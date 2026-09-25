England vs Spain Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

England vs Spain will feature two teams aiming to build on a memorable summer by vying for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League title.

The UEFA Nations League is back for the 2026/27 edition, and that has brought heavyweight clashes that generate significant interest among fans around the world. England vs Spain will be the marquee fixture on Saturday, with both teams locking horns at Wembley.

England would have hoped to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup after making noticeable progress under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel. However, some bizarre tactical calls came back to haunt them, particularly in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina. Ultimately, the Three Lions recovered sufficiently to secure a third-place finish, beating France 6-4 in a breathless encounter.

On the other hand, Spain went all the way at the World Cup, building the triumphant campaign on the back of a world-class backline that conceded only one goal in the tournament. While La Roja started slowly and played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw with Cape Verde, they recovered well to clinch impressive wins over Portugal, Belgium, France, and Argentina, with the opponents barely troubling Unai Simon.

The most recent match featuring England and Spain was the UEFA Euro 2024 final, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring a late goal to clinch a narrow 2-1 win for La Roja. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

England

Thomas Tuchel has been forced to make a few changes to his squad, as five players have pulled out of the squad he picked for this international break. England’s head coach has chosen only two replacements thus far, and he also has an injury concern to worry about ahead of the game vs Spain this weekend.

Valentino Livramento, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, and Marcus Rashford have all withdrawn from the group, with James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White coming in as replacements. Meanwhile, Tuchel has been sweating over Lewis Hall’s fitness after he missed training on Wednesday, though he has returned today.

Jordan Pickford is an automatic pick between the sticks, with England lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Spain on Saturday. The backline will feature Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, and Nico O’Reilly.

As for the midfield unit, Alex Scott will get the opportunity to make his senior bow for England, lining up alongside Elliot Anderson in a solid double pivot. The duo will sit behind the ball and provide the forward thrust from the central areas. Jude Bellingham will reprise the no. 10 role, and his late runs into the box will be crucial for the home side. Finally, Harry Kane will lead the line for Tuchel’s team, with Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka being the two wide attackers.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Scott; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Spain

Like his counterpart in the English dugout, Luis de la Fuente has witnessed a change to his squad ahead of the trip to Wembley. Pedro Porro has withdrawn from the group, while several players from the 2026 FIFA World Cup are missing. Joan Garcia and Gavi are unavailable due to their knee injuries, while Marcos Llorente has called time on his international career.

Unai Simon is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Spain lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs England on Saturday. The backline will feature Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella. Garcia should replace Porro as the right-back after settling down in the position at Barcelona in the first month of the 2026/27 season.

As for the midfield unit, Pedri should line up alongside Rodri in the double pivot after forging a world-class central midfield partnership with the skipper. While Fabian Ruiz had usurped Pedri in the second half of the World Cup, Pedri should get the nod due to his splendid form and improving chemistry with the former Manchester City midfielder.

Dani Olmo should reprise the no. 10 role, though, as is the case at FC Barcelona, Fermin Lopez is available to start. However, Olmo should continue for now, with his accurate passing making him the link between the midfield and the attack. Finally, Mikel Oyarzabal will spearhead the Spanish attack, with Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena completing the numbers in the offensive unit.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Key Stats

England and Spain have previously clashed 28 times, with the Three Lions having a slightly superior head-to-head record with 14 wins (D3 L11).

However, Spain have had the measure of England in recent meetings, winning six of the last nine matches against the Three Lions (D1 L2).

Both teams have scored in the last four matches between England and Spain, with this run coming after a period where at least one team kept a clean sheet in eight successive games.

Meanwhile, Spain were beaten in the final of the 2024/25 edition of the UEFA Nations League, losing a penalty shoot-out against Portugal in Munich.

Fabian Ruiz is unbeaten across his 50 appearances for Spain thus far (W35 D15, excluding penalty shoot-outs).

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

Embed from Getty Images

While Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Jude Bellingham were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Harry Kane as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s UEFA Nations League clash between England and Spain at Wembley.

The skipper was impressive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, vying for the Golden Boot again before ultimately falling short. He has been typically productive at the onset of the 2026/27 season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in seven appearances across all competitions.

In doing so, the Englishman has become the fastest-ever player to 100 Bundesliga goals, with more such record-breaking performances fuelling his Ballon d’Or bid. With Yamal and Kylian Mbappe not failing to let go of any opportunity to lobby for the coveted award and Kane choosing to let his game do the talking for him, the performance on Saturday will be another step towards driving the narrative in his favour.

Prediction

England 1-1 Spain

Saturday’s UEFA Nations League tie at Wembley is perhaps the standout fixture of the first international break of the 2026/27 season, featuring two sides that finished on the podium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. These are also teams that have been solid out of possession under their current head coaches, though England often crumbled under pressure at the World Cup.

However, the Three Lions have been formidable at home under Thomas Tuchel, keeping a clean sheet in all five competitive games thus far while conceding in the two friendlies. So, while Spain will have the odds slightly in their favour, getting past a settled English defence will not be a cakewalk.

At the other end of the pitch, the partnership between Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will pose a significant threat to the Spanish rearguard, and the hosts often find a way past their opponents at Wembley. Ultimately, there may not be much to separate the two sides, and The Hard Tackle predicts a 1-1 draw for Saturday’s UEFA Nations League tie at Wembley.