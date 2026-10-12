Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough at bet365 Stadium on Tuesday will feature two teams with EFL Championship aspirations after an impressive start to their campaigns.

Stoke City’s 2-1 victory at Bolton Wanderers, achieved despite playing more than 70 minutes with a numerical disadvantage, extended their unbeaten run to six matches and confirmed the scale of their revival. Middlesbrough answered with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, where Will Lankshear’s back-post header moved them up to second.

This is an early promotion contest in which both teams can strengthen their position without treating defeat as season-defining. Stoke would climb to second with victory, while Middlesbrough would move into first. For Stoke, this is a chance to turn a sharp recovery into something more substantial.

The Potters have climbed to fourth and would go second with three points, while a defeat would halt the momentum that has made Mark Robins’s work look increasingly convincing. The win at Bolton showed a side capable of protecting a lead and creating danger even after losing a man, and Stoke carry five wins in their last six.

Their recent attacking return has been strong, but the way they get there matters here. The right balance between their aggressive shape and defensive cover will be tested by an opponent that is more comfortable controlling long passages. On the other hand, Middlesbrough arrive with the cleaner structural case.

Boro are second, and a win can take them to the top of the table depending on the result in the game between Millwall and the table-topping Swansea City, and a draw would still keep their target firmly alive at this stage of the campaign. Their home victory over Wolves made it four wins in five at the Riverside, and Kim Hellberg’s men have not lost in their last five, although two of those matches ended level.

The away side’s challenge is different from Stoke’s; they do not need to force an open contest, so their possession game can remain patient while still looking for Lankshear. That should make Boro less exposed if the match remains level deep into the second half.

Team News: Stoke keep the three-man base; Boro trust the settled quartet

Junior Tchamadeu and Svante Ingelsson are out for Stoke with knee and muscle injuries, respectively. Jack McGlynn is also doubtful, though he should be fit enough to start. The absence of Tchamadeu removes a defensive option, but the selected back three should still give the home side the platform to advance its wing-backs.

Viktor Johansson starts in goal, with Ben Wilmot, Bosun Lawal, and Luke Graham forming the three-man defence; Lawal will deputise for the suspended Maksym Talovierov. Meanwhile, Ben Johnson and Eric-Junior Bocat should hold the wide midfield positions, while Ethan Galbraith and Djibril Soumare form the central pair in the middle of the park.

Galbraith has started all nine EFL Championship matches, contributing three goals, two assists, and 18 key passes, the most in the Stoke squad. Bocat brings a more direct wide outlet and has added two goals and two assists from his eight starts.

The front three should consist of Jack McGlynn, Lamine Cisse, and Justin Devenny, although McGlynn’s status is the one to watch depending on his fitness. Cisse led the line at Bolton and has one goal, one assist, and three key passes from five appearances; Devenny has two goals and six key passes from five starts, with penalties among his set-piece duties.

Probable Stoke City Lineup (3-4-3): Johannson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Johnson, Soumare, Galbraith, Bocat; McGlynn, Cisse, Devenny

Probable Middlesbrough Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Borges; Morris, Berhalter; Cozier-Duberry, McGree, Conway; Lankshear

Middlesbrough are expected to use the 4-2-3-1, the formation they have relied on most often in this run. Radek Vitek starts behind Callum Brittain, Ashley Phillips, Adilson Malanda and Neto Borges. Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter should sit in front of the defence.

Morris supplies the midfield security Boro’s shape requires; Berhalter has two goals, one assist, 17 key passes, and four created big chances. Amario Cozier-Duberry and Tommy Conway provide the wide attacking movement around Riley McGree, with McGree expected to operate centrally despite a difficult current run.

Cozier-Duberry has two goals, one assist and nine key passes from four starts, while Conway has three assists in seven appearances. Will Lankshear leads the line after starting every match, with seven goals, 14 shots on target, and six key passes.

Tactics: Middlesbrough’s possession vs Stoke City’s forward-facing shape

Stoke City’s 3-4-3 setup is designed to keep three centre-backs behind the ball while Ben Johnson and Eric Junior Bocat provide height and width. It gives Lamine Cisse a clear central reference and leaves Ethan Galbraith and El Hadji Djibril Soumare responsible for connecting the midfield to the front three.

