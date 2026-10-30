Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday will feature two teams desperate to return to winning ways.

Brentford’s 1-1 home draw with Hull City exposed the defensive hesitation that has followed them since the international break, leading to a frustrating winless run. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest dominated parts of the second half at Ipswich Town without turning that control into more than a 1-1 draw.

The meeting therefore turns on whether Brentford can make territorial pressure count against a Forest side that has struggled to finish chances. It matters at both ends of the table. The hosts are protecting an early European-position challenge, while Forest need points to escape the relegation places.

For Keith Andrews and his charges, a win would protect their position in the upper reaches and keep the UEFA Champions League target within reach, while another dropped result would deepen the concern created by recent defensive lapses. They have now gone four matches without a win since returning from the international break, including a 3-2 EFL Cup defeat by Sunderland after conceding several times in a chaotic 12-minute spell.

The West London club’s recent league process still offers a platform, with 1.68 xG produced per match across the last four and 1.52 xGA. However, the mood is less secure than the position suggests. The absences in midfield and defence make the demand for a controlled performance more important, even if the selected shape remains familiar.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are fighting for a different kind of breathing room. A victory would lift them towards the immediate mid-table range, whereas defeat would leave them stuck near the bottom; neither outcome makes the season decisive this early, but the cost of another poor result is obvious.

Their draw at Ipswich followed three defeats and a spell in which they dominated without converting, and the Tricky Trees have scored only six league goals from seven matches. They have also failed to score in four home league games and remain without a home victory, so the pressure is on the finishing on the road as much as the structure.

Oliver Glasner’s side carry a defensive process that has allowed only 1.13 xGA per match in their recent four-game sample. However, the lack of goals means they cannot afford to waste the moments created by their direct approach.

Team News: The predicted teams and the decisions around them

Brentford should line up in their established 4-2-3-1 formation vs Nottingham Forest. Yegor Yarmolyuk continues his suspension after being sent off against Liverpool two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Antoni Milambo (match fitness), Kaye Furo (foot), and Rico Henry (hip) are in the treatment room, leaving the selected midfield and defence to carry the workload.

Vitaly Janelt and Mamadou Sangare should form the double pivot behind Mathias Jensen, whose five key passes and two big chances created in four appearances explain why he is the connector between midfield and the front line. Janelt has started seven times and scored twice, while Caoimhin Kelleher remains the fixed goalkeeper after starting all eight of Brentford’s matches and carrying a 7.0 average rating.

The back four should feature Michael Kayode, Jannik Schuster, Kristoffer Ajer, and Keane Lewis-Potter. Kayode’s eight key passes show why Brentford want him involved rather than simply held back, although his current form has been less convincing. Lewis-Potter has also started every game, contributing two goals and one assist, and his ability to occupy the left defensive channel is especially important with Henry unavailable.

Ajer brings a settled presence on the left of the centre-back pairing; Schuster has three starts and one assist, with his current performances giving Brentford a reason to keep him beside Ajer. Jaidon Anthony should start on the right wing after producing one goal, one assist, and nine key passes in eight appearances.

Kevin Schade is expected to occupy the left attacking half-space, though his three starts and ten key passes from seven appearances make this more of a role-based selection than a settled attacking partnership. Igor Thiago remains the central reference. He has started all eight matches, scored once and supplied two assists, while his 4.18 xG underlines the volume of responsibility placed on him.

Probable Brentford Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Sangare, Janelt; Anthony, Jensen, Schade; Igor Thiago

Probable Nottingham Forest Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Sels; Cunha, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Netz; Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Delap

Nottingham Forest should retain their 3-4-2-1 setup vs Brentford. Igor Jesus (calf) and Nicolo Savona (knee) are out, while Dan Ndoye (thigh) and Nicolas Dominguez (knock) remain doubts. That uncertainty helps explain why Callum Hudson-Odoi is an unsettled call on the left of the attacking pair. He has only 45 minutes from four appearances, so Forest may have to make that side useful through the wing-back behind him rather than through a settled combination.

Matz Sels will start in goal after eight starts, with Murillo and Jair Cunha expected to join Ousmane Diomande in the back three. Murillo has played every minute, carries a 7.03 rating and has supplied seven key passes from central defence, while Diomande’s current form give him the responsibility of dealing with Thiago.

Neco Williams and Daniel Munoz should provide the width as the wing-backs. Williams has eight starts, one goal, and twelve key passes, while Munoz has six starts and nine key passes. So, both are expected to push the shape forward without abandoning its defensive purpose.

Xaver Schlager should sit in the left-sided midfield role after seven starts and six key passes. James McAtee is the more progressive right-sided midfielder, with 16 key passes from eight starts, and Morgan Gibbs-White remains the creative reference behind Liam Delap after recording one goal, two assists, twenty key passes and six big chances created. Delap should lead the line; he has six starts, one goal, and eight key passes.

