not clinical enough in the final third. They will be hoping for a better performance as they look to take down Sunderland.

The Black Cats were exceptional last season as they secured a 7th-place finish upon their return to the top flight. However, they haven’t been able to replicate that form this time around. They are at the bottom of the table with just five points in eight outings.

Sunderland’s only league win came towards the end of August against Fulham, and apart from that, they have only managed a couple of draws. While their cup form has been excellent, they certainly need to get their league campaign back on track, or they might end up fighting for survival. A win here could go a long way in saving their season. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Coventry City

The home team remain without the services of Haji Wright (hamstring), Aurele Amenda (calf) and Josh Eccles (ankle). Apart from the trio, Bobby Thomas is also a doubt after he was withdrawn against Fulham at the hour mark. If he is not fit, Stephen Mfuni could come into the starting XI here.

Coventry are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Carl Rushworth starting in goal. Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva should occupy the full-back positions, while Mfuni is expected to partner Ethan Pinnock in the heart of the defence.

Matt Grimes and Frank Onyeka are likely to form the midfield double pivot, providing defensive cover while helping Coventry initiate attacks.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ephron Mason-Clark should operate on the flanks, with Jack Rudoni playing in the attacking midfield role behind Taiwo Awoniyi. All four of them will look to link up and create goal-scoring chances.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva; Grimes, Onyeka; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Awoniyi

Sunderland

Omar Alderete is a doubt after being subbed off last time out, but he is still expected to be back in the starting XI. But they do remain without the services of Daniel Ballard (thigh), Romaine Mundle (knee) and Wilson Isidor (unspecified).

Sunderland are also likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Robin Roefs starting in goal. Nordi Mukiele and Reinildo Mandava will feature as the full-backs for the visitors, while Luke O’Nien will partner with Alderete in central defence.

Noah Sadiki and Granit Xhaka are likely to form the midfield double pivot. The duo will shield the backline and look to control the tempo of the game.

Chris Rigg and Nilson Angulo should operate on the flanks, providing much-needed width to their attacks. Habib Diarra will take up the attacking midfield role behind star striker Brian Brobbey.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Mukiele, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Rigg, Diarra, Angulo; Brobbey

Key Stats

Sunderland have won just one out of their 12 games against Coventry City.

Coventry have found the back of the net in each of their last five games against the Black Cats.

Sunderland have suffered defeat in three out of their last five visits to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Sunderland have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their six away games this season (all competitions).

While the Black Cats have been unbeaten in their last three games, Coventry have lost their last two games.

Player to Watch

Brian Brobbey

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The 24-year-old Dutch striker has had quite an impact since joining Sunderland in the summer of 2025 from Ajax. So far, he has been involved in 39 matches and has bagged 10 goals and an assist. While these are not extraordinary numbers, his overall gameplay has been quite impressive.

His finishing, strong physical presence and great link-up play have placed him on the wishlist of some of the biggest clubs in the country. Brobbey has three goals in his six league outings this term, and he will be eager to add to it against Sunderland.

Prediction Coventry City 1-2 Sunderland

Both teams have struggled to find consistency in the Premier League this season, and this fixture presents an important opportunity to turn their campaigns around. Coventry will be hoping to make home advantage count, but their recent struggles in front of goal remain a concern. They have also looked vulnerable defensively, which could give Sunderland opportunities to make an impact.

The Black Cats have been unbeaten in their last three games and appear to be building some momentum. Brian Brobbey has been among their key attacking threats this season, and his physical presence could cause problems for the Coventry defence. Sunderland have shown enough promise to suggest they can get the job done. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for the Black Cats.