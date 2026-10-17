Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Sunday will feature two teams playing European football and continue to harbour lofty ambitions, one that is on course to achieve them and the other recovering after a sluggish start.

Brighton’s 2-0 win at Sunderland, secured after Pascal Struijk’s red card, showed the resilience that has carried them into this meeting with Crystal Palace. They finished that match with ten men and still protected the result, extending a domestic run in which they have won three consecutive Premier League matches without conceding.

Palace, on the other hand, arrive from the opposite direction after losing 3-2 to Lyon in their first UEFA Europa League away match, with Pierre Sage identifying their slow opening as a central problem. This is a meaningful early-season fixture. Brighton are protecting an upper-table platform, while Palace are trying to keep their European ambitions moving.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men can take another step towards establishing themselves among the leading sides with a win, but a draw would not damage their season and a defeat would not undo their progress. That gives the home side room to attack without turning the match into a gamble.

Their recent run has brought confidence and cohesion, and the 2-0 result at Sunderland was particularly useful evidence that their structure can survive disruption. What Brighton carry into this game is a settled process, a manager whose work has been validated, and a home opportunity to make their strong start look more durable.

Meanwhile, Palace need points to keep their European targets alive, though this is not a win-or-bust occasion. A defeat would leave the under-pressure Sage with another setback and make the slow start at Lyon more relevant, while a draw would at least preserve the progress made in the league.

Their latest five-match sequence has alternated wins and losses, and the European defeat has added a recovery issue before a difficult domestic test. Palace therefore need a sharper opening without abandoning the structure that can keep Brighton from turning the game into sustained pressure. The uncertainty around several positions could make that balance harder to find.

Team News: Brighton keep their settled core while Palace adjust

Brighton & Hove Albion have seven players unavailable. Yankuba Minteh (calf) and Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) are the most notable absentees, while Mats Wieffer (knee), Zadok Yoahana (knock), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Femi Azeez (thigh), and Evan Ferguson (knee) also miss out. Pascal Struijk, meanwhile, is expected to feature after his suspension was overturned, restoring continuity to the defence.

The home side’s shape should remain 4-2-3-1, the formation they tend to use, rather than switching to the less familiar 4-3-3. Bart Verbruggen is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Ferdi Kadioglu, Luka Vuskovic, Struijk, and Olivier Boscagli forming the backline.

As for the midfield unit, Pascal Gross and Chema Andres should sit as the double pivot. Gross is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League with three goals, five assists, and 18 key passes, while Andres has put five of seven shots on target and created two big chances. Those figures explain why Brighton can keep their midfield functional.

Yasin Ayari should play behind Diego Gomez and Maxim De Cuyper, with Charalampos Kostoulas leading the line. De Cuyper has two goals, two assists, and 12 key passes, and his current form makes him the most threatening of Brighton’s wide attacking selections. Kostoulas has scored twice and assisted once, with five shots on target from 14 attempts.

Probable Brighton & Hove Albion Lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Struijk, Boscagli; Gross, Andres; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Probable Crystal Palace Lineup (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Ahanor, Canvot; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Strand Larsen

Palace are missing Axel Disasi through suspension and Chadi Riad because of a knee injury. Dean Henderson, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ben Chilwell and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all doubtful, with Sage still needing to make decisions on their availability. Henderson’s uncertainty leaves Walter Benítez as the expected goalkeeper, while the defensive absences make the probable selection of Honest Ahanor in the back three especially important. Palace need the trio behind him to protect the channels rather than allow Brighton’s advanced players to isolate the outside centre-backs.

Chris Richards and Jaydee Bruce Hamady Canvot should join Ahanor in the back three. Richards has started all six of his appearances, while Canvot has also started all five of his matches and brings a settled left-sided option. Tyrick Mitchell should keep the left wing-back role, with Anan Khalaili likely to start on the right despite a less convincing recent run. Mitchell has scored twice and put four of six shots on target, whereas Khalaili has managed one goal and one shot on target from nine attempts.

Adam Wharton and Quinten Timber are expected in central midfield, with Wharton the key link into the attacking line. He has ten key passes and three big chances created, while Timber has added three key passes in four starts. Yéremy Pino and Daichi Kamada should operate behind Jørgen Strand Larsen. Kamada has three assists and seven key passes, and Strand Larsen has placed six of nine shots on target, giving Palace a direct focal point even if the striker’s starting call is not fully settled. This remains the familiar 3-4-2-1, used in four of Palace’s last five matches.

Tactics: Brighton’s possession must survive Palace’s central link

Brighton’s 4-2-3-1 setup is built to keep two midfield screens behind Pascal Gross, connect Yasin Ayari to the three attackers and leave Maxim De Cuyper room to advance from the left. They are expected to take the game to Crystal Palace while keeping enough cover to avoid turning every attack into an open exchange.

