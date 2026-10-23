Napoli vs AS Roma Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Two of Serie A’s biggest clubs meet at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday evening for the first Derby del Sole of the season, with both sides arriving after impressive midweek European victories.

Napoli recovered from a difficult domestic spell by edging Bodo/Glimt in a seven-goal Champions League thriller, while Roma strengthened their excellent start to the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Genoa before dismantling Slovan Bratislava 4-0 in Europe. The contrasting league positions make this an especially intriguing encounter: Napoli sit ninth, while Roma are firmly among the early title contenders.

Napoli’s season has become difficult to read as Massimiliano Allegri’s side suffered consecutive defeats to Villarreal and Venezia before finally producing a response in Europe. Their 4-3 victory over Bodo/Glimt provided some much-needed relief, although conceding three goals at home after twice taking the lead will hardly have satisfied Allegri. Scott McTominay was central to the victory, scoring twice as Napoli eventually held on.

The result also represented Napoli’s 100th European victory, but their domestic position remains underwhelming. They have collected considerably fewer points than Roma after the opening seven Serie A fixtures and now face a side boasting the best defensive record in the division.

There is one major source of confidence for the hosts as Napoli have remained unbeaten in their last eight Serie A home meetings with Roma, their best sequence in this fixture since the 1980s. They have also kept clean sheets in their last two league matches at the Maradona. The challenge is translating that home advantage into another positive result against a Roma side that has been considerably more consistent.

At the same time, Roma’s start this season under Gian Piero Gasperini has been one of the most encouraging stories of the Serie A campaign. The Giallorossi have taken 17 points from their opening seven league matches, their best tally at this stage since 2014. Only Inter and Lazio sit above them in the early standings.

Their defensive work has been particularly impressive as Roma have conceded fewer goals than any other team in Serie A and have yet to concede an away goal this season. That makes Saturday’s contest especially interesting given Napoli’s attacking quality and home advantage.

Roma have also responded impressively to setbacks and after suffering a dramatic late defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League despite leading with eight minutes remaining, they immediately bounced back by beating Slovan Bratislava 4-0.

This match presents a fascinating clash of strengths as Napoli’s historical advantage at the Maradona is substantial, with the hosts unbeaten in their last eight Serie A home meetings against Roma. The visitors, however, arrive with the division’s strongest defence and have not conceded an away goal this season.

That creates an important question. Can Napoli’s attacking players finally find a way through a defence that has consistently frustrated opponents? The answer could depend heavily on Kevin De Bruyne, who should operate behind Rasmus Hojlund. His ability to receive between Roma’s midfield and defensive lines could be vital if the visitors defend deeply.

Napoli need to be particularly careful when their wing-backs advance. Roma can attack the spaces left behind them quickly, while Malen’s movement could cause problems for Napoli’s three centre-backs.

At the other end, Roma’s defensive organisation will be tested by De Bruyne’s creativity and McTominay’s late runs. If Napoli can force Roma’s midfield backwards, they may eventually create the openings needed for Hojlund. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

SSC Napoli

Napoli are expected to make relatively few changes following their European victory. Stanislav Lobotka, Sam Beukema, and Benoit Badiashile are among those pushing for recalls, although Massimiliano Allegri may be reluctant to make wholesale alterations.

The hosts remain without Alessandro Buongiorno, David Neres, Costantino Favasuli, and Alisson Santos, while Antonio Vergara has returned to team training and could potentially be involved. Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the attack. His record against Roma is not particularly encouraging, though, having played 223 minutes against them in Serie A without scoring. He has also managed only two goals for Napoli so far this season.

Lobotka’s positioning will be crucial because Roma are likely to press aggressively when Napoli attempt to build from the back. McTominay can provide a different dimension by making forward runs and attacking the penalty area. The most interesting relationship could be between Kevin De Bruyne and Politano. Both can drift centrally, potentially creating numerical superiority around Roma’s midfield.

Napoli will need to balance that attacking freedom with defensive caution, however. Roma are particularly dangerous when opponents leave space behind their wing-backs.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Meret; Beukema, Marin, Rrahmani; Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; Politano, De Bruyne; Hojlund

AS Roma

Roma have more significant selection problems as Paulo Dybala remains out with a calf strain, while midfield anchor Manu Kone and first-choice goalkeeper Mile Svilar are also unavailable. Lorenzo Pellegrini suffered another injury in midweek, although there is some positive news with Bryan Cristante returning to full training.

The prolific Donyell Malen is expected to lead the line, having scored nine times in nine club appearances this season. Roma’s biggest strength should remain their defensive structure. The three centre-backs can remain compact while the wing-backs provide width, allowing the attacking midfielders to occupy the half-spaces.

Malen’s movement could be particularly important. Rather than simply staying between the centre-backs, he can drift into channels and drag Napoli’s defenders away from their preferred positions. The absence of Kone could affect Roma’s ability to win midfield duels, though Marten De Roon can provide experience and defensive discipline.

Roma may also deliberately allow Napoli possession in less dangerous areas before attempting to spring forward. Given their outstanding away defensive record, Gian Piero Gasperini has little reason to abandon a structure that has already produced excellent results.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Lulli, De Roon, Pisilli, Wesley; Soule, Mora; Malen

Key Stats

AS Roma have collected 17 points from their opening seven Serie A matches, their best tally at this stage of a season since 2014.

Roma have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A this season and have not conceded an away goal so far.

Donyell Malen has scored nine goals in nine club appearances.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A home meetings with Roma, their best home run in this fixture since the 1980s.

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Donyell Malen

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The Dutch forward has been in exceptional form, scoring nine goals in nine club appearances, and he arrives at the Maradona after also finding the net in Roma’s 4-0 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava.

His movement could be especially troublesome for Napoli’s back three. Malen does not need to remain centrally positioned; he can drift into the channels, pull defenders away and create room for Roma’s attacking midfielders to exploit. With Paulo Dybala unavailable, Malen carries even greater responsibility in the final third. Napoli’s defensive line will need to track his movement carefully without losing sight of Roma’s runners from midfield.

Prediction

SSC Napoli 1-1 AS Roma

Napoli’s home record against Roma makes this a difficult fixture to call, but the visitors arrive with superior league form and an outstanding defensive record. Roma have also demonstrated an ability to respond to setbacks, while Napoli’s recent domestic inconsistency and defensive vulnerability against Bodo/Glimt remain concerns. The Maradona could make the difference, but Roma’s organisation should allow them to leave Naples with something.