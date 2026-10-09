Ipswich Town vs Fulham Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Ipswich Town vs Fulham at Portman Road on Saturday will feature two teams aiming to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Ipswich Town’s dramatic comeback at Crystal Palace, sealed by Zian Flemming’s 90th-minute winner, showed the character they can bring into this fixture. On the other hand, Fulham arrive with a different problem. Their attacking ideas have produced pressure without producing a league win, while recent performances suggest that Alvaro Arbeloa is beginning to repair the defensive balance exposed in the opening weeks.

This is a meaningful early-season meeting, with Ipswich eager to continue a decent start to the season and Fulham trying to turn promise into points before their position becomes more uncomfortable.

For the home side, the match is a chance to respond immediately to the latest defeat and protect the momentum created by that comeback against Crystal Palace. A win can take them into the top half of the table, while another setback would make their encouraging start feel less secure.

The Tractor Boys’ recent league sequence has been uneven, but the performances have supplied evidence that they can compete at this level. The win over Palace required late attacking nerve, and the display against Everton the following weekend showed that their defensive partnerships can remain organised under severe pressure despite the narrow defeat.

Gary O’Neil’s men also carry the confidence of a squad that has settled after a major summer recruitment drive. The unsettled right attacking slot, however, could affect how much width and running Ipswich can produce. Meanwhile, Fulham need a first league win, but the cost of failing to get one is not yet decisive because the season remains at an early stage.

A draw would at least keep their short-term target of stability alive; a loss would leave them deeper in the relegation range and intensify the scrutiny on Alvaro Arbeloa’s rebuilding work. They have played out impressive draws with Liverpool and Manchester United, but defeats to Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Sunderland have left them with too little reward for their attacking intent.

Against Crystal Palace, Fulham took 25 shots and repeatedly reached the opposition box, yet their defensive structure left too much space at the other end. Their current mood is therefore mixed. The attacking platform is credible, while the team still has to show that its new balance survives sustained pressure.

Team News: The predicted elevens and the decisions behind them

Ipswich Town should retain their established 4-2-3-1 setup vs Fulham, a shape they have used in each of their last four matches. Kjell Scherpen will feature between the sticks, with Dara O’Shea, Issa Diop, and Jacob Greaves forming the settled defensive core around probable starter Leif Davis.

Diop has become an important reference in that line and has started all five Premier League games, while Greaves has started four times and is expected to continue as the Frenchman’s partner. Davis has also started every match, contributing two goals, one assist, and four key passes, although his recent level has been below his best while finding himself on our FPL suggestions.

The home side will be without Abdul Fatawu Issahaku through suspension, and Jack Taylor remains doubtful after knee surgery. Jaden Philogene is returning from an ankle issue, but there is no need to force him into this projected eleven. Fatawu’s absence removes a natural wide outlet, with Daizen Maeda deputising on the right flank.

Julio Enciso should operate centrally behind Emersonn, with Exequiel Palacios and Saaa Lukic providing the double-pivot base. Enciso has two assists and six key passes from five starts, while Emersonn has scored twice and assisted once, with four of his nine shots being on target. Those two give Ipswich a clear link between the attacking midfield line and the striker.

Probable Ipswich Town Lineup (4-2-3-1): Scherpen; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Lukic, Palacios; Philogene, Enciso, Clarke; Emersonn

Probable Fulham Lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

Fulham are also expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation vs Ipswich Town, the shape they have selected throughout their last four matches. Bernd Leno remains in goal behind Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen, and Timothy Castagne. Bassey is carrying the most dependable defensive form in the visiting group, while Castagne has supplied continuity on the right and has one assist.

Tom Cairney is out with a knee injury, so Shea Charles and Sander Berge form the double pivot. Charles has made three starts and has three key passes; Berge has started four times and has six key passes, but his current form makes his selection less secure than his importance to the structure suggests. Fulham’s main uncertainty is further forward.

Alex Iwobi is expected to start from the left flank, even though his recent output has been subdued, and Joshua King should remain the central creator after starting all five matches. King has scored twice, put seven of fourteen shots on target and carries a 7.02 average rating.

Oscar Bobb is the settled right-sided outlet, with eight key passes, while Gonzalo Garcia is likely to lead the line despite scoring once from fifteen shots on target. Iwobi’s ten key passes make him a significant connector even when his finishing has not followed, and that role will matter if Fulham are to control the spaces around Enciso.

