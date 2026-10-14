Lyon vs Crystal Palace Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Lyon vs Crystal Palace at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday will feature two teams pushing to build on a winning start in the UEFA Europa League.

Crystal Palace beat Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, coming from behind to win 3-1, while Lyon suffered a 2-1 defeat to RC Lens this past weekend. Those results leave both clubs chasing a second Europa League victory, but the circumstances are different. The Eagles arrive with the lift of a comeback, while Lyon must respond immediately to their first competitive loss of the season.

That makes this more than a meeting between two sides with positive European beginnings. Lyon need to use home advantage to reassert control of their campaign, whereas Palace can take a point without abandoning their push for another win. A defeat would damage both, but it would leave Lyon under the sharper pressure to turn their attacking plan into a result.

The home side’s opening win gives this fixture a chance to become the start of a proper run, but the Lens defeat has removed some of their margin for error. Les Gones have scored regularly across their recent run and have conceded less often than Palace, which suggests a side still carrying a solid base into this match. The defensive injuries are the concern. Lyon cannot allow the reshuffled back line to make the home side more cautious than planned.

Crystal Palace carry the stronger emotional momentum. The comeback against Nottingham Forest, with Daichi Kamada and Jefferson Lerma scoring before half-time before Yeremy Pino finished the job after the interval, followed their 4-0 European victory over Lech Poznan.

So, Pierre Sage, who has been under pressure after a slow start to the season, takes a team that has already shown it can recover inside a match. That said, the away setting makes the decision between pursuing the win and preserving cover important. Palace should compete rather than simply sit on the draw.

Team News: Lyon reshuffle while Crystal Palace preserve their European shape

Lyon will be without Mohamed Ouedraogo, who is expected to miss several months with a cruciate ligament tear, and Nicolas Tagliafico, who is sidelined by a muscle injury. Moussa Niakhate has resumed low-intensity training after a hamstring problem but is expected to begin on the bench.

The effect is clearest at the back. Abner is the expected left-back, with Ruben Kluivert and Felix Bacher forming the projected centre-back pairing, rather than Lyon having the option of easing into the match with their usual depth. Dominik Greif should start in goal, while Zachary Athekame is expected to hold the right-back position.

Meanwhile, Tyler Morton sits in front of the defence as the single holding midfielder. Morton has played 74 minutes this season, but his job here is structural. The Englishman must protect the centre when Lyon’s full-backs advance. Corentin Tolisso and Mads Bidstrup complete the midfield, with Tolisso’s interior movement particularly important to keeping the three forward lanes connected.

Keito Nakamura and Kail Boudache should provide the width, with Pavel Sulc leading the line as the false nine in the absence of the injured Lois Openda, who is recovering from a leg break. Sulc’s ability to move between the central lane and the spaces around the striker should give Lyon a way to pull Crystal Palace’s back three apart, but his selection also means the home side need the wide forwards to remain high enough to stretch the visitors.

Probable Lyon Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Greif; Athekame, Mata, Kluivert, Abner; Bidstrup, Morton, Tolisso; Boudache, Sulc, Nakamura

Probable Crystal Palace Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Benitez; Richards, Ahanor, Canvot; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Strand Larsen

Pierre Sage has several fitness issues to worry about ahead of the trip to the Groupama Stadium. Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Chadi Riad (knee) are defenders in the treatment room, while Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (knock), and Dean Henderson (foot) are also unavailable.

The missing defenders and goalkeeper reduce the depth behind the projected back three, while Mateta’s absence leaves Jorgen Strand Larsen as the clear central reference. Honest Ahanor is expected to fill the remaining centre-back place, so the away side’s ability to maintain its preferred structure may depend on that new combination settling quickly.

Walter Benítez should retain his spot between the sticks behind Ahanor, Jaydee Canvot, and Chris Richards. Adam Wharton and Quinten Timber are expected to form the double pivot in the middle of the park, with Wharton bringing an assist from his opening appearance and Timber providing the technical link that lets the two attacking midfielders play higher.

Tyrick Mitchell and Anan Khalaili should supply the width, although Khalaili’s selection carries more uncertainty in performance terms after a difficult start. Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino sit behind Strand Larsen.

Kamada scored in the comeback at Selhurst Park and has one key pass from his opening appearance, while Yeremy also scored in that match and has created one big chance. Their movement is central to Palace’s plan. They must connect the wing-backs with the striker without leaving Wharton and Timber exposed in the middle.

