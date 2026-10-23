Arsenal vs Everton Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign when they host Everton at the Emirates, with Mikel Arteta eager to keep pace at the top of the table.

Arsenal produced an impressive performance away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, which could be viewed as the perfect response to recent criticism of their displays. Declan Rice scored a late equaliser to level the match at the Allianz Arena, after Eberechi Eze had given the Gunners the lead following a superb pass from Martin Odegaard.

Harry Kane then provided a statement assist for Alphonso Davies’s equaliser before putting Bayern ahead from the penalty spot in the second half. Arsenal refused to give up, however, and Arteta will now turn his attention to the task at hand in the Premier League as Everton visit the Emirates.

Last season, Arsenal secured a convincing victory in this fixture following an impressive cameo from Max Dowman, who also scored to become the youngest-ever goalscorer in Premier League history. The Gunners will hope for another positive result against the Toffees on Saturday.

Arsenal produced a laboured performance away to Nottingham Forest last weekend, although a late deflected effort from Noni Madueke proved enough to secure all three points. The Premier League champions currently sit second with six wins from seven matches, and Arteta will aim to maintain that position with a home victory over Everton.

Everton suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions when Chelsea visited the Hill Dickinson Stadium and secured all three points. A brace from Pedro Neto proved enough to earn the visitors all three points, although David Moyes will take plenty of positives from the performance.

However, the Everton manager will lament his team’s lack of finishing, which played a major role in the defeat. The Toffees created opportunities but failed to convert them, and they will need to be more clinical against an Arsenal side that is unlikely to offer many chances.

Everton also have a poor record against the Gunners, having failed to win any of their last seven meetings. Their most recent victory came in 2023, when a James Tarkowski goal secured three points at Goodison Park.

Team News & Tactics

Arsenal

Arsenal’s entertaining draw against Bayern Munich came at a high cost, as Bukayo Saka limped off with a quadriceps injury inside the opening 10 minutes. The English winger is expected to miss the match against Everton, while further scans will determine the full extent of the problem.

There is still no sign of Christos Tzolis, with the Greek winger likely to remain sidelined for at least a couple more weeks. William Saliba is also still a long way from returning, although Piero Hincapie could be assessed before a decision is made over his inclusion in the matchday squad.

Mikel Arteta is expected to make several changes to his team, particularly in defence and midfield. Ben White could replace Jurrien Timber at right-back, while Myles Lewis-Skelly may come into midfield.

Madueke is likely to return to his customary position on the right wing, while Eze should receive an extended run in the team following Saka’s injury. The same could apply to Dowman, who may be given another opportunity to contribute.

Viktor Gyokeres made an impressive cameo against Bayern, but the Swede could remain on the bench, with Kai Havertz expected to continue leading the line for Arsenal against Everton this weekend.

Probable lineup (4-3-3): Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Havertz, Eze

Everton

David Moyes could have a largely fit squad at his disposal ahead of the important visit to the Emirates. Former Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard recently returned from a groin problem to make a substitute appearance against Chelsea, although the Dane is not expected to start against his former club.

There are minor doubts over Vitaliy Mykolenko, but the Ukrainian international is expected to retain his place at left-back. There were also concerns over key defender Jarrad Branthwaite following the defeat to Chelsea, with reports suggesting that he picked up a knock.

David Moyes has kept his cards close to his chest regarding Branthwaite’s condition, but the English defender is expected to start alongside his regular partner, James Tarkowski. Jake O’Brien could come into the team at right-back in place of former Arsenal player Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who endured a difficult afternoon against Chelsea.

James Garner and Harrison Armstrong are currently Moyes’s preferred midfield pairing, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should operate in the advanced role. Brennan Johnson and Jack Grealish are expected to provide width, with Thierno Barry leading the line once again.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Key Stats

Arsenal have won six of their opening seven Premier League matches this season, collecting 18 points.

Arsenal have won six consecutive Premier League home matches and have conceded only two goals during that run.

Everton have lost only once in the Premier League this season.

All three of Everton’s away league matches this season have ended in draws, while they are winless in their last eight away league matches.

Player to Watch

Noni Madueke

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Madueke has been in good form over the last few weeks, with an impressive performance against Leeds United followed by the winning goal against Nottingham Forest. The winger faced criticism after joining Arsenal, but he has recently begun making more decisive contributions. Just a few weeks ago, speculation surrounding his future was rampant.

Saka’s injury provides Madueke with an opportunity to establish himself in the team for an extended period. However, that opportunity comes with significant responsibility, as Arsenal need him to help compensate for the absence of one of their most important attacking players.

Madueke must produce another strong performance against Everton and continue contributing in the upcoming matches. His pace, direct running and ability to attack defenders could be crucial against a Toffees side expected to defend in a compact shape.

Prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Everton

Everton have lost only once in the Premier League this season and have generally defended well. David Moyes will hope that his team can produce another resilient defensive performance at the Emirates, although Arsenal should eventually find a way through.

The Gunners have become accustomed to facing teams that sit deep, and Everton are also likely to adopt a compact defensive block on Saturday. However, Arsenal have shown that they can break down organised opponents and should create enough chances to secure another victory.

Everton may frustrate the hosts for long periods, but Arsenal’s quality in the final third should prove decisive. The Gunners are expected to control the match and claim a 2-0 win to maintain their position near the top of the table.