Tactics: Brentford’s width vs Nottingham Forest’s long route

Brentford’s 4-2-3-1 setup is designed to let the two central midfielders protect the back four while Mathias Jensen links the attacking line to Igor Thiago. They are not a possession-dominant side by habit. Brentford’s 45.5% ball share sits below the league’s 48% typical figure, while Forest’s 49% is slightly above it.

That difference is small, but it points to a game in which Brentford can attack without needing to control every phase. Their wider habit is clearer. The Bees average 18.5 crosses per match against a league typical 17, and Nottingham Forest average 19.5 against the same benchmark. Both sides therefore want their wing players involved, but the home side’s entries will meet a back three rather than a conventional pair of centre-backs.

Nottingham Forest’s 3-4-2-1 system is built to keep three defenders behind the ball, connect the wing-backs to Morgan Gibbs-White and James McAtee, and give Liam Delap an immediate route forward. Their long-ball figure is 60.5 per match against a league typical 49.25. So, their preferred way through midfield is much more direct than Brentford’s.

The hosts’ own long-ball use sits close to the league norm rather than matching that emphasis. The visitors can therefore turn a Brentford attack into a contest for the next ball. The first pass goes toward Delap, the second phase becomes the responsibility of Gibbs-White, McAtee and the midfield pair.

That is the tension in the match. Brentford will carry the game forward while keeping the two holders behind the attacking line, but Forest are not required to chase an open contest. They can seek the win and still accept a draw, which should make their back three and wing-backs more conservative when the Bees begin to build pressure.

On the other side, Keith Andrews’s men have enough reason to play on the front foot without making a reckless early gamble. The key system question is whether Vitaly Janelt and Mamadou Sangare stay close enough to the back four after a long pass has been contested. If they do, Brentford can sustain attacks; if they do not, Forest’s direct route will bypass the area Brentford selected to protect. The central duel is Igor Thiago against Ousmane Diomande.

The Brazilian striker has to occupy the three centre-backs, compete for the first contact and make Brentford’s wide delivery matter inside the box. Diomande, expected to start after four appearances and four starts, must prevent that contest becoming a stream of second balls around the penalty area.

His current form gives Forest a credible way to keep their shape compact, but Thiago’s fixed position means he cannot be ignored without pulling another defender out. If Thiago wins that battle, Nottingham Forest’s back-three protection will be stretched and Brentford can turn their 4-2-3-1 into repeated pressure.

Forest may then need the extra central midfielder offered by their alternative shape. If Diomande contains Thiago, the Tricky Trees can keep the draw-friendly balance of the 3-4-2-1 and Brentford lose the central platform that makes their forward approach sustainable.

The second important collision is on Brentford’s right, where Michael Kayode’s support must make the wide lane useful against Callum Hudson-Odoi’s unsettled selection. That duel is less decisive than the central one, but it could determine whether Forest are forced to defend narrow or are allowed to keep their wing-back structure intact.

Prediction: A draw lean built on competing weaknesses

The prediction is a draw, held with low confidence rather than as a strong result call. Brentford have the better recent attacking process, but their defensive uncertainty has prevented that advantage from becoming a clear home edge. Across the last four, they have averaged 1.68 xG for and 1.52 xGA, with only one clean sheet.

Nottingham Forest’s recent scoring has been the greater problem. They have scored just two goals across their last four, despite an average of 1.82 xG. That gap points to poor conversion rather than a lack of opportunities, and it makes the visitors difficult to trust as a winning selection.

Lean: Draw

Range: 1-1/0-0/2-1

The strongest case against the draw is that Brentford could finally turn their crossing pressure into a sustained spell around Igor Thiago. Forest have not kept a clean sheet in that recent four-match run, and repeated deliveries against a back three could force Ousmane Diomande and the other centre-backs into continuous box protection.

A goal in that phase would make Forest abandon some of their caution, leaving more space for Mathias Jensen, Jaidon Anthony, and Kevin Schade to attack. The opposite danger is also real. If the away side’s long passes find Liam Delap and the second ball falls to Morgan Gibbs-White or James McAtee, Brentford’s double pivot may be dragged away from the back four. That would give the visitors a route to score without needing long possession.

The likeliest scoreline range is 1-1, 0-0 or 2-1. A controlled stalemate fits the fact that both sides need points but neither is forced into a win-only approach at this stage. There is no useful reason to turn that lean into a high-confidence bet.

The change that could turn caution into control

Nottingham Forest have the clearer in-game structural adjustment. If Brentford begin winning the central contests and forcing their back three to retreat, the visitors can switch to a 4-2-3-1 by adding central protection and prioritising the point.

Brentford have the corresponding option of mirroring the back three, but that would change the wide-defender responsibilities that support their preferred pressure. The match may therefore remain balanced until one manager decides that preserving the original shape is costing more than the extra midfielder would.