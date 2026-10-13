Lincoln City vs West Ham United Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Lincoln City vs West Ham United at ProAmpac Stadium on Wednesday will feature two teams eager to return to winning ways after setbacks in their respective EFL Championship outings over the weekend.

West Ham United’s 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers and 2-2 stalemate with Millwall have interrupted their pursuit of the automatic promotion places. On the other hand, Lincoln City arrive after losing 3-0 at Sheffield United. That makes this more than a meeting between a promotion contender and a newly promoted side.

West Ham need a response without turning a meaningful away fixture into a reckless gamble. Meanwhile, Lincoln need to show that their recent away wins at Preston North End and Bristol City were not isolated successes.

For the home side, the result is about creating distance from the danger around them. A defeat would leave them looking over their shoulder again, whereas a win would give Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw’s side another important result against one of the division’s strongest opponents.

The season is still too young for this match to define their season, but the points matter to a team trying to establish itself in its first Championship campaign in 65 years. Their recent record has slipped from two wins into consecutive defeats, although the confidence around the joint coaching setup has not disappeared.

Lincoln’s last performance was poor at Sheffield United, yet their away victories at Preston North End and Bristol City give them a competitive base to carry into this game. Across their last five matches, they have scored four times and conceded six, a modest return that makes the first goal especially important.

Their 3-4-2-1 system has remained the consistent framework, and the main selection question is whether the side can keep its attacking width while protecting the three-man defence. On the other hand, West Ham’s stakes are different. Their recent draws have cost momentum rather than placing the promotion chase in immediate danger, and a point would still keep them in the leading group.

However, another failure to win would extend the pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo after slow starts and missed late chances. They have been unbeaten across the wider recent run, yet the last two results have changed the mood. The away side are still producing the more convincing attacking numbers, with 15 goals scored and five conceded in the last five games. So, the question is whether they can turn that output into a controlled win rather than another open draw.

Team News: Selection questions around West Ham’s midfield

Lincoln have three unavailable or doubtful. Tendayi Darikwa is out with a knee injury, and Mason Melia is out with thigh problems, while Tom Hamer is doubtful because of health issues. None of those absences changes the expected front three, but they reduce the number of alternative defensive selections around a shape that already depends on maintaining its back-three cover and wing-back balance.

Lincoln City’s expected 3-4-2-1 system should retain George Wickens in goal behind Sonny Bradley, Ryley Towler, and Deji Elerewe. Adam Reach should hold the left wing-back role, with Andrei Coubiș on the right; Reach has six key passes, while Andrei Coubis has added an assist despite starting only three matches.

Conor McGrandles and Tom Bayliss are expected to form the central pair, with Ben House and Reeco Hackett playing inside behind Freddie Draper. House has one goal and one assist from eight starts, while Hackett has scored twice, assisted once, and supplied nine key passes.

That production explains why Lincoln continue to lean on the two narrow attackers even when their wider game becomes defensive. Draper remains the central reference, with two goals and seven key passes from eight starts.

Probable Lincoln City Lineup (3-4-2-1): Wickens; Elerewe, Bradley, Towler; Coubis, Bayliss, McGrandles, Reach; Hackett, House; Draper

Probable West Ham United Lineup (4-4-2): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon; Castellanos, Piroe

Mohamadou Kante is available again after serving a suspension, but there are doubts about Joel Veltman’s availability. West Ham United are expected to use their most familiar recent shape, a 4-4-2, vs Lincoln City. Mads Hermansen should start behind Oliver Scarles, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Arne Engels and Divine Mukasa should occupy the central midfield spots, with Manor Solomon and Jarrod Bowen supplying the width. Engels has two assists and 19 key passes, while Solomon has contributed two goals, two assists and 15 key passes.

Bowen is the main attacking reference on the right: he has five goals, three assists and 24 key passes, all while starting every match. West Ham’s expected front two should be Joel Piroe and Taty Castellanos. Piroe has three goals from five starts, and Castellanos has one goal and two assists from seven starts.

