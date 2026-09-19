Juventus vs Atalanta Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Juventus are aiming to end their struggles in Serie A as they take on Atalanta, with both teams in desperate need of momentum.

Luciano Spalletti came in for heavy criticism after the manner in which his Juventus side lost to Sassuolo last weekend. A late strike from Bianconeri loanee Vasilije Adzic gave the hosts victory against his parent club, but the nature of the defeat angered many Juventus supporters.

After opening their domestic campaign with two wins from two matches, the Bianconeri have collected only one point from their next two games. However, Spalletti’s side regained some momentum with a convincing victory over NEC in their Europa League opener, and the manager will hope that performance can inspire them in the league on Sunday.

They now face an Atalanta side that is also struggling for consistency, while Juventus have not enjoyed a strong recent record against them in Turin. Luciano Spalletti’s men aspire to challenge for the title, and another season without a serious league challenge would damage their reputation. As a result, this clash with the Bergamo club is extremely important.

Atalanta endured a terrible run of form when visiting Juventus in the past, losing eight consecutive matches at one stage. However, they are unbeaten in their last eight visits to the Allianz Stadium, and new manager Maurizio Sarri will hope to extend that record when he takes La Dea to face his former club.

Atalanta have endured a busy start to the campaign, with Sarri managing both their league fixtures and their Conference League qualifying campaign. The Bergamo side won their opening two Serie A matches but have since lost their last two against AS Roma and Cagliari, results that have not been well received by their supporters.

Former manager Gian Piero Gasperini set high standards by consistently guiding Atalanta into the Champions League, and Sarri will be expected to pursue a similar objective. However, for Atalanta to succeed with their new approach, they must perform well in important matches. They will aim to beat Juventus away from home on Sunday.

Team News & Tactics

Juventus

There is no respite for Luciano Spalletti regarding his lengthy injury list, with several key players remaining sidelined. Kenan Yildiz, Manuel Locatelli, and Khephren Thuram are among the absentees Juventus are currently missing most.

Juan Cabal, Jeff Ekhator, and Jeremie Boga are also unavailable, meaning Spalletti may not have the luxury of rotating his squad extensively. The manager could also change formation for this fixture and revert to a back three.

Lloyd Kelly could return after serving a European suspension in midweek, while Gleison Bremer and Pierre Kalulu are also expected to feature in central defence. Weston McKennie is well versed in the right wing-back role, while Zeki Celik could operate on the opposite flank. With Thuram and Locatelli injured, Pape Matar Sarr should start in midfield alongside Douglas Luiz.

Midweek goalscorer Nick Woltemade may have to settle for a place on the bench, while the change in formation could also see Kerim Alajbegovic named among the substitutes. Francisco Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez are likely to start in the attacking roles, with Randal Kolo Muani expected to lead the line.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Sarr, Luiz, Celik; Conceicao, Gonzalez; Kolo Muani

Atalanta

Maurizio Sarri has been changing Atalanta’s system, with the team traditionally accustomed to playing with a back three. The new manager has favoured a back four, and a 4-3-3 formation is expected once again.

Odilon Kossounou and Giorgio Scalvini should form the central defensive partnership, with Raoul Bellanova and Sead Kolasinac operating as the full-backs. Sarri will be without Kamaldeen Sulemana and Isak Hien, but he still has enough quality to name a competitive lineup for the trip to Turin.

Gianluca Gaetano should sit at the base of midfield, with Ederson and Franck Kessie operating on either side. Gianluca Scamacca is expected to lead the line, with summer signing Jonathan Rowe and Belgian star Charles De Ketelaere completing the attacking trio.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kossounou, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Kessie, Gaetano, Ederson; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Rowe

Key Stats

Juventus have won two and lost one of their four Serie A matches this season.

Juventus have lost only one of their last 10 matches at the Allianz Stadium.

Atalanta have lost their last two Serie A matches.

Atalanta have won only three of their last 12 away matches.

Player to Watch

Nick Woltemade

Embed from Getty Images

The German striker is not expected to start at the weekend despite scoring in Juventus’s midweek UEFA Europa League victory. However, the nature of this match could require someone from the bench to make a decisive impact. Woltemade made his first start for Juventus in midweek and showed that he can cause problems for opposing defences. He must now demonstrate that he can produce a similar performance in Serie A.

If he comes off the bench and makes a difference against Atalanta, it could provide the breakthrough needed to establish him as one of Juventus’s key players this season. With the right service and support, Woltemade could prove to be a catalyst in this match.

Prediction

Juventus 2-1 Atalanta

Maurizio Sarri will be aware of Atalanta’s unbeaten run at the Allianz Stadium and will certainly want it to continue on Sunday. However, his team may lack the momentum required to take control of a match of this magnitude and produce a masterclass.

Juventus, on the other hand, will enter the contest with confidence after their midweek victory, and Luciano Spalletti will look for ways to transfer that momentum to the league. Several factors could send the result in either direction, but considering the teams’ current form and Juventus’s home advantage, the Bianconeri are slight favourites to claim a narrow victory.