Tactics: The same shape, but different ways of using it

Ipswich Town’s 4-2-3-1 setup is built to let Julio Enciso connect the attacking three to Emersonn while keeping two midfielders behind the ball. At home, they are likely to carry the game forward inside that structure rather than retreat immediately. Ipswich tend to have less of the ball, averaging 45% possession against Fulham’s 58%, with the league typical at 47%.

Ipswich also record 86 combined ground and aerial contests per match against Fulham’s 77, both below the league’s 95.5. So, neither side normally turns the game into a constant contest for every ball. The home side’s challenge is to attack with enough support without leaving Issa Diop and the midfield pair exposed when possession changes hands.

Fulham’s version of the same formation is more concerned with control. The double pivot sits behind Josh King and the attacking line, allowing the visitors to keep possession while preserving enough cover to accept a draw if Ipswich resist. The Cottagers’ long passing is ordinary rather than a defining feature, with 49 long balls per match compared with Ipswich’s 47 and a league typical of 49.

Their greater ball share therefore comes from sustained circulation and carrying the game through midfield, not from simply bypassing Ipswich. They can pursue the win, but their approach is less likely to become reckless from the opening whistle. The central tactical question is whether Fulham’s possession platform can force Ipswich to spend long periods defending instead of advancing.

Ipswich’s recent attacking and defensive aggregates point to a side that has produced 1.25 expected goals per match while allowing 1.89 across the last four; Fulham’s corresponding figures are 1.62 and 1.42. That contrast makes the fixture more complicated than a simple possession battle.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s men are better placed to control territory, but Ipswich have the settled attacking reference to punish any looseness in the rebuilding defence. Josh King and Alex Iwobi must find positions between the lines without pulling Shea Charles and Sander Berge away from the centre, while Julio Enciso needs to receive close enough to Emersonn to make the home side’s forward movement count. The most important wide contest is on Ipswich’s left.

Leif Davis has to support the attack without leaving the back four exposed, while Oscar Bobb is Fulham’s clearest route to making that side defend for longer. If Davis holds the wide channel, Ipswich can keep their defensive line behind the forward movement and continue to ask questions of Fulham.

If Bobb wins the duel, Davis will be forced into a more cautious role and Fulham can keep managing the match through their controlled approach. There is little spare cover once the Ipswich left-back is drawn forward, which gives this battle greater importance than an isolated one-on-one.

Julio Enciso’s meeting with Shea Charles is the second battle to watch. Enciso’s job is to connect the attacking midfielders to Emersonn, while Charles must close the lane into the space in front of Fulham’s centre-backs.

If Enciso can receive on the turn, Fulham’s double pivot will be stretched and their controlled plan may become an open exchange. If Charles keeps that lane closed, Ipswich lose their central connector and the away side can continue circulating the ball without needing to make the game more aggressive.

Prediction: Ipswich have the narrow edge, but not a safe one

We are leaning towards an Ipswich Town win, though it is held with moderate rather than strong conviction. The hosts have the clearer route to making the match uncomfortable. Their attacking shape is settled, Emersonn provides a fixed target, and the wide battle can keep Fulham defending instead of allowing them to dictate the terms.

The Tractor Boys’ season chance balance is also the cleaner underlying signal, with a positive expected-goals difference of 0.552 compared with Fulham’s negative figure of -3.306. That does not guarantee efficient finishing here, but it supports the view that the home side has been closer to turning performances into results.

Lean: Ipswich Town win

Range: 2-1/2-0/1-1

The strongest case against Ipswich is Fulham’s ability to control the ball and expose the spaces created when the hosts commit forward. If Oscar Bobb pins Leif Davis back and Shea Charles prevents Julio Enciso from receiving between the lines, Ipswich may struggle to sustain attacks.

Fulham have also shown that they can create heavily against strong opponents, and if Josh King receives the ball in front of Ipswich’s defence, the visitors can turn their possession into repeated entries rather than harmless circulation.

That is the route to a draw or an away win. Fulham’s defensive improvement holds while their attacking pressure finally produces the reward it has lacked. The most likely scoreline range is 2-1 or 2-0 to Ipswich, with 1-1 the principal alternative.

The late change that could alter Fulham’s risk

Fulham have the clearer late-game adjustment if the point stops being enough. They can move to a 4-3-3 and add another attacking presence without abandoning their back four. Ipswich Town also have a more aggressive alternative.

However, the visitors’ ability to change the midfield balance while keeping their possession structure gives Alvaro Arbeloa a practical response to the match state. If Fulham are level late and their control has not produced a breakthrough, that change could turn a cautious away plan into a more forceful attempt to take all three points.