Netherlands vs Germany Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Netherlands vs Germany at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, kicking off the UEFA Nations League campaign for the two teams on Thursday, will be one of the marquee fixtures of the international break.

The first international break of the 2026/27 season is here, and a rarely-seen three-week window has begun, with the action in Europe featuring the UEFA Nations League. The action on the day starts with the game between Andorra and Malta before continuing with seven simultaneous ties, including Netherlands vs Germany at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Both teams are kicking off new eras after underwhelming campaigns at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and neither side could make it past the round of 32. While the Netherlands lost to Morocco on penalties after the Atlas Lions came back from a goal down to end the game 1-1, Germany bowed out on penalties against Paraguay in one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.

Since then, both national teams have appointed a new head coach, with Xavi taking over from Ronald Koeman and Jurgen Klopp replacing Julian Nagelsmann. With two high-profile tacticians starting their stints, all eyes will be on the Johan Cruijff ArenA as two rebuild projects begin in Amsterdam.

The most recent match featuring the Netherlands and Germany happened in October 2024 in the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League, with Die Mannschaft clinching a 1-0 victory thanks to a 63rd-minute strike from Jamie Leweling. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Netherlands

Xavi has new injury concerns to worry about ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The Netherlands’ newly appointed head coach has made two changes to the squad that he picked for this international break, while five players from the World Cup squad do not feature.

Mats Wieffer, Frenkie de Jong, Maarten de Roon, Memphis Depay, and Wout Weghorst have missed out from that group for different reasons. Meanwhile, Guus Til and Mexx Meerdink have replaced Justin Kluivert (muscular) and Donyell Malen (knee), though Xavi has suggested the latter’s issue is not serious. The Spanish tactician has picked three uncapped players in the group: Gjivai Zechiel, Ruben van Bommel, and Meerdink.

Bart Verbruggen is an automatic pick between the sticks, with the Netherlands lining up in a 4-3-3 formation in front of him vs Germany on Thursday. The backline will feature Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, and Micky van de Ven. The system will utilise the full-backs’ pace in both phases, with the battle on the flanks holding the key in this encounter.

As for the midfield unit, Teun Koopmeiners should deputise for Frenkie de Jong, lining up alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders while taking creative charge for his side. Finally, Brian Brobbey will lead the line for the Netherlands against Germany, with Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville being the two wide attackers.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Hecke, van Dijk, van de Ven; Koopmeiners, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo

Germany

Like his counterpart in the Dutch dugout, Jurgen Klopp has seen a player withdraw from the group. However, unlike Xavi, Germany’s head coach picked two squads of 22 players who will feature in two matches each, and the second group has seen Brajan Gruda pull out due to an abdominal injury.

Meanwhile, Lennart Karl, who was part of the first squad, has been assigned to the second group to give him additional rest after recently returning from a hamstring injury. As for players who were called up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 11 players are missing, with Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, and Pascal Gross retiring. Deniz Undav is the most notable absentee, with Klopp overlooking him due to his form.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back in the squad 15 months after his last appearance for Germany, and he will feature between the sticks vs Netherlands. The away side will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Philipp Treu, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Nathaniel Brown forming the backline.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Joshua Kimmich and Felix Nmecha, with Jamal Musiala reprising the no.10 role. Finally, Kai Havertz should lead the line for Germany, with Kevin Schade and Serge Gnabry being the two wide attackers.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Kimmich, Nmecha; Gnabry, Musiala, Schade; Havertz

Key Stats

The Netherlands and Germany have previously clashed 48 times, with Die Mannschaft having the superior head-to-head record with 18 wins (D18 L12).

The Netherlands are on a four-game winless run (D2 L2) against Germany, and they have won only two of their last 13 outings against Die Mannschaft (D6 L5).

Germany were on an 11-game winning run before a frustrating end to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador and the loss to Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32.

The Netherlands have lost only one of their last 20 games in regulation or extra time (W11 D8).

The Netherlands have suffered only one defeat in Amsterdam since October 2023 (W11 D4).

Player to Watch

Brian Brobbey

Embed from Getty Images

While Cody Gakpo, Kai Havertz, and Kevin Schade were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Brian Brobbey as the Player to Watch for Thursday’s UEFA Nations League clash between the Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Brobbey is coming into this match on the back of a scintillating hat-trick against Manchester City, a one-man show that ended in defeat for his team. However, that performance was a much-needed confidence booster for the Dutch striker, who will aim to carry that form into a crucial match for his national side.

Prediction

Netherlands 1-1 Germany

With two new head coaches taking charge of the first international break of the season, there are a lot of uncertainties, including the preferred systems the new managers will employ to suit their squads. That adds to the intrigue around this fixture, though what is clear is that both managers prefer forward-thinking styles of play.

That should lead to an end-to-end affair that will be too close to call. Germany’s recent record in international matches is impressive despite the frustrating end to the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. They have scored in their last 13 outings, and with both defensive units settling down, a share of the spoils is on the cards.