The home side should try to carry the game forward without abandoning its cover, rather than turning the match into a series of uncontrolled attacks. That intention sits against a habit of playing without much of the ball.

Stoke average 41% possession against a league-typical figure of 51%, while Middlesbrough average 58% so far. Boro’s structure is therefore likely to dominate the territorial pattern, with Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter circulating possession behind Riley McGree and the wide attackers.

Middlesbrough also play 40 long balls per match compared with Stoke’s 50.5, either side of the league typical 56. So, the contrast is not simply about who attacks space first. The hosts are more willing to bypass midfield, while Boro are more likely to make the ball travel through their shape.

Middlesbrough’s 4-2-3-1 system gives them two players behind the attacking line and an extra wide defender against Stoke’s front three. They are likely to pursue the win but can accept a draw without opening the match unnecessarily. The Potters should be more assertive at home, but their recent defensive platform allows them to press forward with the three-man base still in place. The tension is clear.

Stoke want their wing-backs high, while Boro want enough control to make those advanced positions defensive problems. There is also a set-piece route that could alter the balance. Middlesbrough create 0.341 expected goals per match from dead-ball situations, compared with Stoke’s 0.143, and both sides have already shown how much a delivery can matter.

Ben Wilmot scored from Jack McGlynn’s service at Bolton, while Will Lankshear headed Middlesbrough to victory against Wolves. If Boro control open play, Stoke need those moments to keep their front-foot plan productive rather than allowing the visitors to dictate the entire evening. The main duel is Ben Wilmot against Will Lankshear.

Wilmot has been one of Stoke’s most important defenders, while Lankshear is Middlesbrough’s talismanic striker and has already scored seven times in the league and leads the Golden Boot race. Lankshear’s threat is not limited to finishing. If he can receive direct deliveries and bring the attacking midfielders into play, Stoke’s three-man base may be forced to retreat.

If Wilmot controls the first contact, Stoke can defend forward and keep Johnson and Bocat advanced. That would preserve the home side’s chosen shape and make it harder for Boro to turn possession into territory. If Lankshear wins the duel, the space behind those wing-backs becomes the next problem, and Stoke may spend more of the match protecting their penalty area than supporting Cisse.

The other important collision is on Stoke’s left, where Bocat should meet Callum Brittain. Bocat needs to stretch the right side of Boro’s backline, while Brittain’s job is to contain that lane without allowing Stoke to create an outside spare man. This contest is less decisive than the central battle, but it determines whether the hosts can keep their attacking width connected to the front three.

Prediction: A draw is the narrowest call

The prediction leans to a draw, but only with low confidence. Middlesbrough have the stronger underlying chance profile and should have more of the ball, yet Stoke City’s recent run and tactical flexibility make them difficult to dismiss at home.

The game is more likely to be decided by whether Boro can turn control into clear entries around Will Lankshear than by possession alone. The strongest case against the draw is a Middlesbrough win built through sustained pressure.

Lean: Draw

Range: 1-1/1-2/2-1

If Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter keep Stoke’s midfield moving backwards, and Lankshear wins enough first contacts to bring Riley McGree and the wide attackers into the next phase, the home side’s 3-4-3 could become a defensive shape rather than an attacking one.

Stoke’s counterweight is their recent finishing overperformance. Their goals this season have outpaced expected goals by 5.948, so a small number of chances may still be enough to punish Boro. The likely scoreline range is 1-1, 1-2 or 2-1.

Stoke’s midfield switch can change the final phase

Stoke City have a practical adjustment available if Middlesbrough begin to control the central spaces too comfortably. The 3-5-2 would add another midfielder without abandoning the three-centre-back foundation.

That change could protect Ethan Galbraith and El Hadji Djibril Soumare from being pulled apart, while giving Lamine Cisse a closer partner and reducing the amount of ground the wing-backs must cover. If the match reaches its final phase with Boro still controlling the ball, that is the selection change most likely to alter its direction.