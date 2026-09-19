Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion renew one of English football’s fiercest rivalries on Sunday when the Black Country rivals meet at Molineux in the Championship.

Wolves return home after four consecutive away fixtures, while West Brom arrive with a full week’s preparation and sit level on points with the EFL Championship leaders.

Cesar Peixoto’s Wolves have made a respectable start to life back in the Championship. Their latest league outing produced a dramatic 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, with Raul Jimenez scoring in the 90th minute to secure all three points. Wolves were then eliminated from the EFL Cup by Premier League Everton in midweek, but their league position remains encouraging.

A postponed fixture means they have played one match fewer than several promotion rivals, yet they currently sit seventh, only three points behind leaders West Ham United. Their home form has been particularly encouraging. Wolves are unbeaten in three competitive matches at Molineux this season, winning two and drawing one while scoring nine goals. The return to their home ground should therefore provide Peixoto’s side with a significant boost.

West Bromwich Albion have enjoyed an equally promising opening to the EFL Championship campaign. James Morrison’s side sit joint-top with 14 points, although they were held to a draw by Queens Park Rangers in their most recent league outing. Unlike Wolves, Albion have had more than a week to prepare for Sunday’s derby, potentially giving them an advantage in terms of freshness.

The Baggies also have plenty of positive memories from Molineux. Their most famous recent visit came in February 2012, when Peter Odemwingie scored a hat-trick in a remarkable 5-1 victory. West Brom also won 3-2 at Wolves in January 2021, with Matheus Pereira scoring twice.

Sunday’s match carries added significance because West Brom supporters will be permitted to attend at Molineux for the first time since 2012. The atmosphere should therefore be considerably different from the clubs’ more recent meetings played without a full away following. Wolves currently hold the most recent bragging rights, having defeated Albion in the FA Cup in January 2024, with Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha providing the goals.

Wolves’ home attacking record will give Peixoto plenty of encouragement. Nine goals in three competitive matches at Molineux demonstrates that they have been comfortable playing on their own ground, while Jimenez remains an experienced focal point following his late winner against Sheffield United.

West Brom’s midfield will need to prevent Wolves from establishing sustained pressure. The visitors can also exploit the transition if Wolves commit numbers forward, particularly with Albion possessing the quality to punish defensive gaps. With both teams occupying the upper reaches of the Championship, neither side is likely to want to concede the initiative early. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have suffered a significant injury setback ahead of the Black Country derby, with Raul Jimenez ruled out until after the international break after picking up a knee problem during the EFL Cup defeat to Everton.

His absence means Adam Armstrong is expected to lead the attack. Armstrong will have the responsibility of replacing a player who had recently provided Wolves with an important attacking outlet, including his dramatic 90th-minute winner against Sheffield United.

Rafiki Said also remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a muscle injury and has yet to make his Wolves debut following his summer move from Standard Liege. There is some encouraging news regarding Bertrand Traore, who made his Wolves debut against Everton in midweek.

The winger also has positive personal history against West Brom, having scored during his previous appearance against the Baggies in December 2020. Peixoto is expected to use a 4-5-1 formation, with Jose Sa in goal and Jackson Tchatchoua, Nasser Djiga, Ladislav Krejci, and Hugo Bueno forming the defensive line.

Andre and Marshall Munetsi should anchor the midfield, with Jordan James, Fer Lopez, and Mateus Mane operating further forward behind Adam Armstrong. The key tactical question will be how Wolves compensate for Jimenez’s absence.

Armstrong’s movement and pace could offer a different threat, while Lopez and Mane will need to contribute more attacking support. Wolves’ home record provides encouragement: they have won two and drawn one of their three competitive matches at Molineux this season, scoring nine goals.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Sa; Tchatchoua, Djiga, Krejci, Bueno; Andre, Munetsi, James, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have just one confirmed absentee heading into Sunday’s Black Country derby, with Nolan Galves continuing to miss out due to a knee problem. There is some positive news with Brayann Pereira returning from suspension and available for selection. However, James Morrison is expected to retain Callum Styles at right-back for the high-profile derby.

West Brom should line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Max O’Leary in goal and Callum Styles, Nat Phillips, George Campbell, and Conor Townsend forming the back four. Jayson Molumby and Rabby Nzingoula are expected to operate centrally, with Harry Whitwell and Isaac Price providing width.

Up front, Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Aune Heggebo should form the attacking partnership. With West Brom sitting joint-top on 14 points, their midfield organisation will be important at Molineux. Molumby and Nzingoula will need to compete strongly in the centre while also protecting the defence from Wolves’ attacking midfielders.

Styles’s role could also be significant. Although naturally capable of contributing further forward, his expected deployment at right-back should provide additional defensive stability against Wolves’ left-sided attacks.

West Brom have had more than a week to prepare for the derby, while Wolves have just returned from four consecutive away fixtures and played an EFL Cup match in midweek. That difference in preparation could influence how Morrison approaches the contest.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): O’Leary; Styles, Phillips, Campbell, Townsend; Molumby, Nzingoula, Whitwell, Price; Morgan, Heggebo

Key Stats

West Bromwich Albion have 14 points from their opening seven Championship matches, leaving them joint-top of the table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their three competitive home matches this season, recording two wins and one draw while scoring nine goals at Molineux.

Wolves have played one fewer Championship match than their promotion rivals, yet still sit seventh and are only three points behind league leaders West Ham.

West Brom have won their last two visits to Molineux, including a 3-2 victory in January 2021 and the famous 5-1 win in February 2012.

Wolves have won the most recent competitive meeting, beating West Brom 2-0 in the FA Cup in January 2024, with Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha scoring.

Player to Watch

Fer Lopez

Embed from Getty Images

The attacking midfielder has already made an impact in the early stages of the Championship campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists in five league appearances. Operating behind the striker, Lopez should have opportunities to exploit spaces between West Brom’s midfield and defence.

His movement and ability to create chances could be particularly important with Raul Jimenez unavailable. Wolves have also scored nine goals in three competitive matches at Molineux this season, and Lopez’s creativity will be central to maintaining that attacking threat.

Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

This should be a tightly contested derby, with Wolves’ unbeaten home record coming up against a West Brom side that has collected 14 points from its opening matches. The home advantage and Wolves’ attacking record at Molineux could prove important, but West Brom’s strong start means the visitors should be capable of taking something from the contest.