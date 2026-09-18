Burnley vs Derby County Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Burnley welcome Derby County to Turf Moor on Saturday with both sides desperate for a victory before the extended international break.

The Clarets are still searching for their first win of the campaign, while Derby arrive having lost their last three Championship matches.

Burnley’s start to life back in the EFL Championship has been considerably more difficult than anticipated. Nicky Hayen’s side are without a win in eight competitive matches, recording three draws and five defeats across the league and EFL Cup. Their latest setback came at Swansea, where individual mistakes contributed to a 3-1 defeat. Largie Ramazani’s first Burnley goal proved only a consolation.

The Clarets’ defensive problems have been particularly concerning. They have conceded a Championship-high 16 goals, while their last clean sheet came in the EFL Cup against Bradford City on August 26. Burnley have attempted to strengthen their attack with the signing of Jamie Vardy, whose experience could prove valuable as the club attempts to turn around its difficult start and Saturday represents an important opportunity to change the narrative.

Derby County have endured their own difficult opening to the Championship season. The Rams have lost their last three league matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City at Pride Park last weekend. Bobby Clark gave Derby the lead, but Birmingham responded with headed goals from Carlos Vicente and Paik Seung-ho. The result leaves Derby 22nd in the Championship, with just six goals from their opening seven league matches, the lowest attacking output in the division.

The absence of injured striker Patrick Agyemang has been particularly significant and although Derby still possess attacking talent through Bobby Clark and Sammie Szmodics, but they need greater attacking production if they are to move away from the relegation places.

Meanwhile, the historical record strongly favours the hosts. Derby are winless in their last 15 competitive meetings with Burnley, recording five draws and 10 defeats. The Rams’ last victory in this fixture came way back in January 2007, when Steve Howard scored the only goal. That lengthy sequence will provide Burnley with additional confidence, although past meetings cannot compensate for the Clarets’ current defensive problems.

This could be a tense contest rather than an open attacking game as Burnley’s biggest weakness has been keeping opponents out, while Derby’s problem has been finding the net. The hosts will want to use home advantage to establish territorial control, while Derby could look to frustrate Burnley and exploit any defensive errors on the counter.

The away side’s best route may be through Szmodics, particularly if Burnley’s defence continues to make individual mistakes. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Burnley

Burnley will have to cope with some defensive absences heading into Saturday’s clash. Bashir Humphreys remains sidelined with a muscular injury, while Jordan Beyer is also unavailable as he recovers from a hamstring strain. Both absences reduce Nicky Hayen’s options at the back.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Ashley Barnes, who has not featured for Burnley since the final day of the 2025/26 Premier League season. The Clarets are expected to line up in a 4-5-1, with Max Weiss in goal and Oliver Sonne, Kyle Walker, Igor Julio, and Connor Roberts forming the defensive line.

The midfield unit should consist of Reo Hatate, Max Alleyne, Zeki Amdouni, Josh Laurent, and Largie Ramazani, with Jamie Vardy operating as the lone striker. Vardy’s role will be particularly important. Burnley have scored only sporadically during their difficult opening to the season, and the veteran forward provides a proven focal point and considerable experience in front of goal.

The midfield-heavy setup should allow Burnley to protect their defence while giving Ramazani and Amdouni opportunities to move forward in support of Vardy. However, with Burnley already having conceded 16 Championship goals, maintaining defensive discipline will remain the priority.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Weiss; Sonne, Walker, Julio, Roberts; Hatate, Alleyne, Amdouni, Laurent, Ramazani; Vardy

Derby County

Derby County head into Saturday’s clash with a depleted squad, particularly in defence. Matt Clarke and Derry Murkin remain sidelined with calf and hamstring injuries respectively, reducing Derby’s defensive options.

There is also a significant change in goal, with first-choice goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom unavailable for around two months after suffering a knee injury. Rhian Brewster is another absentee after suffering concussion during the defeat to West Ham on September 5. Derby are expected to retain a 4-5-1 formation, with Vickers taking over in goal.

The back four should consist of Joe Ward, Sondre Langas, Eiran Cashin, and Charlie Taylor, while Bobby Clark, David Ozoh, and Oscar Fraulo provide the central midfield base. Mohammed Fuseini and Sammie Szmodics are expected to operate in more advanced positions, supporting Carlton Morris as the lone striker. With Derby having scored just six goals in seven Championship matches, Szmodics’s creativity and goal threat will be particularly important.

The visitors are likely to prioritise defensive compactness and look for opportunities on the counter. However, the combination of injuries in defence and a change in goalkeeper presents additional challenges against a Burnley side expected to rely heavily on Vardy in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Vickers; Ward, Langas, Cashin, Taylor; Clark, Ozoh, Fuseini, Szmodics, Fraulo; Morris

Key Stats

Burnley are still without a Championship victory this season, while their overall competitive run has stretched to eight matches without a win (three draws, five defeats).

Burnley have conceded 16 goals in the Championship, the highest total in the division.

Derby County have scored just six goals in seven Championship matches, the lowest attacking total in the division.

Derby have lost their last three Championship matches, including defeats against West Ham United, Birmingham City and their other recent opponents.

Derby are winless in their last 15 competitive meetings with Burnley, recording five draws and 10 defeats. Their last victory in this fixture came in January 2007.

Player to Watch

Jamie Vardy

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The veteran striker is expected to lead Burnley’s attack as the lone forward in Nicky Hayen’s 4-5-1 formation. His arrival gives the Clarets an experienced focal point at a time when they have struggled for goals and remain without a Championship victory.

Vardy’s pace and movement in behind the defence could be particularly useful against a Derby side dealing with injuries and a change in goalkeeping personnel. With the Rams scoring just six goals in seven league matches, Burnley will need to make their attacking opportunities count, and Vardy’s experience in high-pressure situations could be important.

Prediction

Burnley 2-1 Derby County

Neither side arrives in convincing form, but Burnley’s home advantage and Derby’s poor attacking record make the Clarets the more likely side to control the contest. The Clarets’ defensive issues mean a clean sheet should not be assumed, but they should have enough attacking quality to finally end their winless run.