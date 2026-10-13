Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Aston Villa resume their UEFA Champions League campaign as they welcome Turkish giants Fenerbahce to Villa Park.

Villa Park will welcome UEFA Champions League football back to Birmingham following a brief absence, with Fenerbahce coming to town. Aston Villa come into this fixture after a 2-2 draw with Brentford, a result that left them 16th in the Premier League table with five points. It has not been the start Unai Emery expected, although his side have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Unai Emery’s men have been particularly strong at home in European competition, remaining unbeaten in their last 13 matches at Villa Park. They have won their last ten home European fixtures, and there is growing confidence as they prepare to welcome Fenerbahce to Villa Park.

Fenerbahce arrive in England after a 3-0 victory over Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig. The result lifted Ismail Kartal’s side to fourth place in the table with 13 points and extended their encouraging run of form. However, they must produce a solid display in the Champions League, and on paper, they have enough quality and experienced players to enjoy a successful league-phase campaign.

They began their Champions League campaign with a 1-1 home draw against AS Roma. Their recent record in the competition could be a concern for the manager, given that the Istanbul outfit are without a win in their last eight Champions League matches, suffering five defeats in the process. As a result, the trip to Villa Park could prove a difficult challenge.

Team News & Tactics

Aston Villa

Aston Villa will be without Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Cisse, Leon Goretzka, and Brian Madjo, who are all sidelined with injuries. George Hemmings and Matteo Ruggeri will face late fitness tests before the match.

Should Ruggeri fail to recover in time, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could start at left-back. Aston Villa are otherwise expected to name a strong side against Fenerbahce, with Nicolas Jackson leading the attack and John McGinn operating in a wide position.

Unai Emery is likely to retain a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Boubacar Kamara and Joao Gomes providing protection in midfield. Emiliano Buendia and Johan Manzambi should support the attack, while Villa will look to press high and exploit the spaces behind the visitors’ full-backs.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Wan-Bissaka; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce will be without Jayden Oosterwolde and Mert Muldur, who remain sidelined with Achilles and knee injuries, respectively. The Turkish Super Lig giants otherwise have a strong squad available for the trip to Villa Park.

Matteo Guendouzi has been cleared to feature after initially being expected to serve a suspension. The Frenchman is likely to start in central midfield alongside N’Golo Kante, giving Fenerbahce experience and physical strength in the middle of the pitch.

Mason Greenwood and Vedat Muriqi should lead the attacking line, with the pair supported by Cengiz Under. Fenerbahce will look to attack quickly in transition, while their midfielders could attempt to exploit the space left by Villa’s advancing full-backs.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Ake, Brown; Guendouzi, Kante, Elmaz; Greenwood, Muriqi, Akturkoglu

Key Stats

Aston Villa have won only one of their five Premier League matches this season.

Aston Villa have kept only one clean sheet in their five Premier League games.

Fenerbahce are the leading scorers in the Turkish Super Lig this season, with 19 goals.

Fenerbahce have failed to win their last eight Champions League matches.

Player to Watch

Nicolas Jackson

Embed from Getty Images

Nicolas Jackson will be one of Aston Villa’s most important players in this fixture, particularly after the club’s difficult start to the season. The Senegal international will be expected to lead the line against a Fenerbahce defence that could struggle with his movement, while he will also be one of the visitors’ biggest problems during the game.

Jackson’s pace and ability to run behind the backline could be crucial, particularly if Aston Villa dominate possession. His link-up play with Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn, and Johan Manzambi will also be important if Unai Emery’s side are to create regular opportunities, making him the player to watch on Wednesday.

Prediction

Aston Villa 2-1 Fenerbahce

This should be an entertaining contest between two sides with plenty of attacking quality. Fenerbahce have the players to cause Aston Villa problems, particularly through Mason Greenwood and Muriqi, but their away record could prove decisive.

Villa have not made the strongest start to the season, although their home advantage and greater familiarity with the surroundings should help them control long periods of the match. Emery’s side are expected to create enough chances to secure a narrow victory.