Tactics: Lyon’s width against Crystal Palace’s cover

Lyon should use a 4-3-3 setup that carries the game forward without making every attack a gamble. Tyler Morton’s position gives the full-backs permission to advance, while Corentin Tolisso and Mads Bidstrup can rotate around the centre and keep the front three supplied.

Crystal Palace’s 3-4-2-1 system is the more familiar recent route, preserving three defenders behind the play and two attacking midfielders ahead of the central pair. The visitors can pursue the win, but they should also be willing to take the point rather than open the match unnecessarily.

The important question is whether Lyon can keep all three forwards high enough to make Palace defend the full width of the pitch. If they do, the wing-backs may be forced deeper and Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino will have less freedom to support Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The away side’s recent five-match output is more productive in goals, with 12 scored compared with Lyon’s 10. However, Les Gones have conceded only four in that run while Palace have let in six. That is why this is not simply a contest between the more aggressive attack and the more cautious defence. The Eagles’ controlled shape has to withstand sustained pressure before it can release its own forwards. The first decisive meeting comes on Lyon’s left.

Abner must defend the lane without dropping so deep that Keito Nakamura is isolated, while Kamada will look to connect Crystal Palace’s right-hand side to the centre. The Palace playmaker’s current form gives the away side the more threatening individual presence in that area, but Abner’s positioning can keep Lyon’s 4-3-3 intact.

If the home full-back holds the lane, Lyon can continue attacking with three forward outlets. If Kamada repeatedly gets beyond him or draws Morton across, Lyon may need the extra central screen of a 4-2-3-1 formation. The other important collision is inside the midfield.

Corentin Tolisso and Adam Wharton are both asked to make their shape function. The Lyon skipper must keep the home side’s interiors connected, while Wharton must protect Palace’s centre so Kamada and Yeremy Pino can stay close to Strand Larsen.

If Tolisso controls that platform, the visitors’ attacking midfielders may be forced to defend deeper and Lyon can keep the game in its preferred structure. If Wharton wins the central exchanges, Palace can retain cover behind the ball and make Lyon’s forward three work around a compact block. That is also where the two teams’ defensive situations meet.

Lyon have had to assemble a new centre-back pairing, while Crystal Palace are asking an expected starter to join a back three that has lost depth. The away side’s shape gives them cover behind the ball, but Lyon’s width can make that cover move from side to side. Conversely, if the home side lose the ball with both full-backs high, Kamada and Pino can attack the spaces beside Tyler Morton and expose the very protection Lyon need to keep their aggressive formation.

Prediction: Why Lyon have the better side of a close call

We predict a Lyon win, but only with medium confidence. Their 4-3-3 setup offers the clearest route to controlling the match because it can stretch Palace’s back three and force the wing-backs into defensive work. The home side also bring the stronger recent chance-creation baseline: Lyon have averaged 1.88 expected goals per match across their last five, while Palace have allowed 2.14 expected goals per match over the same window. That points to a match in which Lyon should generate the more dangerous attacking platform, particularly if Nakamura and Boudache keep Palace’s outside centre-backs moving.

The strongest case against the home win is Palace’s ability to turn Lyon’s reshuffle into a running battle in the wide channels. Kamada can draw Abner away from the front three, while Pino’s movement can pull the home midfield out of its positions. Palace also arrive after recovering from a losing position against Forest, so they are unlikely to panic if Lyon start quickly. If the visitors keep their back-three cover intact and Wharton controls the central space, they can make Lyon abandon the attacking 4-3-3 for a more protected midfield setup. A draw is therefore a live outcome rather than an afterthought.

The likely scoreline range is 2-1, 2-0 or 1-1. The home win is the preferred result, and Home ML is the value market worth considering. Palace’s threat means a decisive Lyon margin is harder to trust than the direction of the result itself.

The late selection that could alter Lyon’s balance

The final variable is how long Lyon can keep the new defensive arrangement functioning without adding another midfielder. Honest Ahanor’s expected inclusion gives Crystal Palace a clear target for early pressure.

However, if Lyon find that the backline is being exposed, the manager has the option of changing the selection balance rather than simply asking the same players to defend more ground. That adjustment could decide whether the home side keep their attacking structure or spend the final stages protecting the point.