The away side’s 3-4-2-1 system offers two supporting attackers behind Jorgen Strand Larsen and four midfield bodies around the back three, preserving a central link without committing the visitors to a full chase. Palace can pursue the win, but they are also prepared to accept a draw if Brighton’s pressure is contained.

The two profiles explain why Brighton are likely to dictate territory. Fabian Hurzeler’s men retain 68% of the ball per match compared to Palace’s 45%, either side of the 48% league-typical figure. Brighton also shoot 18.5 times per match to Palace’s 10.5, against a league typical 12.5. That is a substantial difference in attacking volume, and it places particular pressure on the away side’s back-three platform.

Brighton’s long-ball figure is 55.5 per match against Palace’s 47.5, with the league-typical figure at 49.75. So, the hosts can vary their route when Pierre Sage’s men try to close the central lanes. The match asks Brighton to turn possession into pressure without leaving Gross and Chema Andres exposed to the first pass after a turnover.

Palace’s lower share of the ball is not automatically a problem if Yeremy Pino and Daichi Kamada can receive quickly behind the first line and connect with Jorgen Strand Larsen. Their shape becomes passive, however, if those two attacking midfielders are forced too far back. Brighton’s two screens then have time to recover the ball and restart attacks.

That makes the broader system contest more important than a single isolated duel. Brighton’s recent attacking volume should test Palace’s ability to defend repeated phases, while the visitors need to make their first meaningful possession count.

If Adam Wharton cannot connect midfield to the two attacking players, the visitors will spend too much time defending and lose the controlled version of the game they want. If they do make that connection, Brighton may have to defend more transitions than their recent clean defensive sequence suggests. The clearest individual battle is Maxim De Cuyper against Anan Khalaili.

The Belgian international attacks from Brighton’s left, where Khalaili must hold Palace’s right-hand side and prevent the hosts from keeping the wing-back pinned near his own defence. De Cuyper has been one of Brighton’s most productive recent players, while Khalaili comes into the call needing a stronger defensive performance.

Behind the Crystal Palace wing-back are the right-sided centre-back and the rest of the back three, but repeated pressure in that channel would still force Palace deeper and make their two attacking midfielders defend more often.

If De Cuyper wins that channel, Palace risk abandoning their draw-protecting version of the 3-4-2-1 and may need to add another high player by moving towards 3-4-3. If Khalaili holds the flank, Brighton will have to work harder to sustain their forward posture rather than simply keeping Palace pinned.

Pascal Gross against Adam Wharton is the secondary contest. Gross, a popular pick for FPL captaincy this weekend, must keep Brighton’s double pivot connected to the advanced line, while Wharton has to carry Palace’s first forward pass into Yeremy Pino and Jorgen Strand Larsen. Whoever controls that connection will decide whether the match is played mainly in one half or moves between both boxes.

Prediction: Brighton have the stronger platform, but Palace can keep it close

We predict a Brighton win, with medium confidence rather than certainty. Their recent underlying platform is stronger. The Seagulls average 2.05 xG and 1.15 xGA across their recent five-match run, while Palace’s figures are 1.68 for and 1.96 against.

Brighton have also recorded four clean sheets in that period. The central reason for our prediction is not simply that the hosts will have more of the ball; it is that their double pivot, left-sided pressure, and deeper attacking volume should make Palace defend for too long.

Lean: Brighton & Hove Albion win

Range: 2-1/2-0/1-1

The strongest case against Brighton is Palace’s ability to connect their front three after winning the ball. Yeremy Pino and Daichi Kamada have the movement and passing output to find Jorgen Strand Larsen early, and the visitors do not need to dominate possession to make the match uncomfortable.

A strong opening could force Brighton’s full-backs to hesitate, reduce the supply into Maxim De Cuyper and allow Palace to keep their 3-4-2-1 compact. That route would give the away side a realistic chance of taking the draw they are willing to protect, or punishing Brighton if the hosts overcommit. The most likely scoreline range is 2-1, 2-0 or 1-1.

Palace’s late shape change could alter the final phase

The important in-game adjustment belongs to Crystal Palace. If they fall behind, Pierre Sage can move from the 3-4-2-1 to a 3-4-3 and add a higher player, changing the task for Brighton’s full-backs and asking the home side to defend wider spaces.

The home side’s alternative is a 4-3-3 if they need another central midfielder to control the second half. However, Palace’s attacking change is the more direct response to the likely match state. That option may decide whether the visitors remain in a controlled contest or have to chase the game.