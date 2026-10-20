Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Bayern Munich and Arsenal meet at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night in one of the big games of the league phase of this season’s Champions League.

Bayern Munich began their European campaign with a convincing 5-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt, but their second match was far more difficult. Vincent Kompany’s side fell two goals behind against Viking FK before recovering to lead 3-2, only to concede a late equaliser and drop two points in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

The result followed a 2-2 draw with FC Augsburg, meaning Bayern briefly went two matches without a win. However, they responded in emphatic fashion at the weekend by defeating RB Leipzig 6-1 at the Allianz Arena. Luis Diaz scored a hat-trick, while Harry Kane produced another influential display with a goal and two assists.

Bayern’s home record in the Champions League remains one of their greatest strengths. They have gone unbeaten in their last 39 home matches in the group or league phase of the competition, winning 37 of those games. Kompany’s men have also scored 25 goals in their last six matches in all competitions, so Arsenal will have to defend with discipline from the first whistle.

Arsenal have made a perfect start to their Champions League campaign, defeating Napoli 1-0 before producing a stronger second-half display to beat Lille 3-0. The Gunners remain the only team in the competition yet to concede, which reflects the defensive control Arteta has brought to his side.

Their attacking numbers have been less impressive, with only four goals from their opening two league-phase fixtures. Arsenal have often needed time to grow into matches this season, but they have still found ways to secure important results. A 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday made it three consecutive wins in all competitions.

Arsenal will need to improve their attacking efficiency against Bayern Munich. They have lost on their last three visits to the Allianz Arena, although their overall record against Die Roten has improved in recent meetings. Their 3-1 victory over the Bavarian giants at the Emirates last season will give Arteta’s players confidence, but this will be a much more difficult test away from home.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

Michael Olise will miss the match through suspension after receiving two yellow cards against Viking FK. His absence is a significant blow, as the French winger has recorded 14 goal involvements in 10 appearances this season.

Teenage sensation Lennart Karl is expected to deputise, although Serge Gnabry is another option for Kompany. Jamal Musiala is also expected to miss out because of a thigh problem, while Kim Min-jae remains a doubt after being forced off against Leipzig.

Manuel Neuer is expected to return in goal after missing the weekend victory with a foot problem. Harry Kane will lead the attack, with Luis Diaz likely to operate from the left after his hat-trick against Leipzig.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Karl, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

Arsenal

Arsenal have no disciplinary concerns ahead of the contest, and Martin Zubimendi is fit after recovering from a minor ankle problem. However, Piero Hincapie (ankle), Christos Tzolis (hamstring), and William Saliba (back) will miss the match.

Noni Madueke is expected to replace Eberechi Eze after making an impact from the bench against Nottingham Forest, with the latter facing an uncertain future amid his struggles. Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly are also candidates to start, while Viktor Gyokeres could lead the line.

Arteta is likely to maintain a compact midfield built around Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, while Martin Zubimendi could be included from the start for this one. Bukayo Saka should start on the right, while Madueke could provide greater directness from the opposite side.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Madueke

Key Stats

Bayern Munich and Arsenal have met 15 times, all in the UEFA Champions League. The German club have won eight to Arsenal’s four (D3).

Bayern Munich’s home record against Arsenal is W5 D1 L1, most recently recording a 1-0 win in the 2023/24 quarter-final second leg (3-2 aggregate). Arsenal’s only win in Munich was a 2-0 success in the 2012/13 round of 16 second leg, a tie they lost on away goals (3-3 aggregate).

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in six home matches against English visitors (W5 D1), beating Chelsea 3-1 on Matchday 1 last season.

Arsenal have won only one of their last eight away matches in Germany (D2 L5), drawing 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen on their last visit, in last season’s round of 16 first leg (3-1 aggregate).

Having won 5-0 against Bodo/Glimt on Matchday 1, Bayern Munich are now unbeaten in their last 39 group stage/league phase home matches (W37 D2), since a 2-3 loss to Manchester City in December 2013. Bayern have won their last nine home group stage/league phase home games.

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

Embed from Getty Images

Harry Kane remains Bayern’s most obvious source of danger. The England captain has scored 15 goals in 22 previous appearances against Arsenal, although he has failed to score in his last two meetings with the Premier League champions.

Kane’s movement will test Arsenal’s centre-backs, particularly when he drops into midfield to link play. His ability to bring wingers into the game could be just as important as his finishing, especially with Olise unavailable.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 2-2 Arsenal

Bayern Munich’s home record and attacking form make them the natural favourites, but Michael Olise’s suspension removes one of their most productive players from the equation. Jamal Musiala’s expected absence also leaves Vincent Kompany without another important creative option.

Arsenal have not always been convincing in attack this season, particularly during the opening stages of matches. However, their defensive structure has been excellent, and they have conceded no goals in their first two UEFA Champions League fixtures, which leads to the conclusion that this game could be an entertaining 2-2 draw.