Tactics: Lincoln’s long game vs West Ham’s two banks

Lincoln City’s 3-4-2-1 setup is designed to keep Adam Reach high, leave Ben House and Reeco Hackett close to Freddie Draper, and preserve three defenders behind the ball. It is a shape built for advancing the ball quickly rather than patiently filling the centre.

The Imps have averaged 41% possession against a league typical 51% across the four matches behind this profile, while West Ham have averaged 58% against the same figure over eight matches. The visitors are therefore more likely to establish territory, but Lincoln’s plan does not require them to dominate the ball.

The home side’s measured directness is the clearest distinction. Lincoln have played 68.5 long balls per match against a league typical 56, while West Ham have played 50.5 so far. The intended contest is clear/ Draper must give the first ball a target, and House and Hackett must attack the second ball before West Ham can reset their two banks of four.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s 4-4-2 system gives Jarrod Bowen and Manor Solomon two high outlets while keeping a pair of midfielders and a back four behind the attack. They should carry the game to Lincoln without abandoning that cover, and the away side can accept a draw if the direct exchanges become unstable.

Lincoln, by contrast, are expected to take more initiative at home, pressing forward through the direct route while trying not to expose the three centre-backs. That difference in risk should make the first phase important. If West Ham settle into possession, the hosts may be forced to defend deeper than their selected shape suggests.

Dead balls give the visitors another route to pressure. West Ham’s set-piece xG figure is 0.659 per match against a league typical 0.2235, while Lincoln’s is 0.203 against that same mark. Lincoln’s three-man defensive cover therefore has to remain concentrated even when the match is not being played in open space; conceding repeated dead-ball situations would allow the Hammers to threaten without needing to break the home structure.

The leading duel is Adam Reach against Jarrod Bowen. Reach must advance to provide the width and direct outlet that make Lincoln’s shape useful, but the West Ham skipper is positioned to keep him occupied and attack the space behind him.

If Reach gets forward, Lincoln can stretch the match and give Draper support from the left, but Bowen then receives the lane West Ham’s controlled attacking plan is built to exploit. If Bowen keeps the Lincoln defender deep, the hosts lose one of their clearest routes out and West Ham can maintain their compact two-bank structure.

The central contest between Freddie Draper and Konstantinos Mavropanos matters for the same reason. The Lincoln striker is the reference point who must hold the first ball long enough for the two inside attackers to arrive; Mavropanos is the defender most likely to challenge that connection and has been in strong scoring form.

If Draper succeeds, Lincoln can keep House and Hackett close and turn direct play into sustained attacks. If Mavropanos wins the first duel, the home side’s forward line becomes disconnected and West Ham can manage the match with possession and defensive cover behind the ball.

West Ham have the clearer route, but not a safe one

We predict a West Ham win, but only with medium confidence. Their 4-4-2 setup offers the better platform for controlling the central area while keeping two strikers high. Also, the visitors have the stronger recent attacking baseline. The Hammers are averaging 2.43 xG per match across their last five outings.

Lincoln’s season output has run 7.14 goals below the xG, which points to a less reliable finishing route if the match becomes territorial. The strongest case against the away selection is Lincoln’s direct pressure. If Freddie Draper wins enough first contacts and Ben House and Reeco Hackett collect the loose balls around him, West Ham’s possession advantage may not translate into control.

Lean: West Ham United win

Range: 1-2/0-1/1-1

Adam Reach’s forward running could then pull the visitors’ right side back, while Lincoln’s three centre-backs would remain available to defend the space behind the attack. A goal from that pattern could turn West Ham’s preference for a controlled draw into a more urgent chase.

The likely scoreline range is 1-2, 0-1 or 1-1. That reflects a match in which West Ham should create the more dependable attacking pressure, but Lincoln have enough direct threat and home intent to keep the margin narrow.

The switch West Ham can make if Lincoln seize the centre

West Ham have a useful in-game adjustment if Lincoln’s two narrow attackers begin to overload the central spaces. They can move to a 4-2-3-1 and add another central midfielder without abandoning their defensive cover. Lincoln do not have an equivalent structural change identified behind the selected shape. So, the visitors’ ability to alter the midfield may decide whether a narrow advantage becomes a win.