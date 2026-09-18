Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

An in-form Brighton & Hove Albion face arguably their biggest test of the season so far as reigning champions Arsenal visit the Amex Stadium.

Season after season, Brighton & Hove Albion lose their top performers to the highest bidders, but their structure and style of play rarely suffer as a result. Much of the credit belongs to the way the club is run both on and off the pitch, while Fabian Hurzeler has also done an admirable job of ensuring his team can compete with even the biggest sides.

That was evident earlier this week, when Brighton refused to give up after going two goals behind against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup third round. A superb comeback saw the Seagulls secure a 3-2 victory and reach the fourth round, where they will return to Manchester to face holders Manchester City.

However, Hurzeler must now turn his attention to Saturday, when Brighton face a major test of character against the reigning Premier League champions. This fixture attracted considerable attention last season because of the contrasting styles of play, with Hurzeler among those who criticised Arsenal’s approach. This could be an opportunity for Brighton to show how they believe the game should be played.

Arsenal also secured their place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup with an away victory over Ipswich Town. Mikel Arteta rotated his squad heavily, with young Max Dowman starring in a 4-2 win after scoring twice, while Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino also got on the scoresheet.

Before that, Arsenal maintained their perfect Premier League record with a hard-fought away victory over Sunderland. David Raya was the standout performer after making an excellent save from Enzo Le Fee’s penalty, which was awarded in controversial circumstances.

Minutes later, former Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes silenced the home crowd with a superb long-range strike to give Arsenal the lead. Bukayo Saka then converted a penalty to complete a 2-0 victory, while Raya deservedly took the plaudits after keeping a clean sheet. Arsenal now face another difficult away fixture at Brighton, a ground where they have not always found results straightforward in recent seasons.

Team News & Tactics

Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabian Hurzeler’s side performed impressively at Old Trafford despite once again being without several first-team players. The main positive was the return of Georginio Rutter, who came off the bench in the second half. However, he did not look fully sharp, and the manager will hope that changes by the weekend.

Charalampos Kostoulas is expected to lead the line, particularly given his excellent recent form. Hurzeler is likely to revert to the lineup that started against Coventry City last weekend, although Brighton remain without several attacking players.

Malick Yalcouye should continue to start behind Kostoulas, while Maxim De Cuyper and Diego Gomez may also come into the lineup. Yasin Ayari is expected to partner Pascal Gross in midfield, while Lewis Dunk should return to the defence.

Ferdi Kadioglu and Oliver Boscagli are likely to feature in the full-back positions. This could represent the strongest team Hurzeler can select despite the club’s lengthy injury list.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Arsenal

Arsenal’s injury problems are largely concentrated in defence. Long-term absentee William Saliba has been joined on the sidelines by Ben White, who picked up an injury against Sunderland. Cristhian Mosquera is also expected to miss out and may not return until after the international break.

With White now unavailable, Jurrien Timber’s return could not have come at a better time. Mikel Arteta rested the Dutchman for the midweek fixture, and he is expected to return at right-back against Brighton. If Arsenal are without both of their preferred right-back options, Martin Zubimendi has already demonstrated that he can provide a solution after performing well in that position against Ipswich Town.

Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Riccardo Calafiori are expected to complete the defence. Arteta could also make a change in midfield, with Bruno Guimaraes in contention for his first Premier League start for Arsenal at the expense of Myles Lewis-Skelly. Declan Rice is expected to return after being rested in midweek.

Arteta should restore his regular attacking lineup, with Martin Odegaard returning to the team. Saka, Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis are also expected to start in the front three.

Probable lineup (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Guimaraes; Saka, Havertz, Tzolis

Key Stats

Brighton & Hove Albion have scored 13 goals in their first four Premier League matches, the highest total in the division.

Brighton & Hove Albion have collected seven points from their opening four league games.

Arsenal have won all four of their Premier League matches this season.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Brighton, winning five and drawing two.

Player to Watch

Christos Tzolis

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Tzolis has been a useful addition to the Arsenal squad, although there are still areas of his game that require improvement. After struggling away to Aston Villa, the winger responded with an impressive performance against Chelsea before producing another solid display against Sunderland.

However, the Greek winger still needs a standout performance, and Brighton’s tactical setup could give him the space and opportunities to make a greater impact. This could be the ideal match for Tzolis to assert himself and play a decisive role for Arsenal.

Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Arsenal

Brighton are enjoying an excellent run of form after their victory over Coventry City last weekend and their midweek comeback against Manchester United. However, Arsenal represent a different level of challenge. The Seagulls have a poor recent record against the Gunners, but Fabian Hurzeler will rely on their momentum and confidence to compete. That said, injuries and depth issues could ultimately affect them.

Arsenal have looked increasingly comfortable in their matches and are currently the most in-form team in the division. With four wins from four, Mikel Arteta will trust his players to overcome another difficult away challenge. The Gunners are expected to claim all three points, although Brighton’s attacking quality could prevent Arsenal from keeping a clean sheet.